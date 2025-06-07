Hugh Thompson, Lawrence Colburn and Glenn Andreotta.

The counter-reaction to the massive social conditioning exercise known as ‘feminism’ is the so-called ‘alpha male’ movement. This is but another psy-op in which obnoxious loud-mouthed deviants blow up out of nowhere and go viral, thanks to a supposedly disapproving but of course entirely complicit mainstream media. These so-called alphas, with their Liberace-style jackets and handbags, position themselves as spokespeople for the much maligned male of the species. Their message is that men have been browbeaten into submission by social movements like feminism and wokeness, and that it’s time for blokes to bloke up and take back their position as the dominant leaders of the human pack.

As with feminism, there is of course some truth to the ‘manosphere’ premise. Feminism was indeed a controlled movement that, while masquerading as a force for equality, was more concerned with destroying the nuclear family unit, creating more taxpayers, and fomenting gender division in order to further advance the globalist divide-and-conquer strategy. Feminists denounced males as inherently evil creatures, natural-born rapists who were to blame for everything that ever went wrong in the world.

Well, it wasn’t difficult to predict how men, and the women who still care about them, would react to that kind of far-loon extremist nonsense.

But it doesn’t end there. In the self-contradictory feminist world view, women are strong independent sisters who can do anything a man can do, while also being helpless, long-suffering victims of an ephemeral force known as ThePatriarchy™.

It’s an inherent contradiction that not only requires a suspension of one’s rational faculties, but also a willful ignorance of history.

Feminists never mention TheMatriarchy, which has demonstrated time and time again that women can be strong independent psychopaths who can do all the evil and destruction a man can do. They never mention names like Golda Meir, Indira Gandhi, Lady Elizabeth Báthory, Irma Grese, Wu Zetian, Mary of England, Nancy Pelosi, or COVID tyrants like Nicola “The Nutty Professor” Spurrier, Kerry “The Scowler” Chant, Gladys Berecorruptasfuck or Annastacia Palashonk.

It turns out that committing genocide, burning people at the stake, pressuring people to take deadly drugs, and enforcing lockdowns that increase domestic and sexual violence against women and children is no problem at all to feminists - so long as the perpetrators are wearing dresses.

So yes, feminism has become a cancer that needs to be excised and replaced with a far more tolerant, far less insane, unifying social movement.

Unfortunately, the last people fit to be performing that surgery are the current crop of ‘alpha’ screwballs that have appeared out of nowhere, supposedly to teach men how to be men again (for a fee, of course).

We have Andrew Tate, the grating Masonic motor-mouth who openly boasts about human trafficking, fornicating with young teens, and extolling the virtues of having sex with transsexuals that he rates a “10”.

We have the likes of ex-con and alpha ‘coach’ Wes Watson, who for a fee will scream down the phone at you and tell you what a loser you are. This, apparently, will help you be more like Wes, who has been to jail and may be about to return after pack-attacking a guy at a gym. That incident occurred after Watson challenged anyone who didn’t like him to come to the Miami gym he trains at and fight him. Well, someone did just that, but instead of fighting him one-on-one like the man he pretends to be, Watson and several of his mates jumped the guy.

More recently, Watson made a video telling MMA fighters they are a bunch of “pussies” who have never been in a real fight.

The mental illness is strong with this one.

When MMA figures like Dean Lister and Sean Strickland - who has solid form for beating the snot out of ‘influencers’ - responded to his video, Watson suffered an uncharacteristic bout of shyness. When prolific UFC fighter Kevin "Trailblazer" Holland said he’d be in Miami shortly and would happily fight him, Watson ignored the challenge and instead responded with racial slurs. A lot of folks would cake themselves in duck fat and swim to the Antarctic just to watch someone like Holland or Strickland teach Watson a little humility, but like a SAPOL cop, Watson only fights someone when he’s got a bunch of others to help him out.

Speaking of South Australian cops, one of them had a crack at joining the ‘manosphere’ a few years back. Self-proclaimed “TikTok Dad” and former SAPOL detective Matthew Alan Thomson posted a video in which he denounced “toxic masculinity”, forgetting to mention just what a toxic cretin he was.

An Adelaide court recently heard how Thomson brutally abused his ex-wife for years on end, stomping on her, kicking her head “like a ball”, and leaving her covered in bruises - even while pregnant.

