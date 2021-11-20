FDA Asks Court for 55 Years to Fully Release Pfizer COVID-19 'Vaccine' Data
The quality of the clinical trial data for the Pfizer 'COVID' vaccine is, to put it kindly, absolute garbage.
One could literally write a book about the farcical 'evidence' for Pfizer's pseudo-vaccine, but here are some of the more egregious flaws.
The Trial Duration Was Ridiculously Short
We have been incessantly told the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZenec…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.