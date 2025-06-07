Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

Right Side of History
3d

This reminded me of a new Netflix series on the Vietnam war which I thought was pretty good. To my surprise they did broach the subject of genocide by American troops as I was expecting the full on propaganda lie. One thing I did not know is there were at least 600-800 documented cases of enlisted soldiers murdering their commanding officers mostly while they slept via things like throwing a grenade in their tent in the middle of the night. I can imagine it was probably for things mentioned in this article where they were ordered to kill unarmed civilians and the ones taking out their COs and did not want to comply.

Rick Wayne
3d

My most basic fundamental take away is “God made men, Sam Colt made them equal”. There will always be evil and evil men willing to exert violence against good and good men. Those 3 heroes would have been able to save no one without those M60’s pointed at the evil doers. This is the basic fight between good and evil. Good men, moral men, yet with the controlled and tempered ability to exert overwhelming violence against evil and evil men is what maintains a moral, just and “good” society. As we look out into society, especially US society, we see too few men willing to or who have the ability to. Most men in America, especially the white collar crowd, are nothing but cucked, debt slave lemmings. I see it every day with my colleagues, “soccer dads”, neighbors, even my own family. How many men were willing to walk into your average Target and do something as simple as rip down their disgusting displays of LGBTQ Pride Flag clothing and accessories. There were 1 or 2 instances but nothing more than that. How many millions of American men are willing to simply rise up and peacefully say no, we are not going to pay property taxes anymore lol. The most fundamental assault on freedom and liberty a human being can endure in my opinion. Western men have been cucked into weakness nowadays. We have nothing on the fucking Houthis. Skinny, malnourished, sandal wearing resistance fighters willing to lay down their life all the while being shunned by the world. They don’t give a fuck. The true meaning of FAFO.

On another note, think about this. All those psychopaths in the Vietnam war returned home and yeah they were spat on and treated like crap but they went on to run a lot of the corporations, intelligence agencies, defense departments, police departments etc. for the last 60+ years in the US.