As if that wasn’t enough, every year this deranged prick would celebrate his ex-wife’s birthday by rubbing faeces in her face.

Seriously.

Manosphere wannabe Matthew Alan Thomson: Another psychotic product of the hopelessly corrupt nut farm that is South Australia Police.

Then there’s the perennially annoying and unhinged Jordan B Peterson, the andropause version of Andrew Tate. Yep, Peterson’s the cardigan-wearing ‘alpha male’ of choice for those who aren’t into neck tattoos, former kickboxers, or trenbolone-enhanced wife-bashers.

Peterson openly cries in interviews as he recounts his past mental struggles, but had no problem taking part in the hazing of a new railroad worker - even when the bullying escalated to throwing stones at the youngster. According to professional sook Peterson, who loves repeating this story, the lad just needed to HTFU. Yet look at how quickly the cranky, self-absorbed JBP spits the dummy when he gets totally owned by a fresh-faced lad:

What a clown.

Sorry folks, but the so-called ‘manosphere’ looks more like a toxic sludge pit.

Far from presenting manhood with inspiring spokespeople, and providing young males with wholesome role models, it is nothing but a parade of attention-seeking, money-grubbing, mentally-disturbed whack jobs.

What is an Alpha Male, Really?

The term ‘alpha male’ originated in animal ethology to describe males atop the social heirarchy in their pack, herd or flock. These were the animals observed by field researchers to enjoy preferential mating privileges with females who sought the access to food and resources these leaders provided. A ‘beta’ male, in contrast, referred to an animal subordinate to higher-ranking members of the group, who had to wait to eat and had fewer or negligible sexual opportunities.

This is the bit the manosphere focuses on. They want you to believe that by acting, dressing and speaking in certain ways, and by engaging in conspicuous displays of material wealth, you will forever achieve ‘alpha’ status in the human pack. You will pull women like a John Deere pulls scrapers, and command admiration, respect and awe from other men who have yet to discover your ‘secret’.

Then you wake up.

These grifters, you see, leave a few things out of their pitch.

They leave out the bit where the alpha’s status in nature, once attained, was never assured. Occasionally, a ‘beta’ would tire of its second-class citizen status, and challenge an alpha. If successful, he would then enjoy the spoils to which he was previously denied, while the former alpha would scamper away with its tail between its legs.

You see, a lot of today’s so-called alpha male celebrities would not like life in the jungle or on the savanna. In nature, alpha status isn’t derived from getting large tattoos, driving exotic cars on loan from your globalist handlers purchased with pornographic webcam earnings, and enjoying favorable social media algorithms.

Show any of that stuff to a pack of wolves or pride of lions and see if they give two shits. In fact, if they got wind you were abusing the younger members of their pride, like the Tateman loudly boasts of doing, they’d probably tear you from limb to limb and leave little but gnawed bones for you to be remembered by.

Being an alpha in the nasty, brutish and short environ of raw nature is a tough gig. It’s not a “fake it ‘til you make it” endeavor, but a very unforgiving environment where you either have what it takes, or you don’t.

The modern-day manosphere grifters are not lions or bulls or even chimpanzees. They are deeply flawed, mere mortal humans playing a role. They are actors. They are characters in an ongoing soap opera that is the globalist-promoted decay of modern society.

So, what do real men look like?

I’m so glad you asked.

The My Lai Massacre and the Three Bonafide Heroes Who Stopped It

On March 16, 1968, during the Vietnam War, US Army soldiers raided Mỹ Lai, a subdivision of Sơn Mỹ village in Quảng Ngãi province, South Vietnam.

To call their actions brutal would be a massive understatement.

The pretext for the raid was to seek and destroy remnants of the Viet Cong’s 48th Battalion, allegedly hiding in the Sơn Mỹ village area.

Numerous units were involved in the raid: Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 11th Brigade and B Company, 4th Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, and 11th Brigade of the 23rd (Americal) Division.

Before the attack, Colonel Oran K. Henderson, the 11th Brigade commander, urged his officers to “go in there aggressively, close with the enemy and wipe them out for good”.

Lieutenant Colonel Frank A. Barker ordered commanders “to burn the houses, kill the livestock, destroy foodstuffs.”

Company Commander Ernest Medina told his men all the My Lai villagers were “Viet Cong or Viet Cong sympathizers” and “to kill everything there —women, children, livestock.”

And so, at 07:30 on the morning of March 16, around 100 soldiers from Charlie Company led by Medina, following a short artillery and helicopter barrage, landed in helicopters at Sơn Mỹ.

Upon hearing the gunfire, villagers from the affected hamlet working in adjacent rice paddies sought cover along dikes and in the numerous watering holes dotting the rice fields. Inside the hamlet, others took cover in homemade shelters or bunkers and in wells.

Medina would later confirm that, upon landing, the area was "cold" (free of enemy fire). He testified that shortly afterwards, he received a message from an airborne chopper pilot reporting the area was in fact “hot” and that they were being fired upon. Medina's testimony was substantiated neither by the task force journal which officially recorded the landing zone as "cold," nor by the record of a radio conversation involving Barker that also stated the zone was free of enemy fire. Given the dubious source, it is entirely possible Medina invented the “hot” story to provide some after-the-fact justification for what was to follow.

Before we revisit what transpired, it must be emphasized that - apart from the initial and unverified “hot” fire claimed by Medina - subsequent testimony overwhelmingly showed “there were neither enemy forces nor hostile fire in My Lai that day.”

That didn’t stop the frenzied, bloodthirsty soldiers from embarking on what was to become the largest massacre of civilians by US forces in the 20th century.

The soldiers began shooting and butchering unarmed civilians in a sadistic orgy of rape, torture and murder.

Among the initial killings were a “large number of people” trying to flee. They were promptly mowed down by the 3rd battalion.

Following this, members of the same squad came upon “a woman (possibly accompanied by a small girl)” hiding in a ditch. They promptly shot and killed her.

Shortly afterwards, members of the 3rd squad detected two civilians running southwest from the vicinity of My Lai. “They were fired on by the squad and were either killed or wounded. There is evidence to indicate that at least one of the individuals was a child.”

In another incident involving this terror team, “a group of 7-12 women and children were herded together, and members of the 3d Platoon attempted to rip the blouse off a Vietnamese girl. They halted their attempts after observing that the PIO photographer was near their location and had taken a picture of the scene. The women and children were then killed.”

As gruesome as this all sounds, Uncle Sam and his callously obedient robots were just getting started:

“As the lst Platoon moved into the hamlet, its soldiers began placing heavy fire on fleeing Vietnamese, throwing grenades into houses and bunkers” and “slaughtering livestock.”

Because, hey, you could never tell which cows, pigs, chickens and ducks were colluding with the Viet Cong.

Harry Stanley, a machine gunner from Charlie Company, testified during the US Army Criminal Investigation Division inquiry that he observed a member of 1st Platoon attack an elderly Vietnamese man and bayonet him to death. Stanley was one of several witnesses who observed the murder. That same soldier then pushed another villager into a well while alive, throwing a hand grenade into the well after him.

Stanley then recalled “fifteen or twenty people, mainly women and children, kneeling around a temple with burning incense. They were praying and crying. They were all killed by shots to the head.”

A group of approximately eighty villagers was rounded up by 1st Platoon and led to an irrigation ditch. They were then shoved into the ditch and shot dead by soldiers after repeated orders issued by Second Lieutenant William Calley (commanding officer of the 1st Platoon, C Company), who was also shooting. A PFC Paul Meadlo testified “that he expended several M16 rifle magazines.”

The murder and gore continued. Despite finding no Viet Cong, the American soldiers continued shooting and killing everything that moved.

Then there were the rapes. The Peers Commission investigation concluded at least 20 Vietnamese women and girls were raped during the Mỹ Lai massacre. Given the Commission solely relied on cases with explicit rape signs like torn cloth and nudity, the actual number of rapes may have been higher. According to the reports, the known rape victims ranged between the ages of 10 and 45, with nine being under 18. The sexual assaults included gang rapes and sexual torture.

According to an eyewitness, as reported by Seymour Hersh in his book on the massacre, a woman was raped after her children were killed by the US soldiers. Another Vietnamese villager also noticed soldiers rape a 13-year-old girl.

William Thomas Allison, a professor of Military History at Georgia Southern University, wrote, "By midmorning, members of Charlie Company had killed hundreds of civilians and raped or assaulted countless women and young girls. They encountered no enemy fire and found no weapons in My Lai itself".

The US Army claims a death toll of 347 (not including the simultaneous and lesser-known Mỹ Khe killings). The Vietnamese government lists 504 killed in both Mỹ Lai and Mỹ Khe.

Whatever the exact number, it would have been even higher if it wasn’t for the intervention of three truly outstanding men.

Sent From Above: Hugh Thompson, Lawrence Colburn and Glenn Andreotta

Hugh Clowers Thompson Jr. was born on April 15, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia. Of primarily British ancestry, he identified his paternal grandmother as being of Cherokee descent. The Thompson family were good people; they denounced racism and ethnic discrimination in the US and assisted many ethnic minority families in their community. Having previously served in the navy, Hugh felt compelled to return to military service after the Vietnam war began. After completing his Warrant Officer Flight Program training, Thompson was ordered to Vietnam in December 1967 at the age of 24.

Lawrence Manley Colburn entered the world on July 6, 1949. Born and raised in Washington, he joined the army in 1966, before being sent to Vietnam in December 1967 at the ripe old age of 18.

Glenn Urban Andreotta was an Italian-American lad born October 30, 1947 in New Jersey and raised in Missouri. He dropped out of high school in his junior year and enlisted in the army. On his second tour of Vietnam commencing November 1967, at the age of 20, he was assigned as a crew chief aboard an OH-23 Raven observation helicopter. His pilot was Warrant Officer One Hugh Thompson, Jr. and his door-gunner was Specialist Four Lawrence Colburn.

In the early morning of March 16, 1968, Thompson's OH-23 was conducting reconnaissance and encountered no enemy fire over My Lai. He did however spot two possible Viet Cong suspects, which he and his crew detained and transported away for a tactical interrogation. Thompson also marked the location of several wounded Vietnamese with green smoke, a signal that they needed help.

Returning to the My Lai area at around 0900 after refueling, Thompson noticed the people he had marked were now dead. Out in a paddy field beside a dike just south of the village, he marked the location of a wounded young Vietnamese woman. Thompson and his crew watched from a low hover as Medina approached the woman, prodded her with his foot, then shot and killed her.

Thompson then flew over an irrigation ditch filled with dozens of bodies. Shocked at the sight, he radioed his accompanying gunships:

"It looks to me like there's an awful lot of unnecessary killing going on down there. Something ain't right about this. There's bodies everywhere. There's a ditch full of bodies that we saw. There's something wrong here."

Movement from the ditch indicated to Thompson there were still people alive. Thompson landed his helicopter and dismounted. David Mitchell, a sergeant and squad leader in 1st Platoon, C Company, walked over to him. When Thompson asked him if any help could be provided to the people in the ditch, Mitchell replied the only way to help them was to “put them out of their misery”. Calley then approached, leading to the following conversation:

Thompson: What's going on here, Lieutenant? Calley: This is my business. Thompson: What is this? Who are these people? Calley: Just following orders. Thompson: Orders? Whose orders? Calley: Just following... Thompson: But, these are human beings, unarmed civilians, sir. Calley: Look Thompson, this is my show. I'm in charge here. It ain't your concern. Thompson: Yeah, great job. Calley: You better get back in that chopper and mind your own business. Thompson: You ain't heard the last of this!

Thompson took off again, only for Andreotta to report Mitchell was now executing the civilians in the ditch. Furious, Thompson flew over the northeast corner of the village and spotted a group of about ten civilians, including children, running toward a homemade bomb shelter. Pursuing them were soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, C Company.

Realizing the soldiers intended to murder the Vietnamese, Thompson landed his chopper between them and the villagers. Thompson turned to Colburn and Andreotta and told them if the Americans began shooting at the villagers or him, they were to open their M60s on the Americans:

"Y'all cover me! If these bastards open up on me or these people, you open up on them. Promise me!"

Thompson dismounted and confronted the 2nd platoon's leader, Stephen Brooks.

Thompson: Hey listen, hold your fire. I'm going to try to get these people out of this bunker. Just hold your men here. Brooks: Yeah, we can help you get 'em out of that bunker—with a hand grenade! Thompson: Just hold your men here. I think I can do better than that.

As a commissioned officer Brooks outranked Thompson, but did not challenge him.

After coaxing 11 civilians out of the bunker, Thompson persuaded the pilots of the two UH-1 Huey gunships escorting him to evacuate them.

While Thompson was returning to base to refuel, Andreotta spotted movement in an irrigation ditch filled with approximately 100 bodies. The helicopter again landed and the men dismounted to search for survivors. After searching through the remains of the dead and dying civilians, Andreotta extracted a young boy named Do Ba. Thompson flew the youngster to the ARVN hospital in Quang Ngai.

Do Ba in 2018, recalling the horrors of My Lai. He was saved from almost certain death when Glenn Andreotta jumped from a chopper and pulled him from a ditch full of people shot and left to die by US soldiers. The rest of Do Ba’s family all died at My Lai.

When Thompson returned to base he angrily reported what he’d seen to Barker, who then told the forces to stop the slaughter. Trent Angers, author of The Forgotten Hero of My Lai: The Hugh Thompson Story, says he has "no doubt that Hugh Thompson saved thousands of lives in Vietnam" by kicking up a fuss that halted Taskforce Barker, the plan to ‘cleanse’ the entirety of surrounding hamlets.

The Aftermath

In the finest tradition of our so-called democratic institutions, the US government and military first attempted to cover up the slaughter. The truth about what happened at My Lai may have remained forever buried had it not been for a young Vietnam veteran named Ronald Ridenhour, who’d heard about the massacre from former members of Charlie Company. Concerned about what he’d been told, he returned to the US and within a year wrote letters to the president, several members of Congress, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Pentagon. Ultimately, his correspondence prompted the Army to officially investigate the matter.

Two investigations ensued. One was the Peers inquiry, which amassed 20,000 pages of testimony and recommended charges be brought against 28 officers and two non-commissioned officers involved in the concealment of the massacre. Army lawyers decided only 14 officers should be charged.

Meanwhile, a report by the army's Criminal Investigation Division (CID) said there was evidence to charge 30 soldiers with major crimes. Seventeen had left the army and charges against them were quietly dropped.

Ultimately, only one person was ever convicted of crimes relating to the massacre.

As the legal drama played out, Thompson spent a year as the prosecution's primary witness, all the while being derided as a traitor. No less than President Richard Nixon appears to have urged his aide H.R. Haldeman to "discredit one witness" in the My Lai prosecution. No prizes for guessing who that one witness was.

It wasn't just Nixon. Congressmen, notably F. Edward Hébert (D-La.) and House Armed Service Chairman Mendel Rivers (D-S.C.) joined in the attack. According to the chief My Lai prosecutor, Col. William Eckhardt, Hébert and Rivers wanted "to sabotage" the trials.

All the accused escaped punishment except Calley. He was found guilty in March 1971 of the premeditated murder of 22 Vietnamese civilians and initially sentenced to life in prison.

A substantial majority of Americans opposed a life sentence for Calley, even many of those who agreed his actions were wrong. In a twisted turn of events, Calley became something of a folk hero while Thompson had his loyalty to his country questioned. While some admired him, many of Thompson's fellow soldiers treated him like a leper.

The loathsome Calley even had a “battle hymn” recorded in his honor. The 1971 recording received lavish coverage in Billboard magazine and was awarded a gold record for selling over 1 million records. In October 1972, the two cretins that wrote the song, Julian Wilson and James M. Smith, filed suit against Singleton Music, seeking $110,000 in unpaid royalties.

Then, as now, much of the public preferred to side with gutless, sociopathic assholes instead of bonafide heroes. This demented sense of loyalty greatly assisted Nixon in arranging a get-out-of-jail-card for Calley.

The mass murderer only spent a few days in jail before Nixon ordered him to be transferred to house arrest. His sentence was eventually reduced to 10 years in prison before he was freed on bail and granted parole in 1974.

Calley died in July 2024, aged 80. As recently as 2009, he insisted he was “only following orders” at My Lai.

Good riddance, asshole.

Hugh Thompson Jr died on January 6, 2006 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Pineville, Louisiana, after succumbing to cancer. He was 62 years old. Colburn came from Atlanta to be at his bedside.

Lawrence passed away on December 13, 2018 also succumbing to cancer. He was 67. Colburn was the last surviving member of the heroic trio.

Glenn Andreotta, sadly, was killed shortly after the events of My Lai. On April 8 he was serving as the door gunner aboard OH-23 helicopter 62-03813, southwest of Quảng Ngãi. Andreotta was killed outright by small-arms fire from the ground, a single shot to his head. The chopper was then downed by machine gun fire, with crew chief Specialist Five Charles M. Dutton killed after impact by a North Vietnamese soldier. Pilot First Lieutenant Barry Lloyd was thrown from the wreck and survived.

In 2003, Thompson said of Andreotta:

"Glenn Andreotta—if there was a hero, I don't like that word, but if there was a hero at My Lai—it was Glenn Andreotta, because he saw movement in that ditch, and he fixed in on this one little kid and went down into that ditch. I would not want to go in that ditch. It's not pretty. It was very bad. I can imagine what was going through his mind down there, because there was more than one still alive—people grabbing hold of his pants, wanting help. "I can't help you. You're too bad [off]." He found this one kid and brought the kid back up and handed it to Larry, and we laid it across Larry and my lap and took him out of there. I remember thinking Glenn Andreotta put himself where nobody in their right mind would want to be, and he was driven by something. I haven't got the aircraft on the ground real stable. He bolted out of that aircraft into this ditch. Now he was a hero. Glenn Andreotta gave his life for his country about three weeks later. That's the kind of guy he was, and he was a hero that day."

It took three decades before Thompson Jr, Colburn and Andreotta received the exaltation they deserved. Exactly thirty years after the massacre, Thompson, Colburn and Andreotta (posthumously) were awarded the Soldier's Medal, the United States Army's highest award for bravery not involving direct contact with the enemy.

"It was the ability to do the right thing even at the risk of their personal safety that guided these soldiers to do what they did," then-Major General Michael Ackerman said at the 1998 ceremony.

The three "set the standard for all soldiers to follow."

Additionally on March 10, 1998, Senator Max Cleland (D-Ga.) entered a tribute to Thompson, Colburn and Andreotta into the record of the US Senate. Cleland said the three men were, "true examples of American patriotism at its finest."

In 1998, Thompson and Colburn returned to the village of My Lai, where they met some of the villagers they had rescued. They also dedicated a new elementary school for the children of the village.

In 1999, Thompson and Colburn received the Peace Abbey Courage of Conscience Award. Later that year, both men served as co-chairs of STONEWALK, a group who pulled a one-ton rock engraved "Unknown Civilians Killed in War" from Boston to Arlington National Cemetery.

In a 2004 interview with 60 Minutes, Thompson was quoted referring to C Company's men involved in the massacre: "I mean, I wish I was a big enough man to say I forgive them, but I swear to God, I can't."

True patriots like Thompson Jr, Colburn and Andreotta are next to non-existent nowadays. What we instead have in our military and police are a mix of thugs and cowards. The former seem to genuinely get off on gratuitous violence, while the latter stand by or even actively participate, too scared to do or say anything about the brutality they are privy too, despite carrying weaponry that would allow them to decisively intervene. Yes, it would involve repercussions and ostracision. Thompson Jr, Colburn and Andreotta were prepared to risk this, while today’s cowards could never even imagine showing such backbone.

So, ladies and gentlemen, here’s what real men look like:

Hugh Thomspon Jr

Lawrence "Larry" Colburn with Duc Tran Van, one of the children saved at My Lai.

Glenn Urban Andreotta.

Take a good look at these men. They don’t look like gang members or bikers or recently-paroled convicts, but wholesome, clean-cut guys. No tattoos, no scowls, no bling, no steroid and HGH abuse … essentially none of the superficial, peacocking behaviors that today’s manosphere grifters would have you believe are the keys to manliness.

Rather than bullying, belittling and even assaulting others to elevate their own status, this heroic trio put themselves in the firing line to save the lives of the same people their demented cohorts were eagerly murdering and raping.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Toughness comes from within, not from superficial behaviors and adornments. Loud, aggressive attitudes do not demonstrate ‘alpha’ manliness, but insecurity and, oftentimes, mental instability.

When I’m backed into a corner, the odds are against me, and I could really do with some assistance, I’d much rather have a Hugh Thompson Jr, Lawrence Colburn or Glenn Andreotta arrive on scene than an Andrew Tate, Wes Watson or, heaven forbid, some grumpy, self-absorbed piss-ant like Jordan B Peterson.

