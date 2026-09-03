Right off the bat, you have to seriously question the motives of a 38 year old man who wears make-up while targeting youngsters on live stream platforms.

Sadly, most people nowadays have the critical thinking skills of a garden gnome. Which is why Paul Miller has won the hearts of racist dipshits around the world. The man who calls himself Gypsy Crusader has even found favor with supposed non-racists, thanks to his recent sham kickboxing match with convicted sex offender Ben “King” Azoulay.

The best outcome from last Saturday’s pretend fight would have been for both of these subhumans to simultaneously suffer catastrophic cardiac arrest in the ring. But no, most of those following this spectacle believed it was a bonafide showdown, and they were so desperate to see Azoualy get smashed that they rallied behind a neo-Nazi.

A fake neo-Nazi. A loud, vile, shitcoin-pimping white supremacist who isn’t even white.

I discussed yesterday how Miller portends to hate Jews, but has a close Jewish female friend, used noted Jewish-American lawyer Michael B. Cohen to represent him after his infamous 2021 arrest, and is good buddies with Jewish-American influencer Adin Ross.

Paul Miller and Adin Ross in Ross’ bedroom, with a teddy bear positioned face down on the bed. If that seems weird, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

We also learned yesterday how Miller seems perennially confused about his ancestry. Unwilling to accept he is the product of a Romani-Indian father and Mexican mother, he has falsely claimed to be Italian, Spanish, and even northern Russian.

To help Paul out, I did a quick web search yesterday, and came up with the following information. I hope Paul finds it as helpful as I did.

I smell overcompensation.

That’s not the only odiferous thing about Miller.

The Gypsy Groomer

I discussed back in April how livestreaming platforms have a pedophile problem. In 2022, Forbes published an article titled “How TikTok Live Became ‘A Strip Club Filled With 15-Year-Olds”. On degenerate Melbourne-based platform Kick, prominent creators have had sex while streaming, brandished sex toys at children and made sexual comments toward girls as young as 13, reports a 2024 Sydney Morning Herald article.

Miller’s rise to prominence as a hateful racist clown occurred largely on the now-defunct Omegle streaming platform. Omegle shut down in 2023 after its founder acknowledged persistent criminal activity and critics said it had become a haven for pedophilia and child sexual abuse. At the time of its removal, Omegle was facing several lawsuits, including an Oregon case alleging a man in his thirties met an 11-year-old girl on the site and forced her to record herself.

Gypsy Crusader Exposed

Information alleging untoward behavior by Paul Miller towards minors has been around for a while, but has largely flown under the radar.

The allegations have been documented by a number of sources, including the GypsyCrusaderExposed Telegram channel, and this “Gypsy Crusader exposed” video by an Australian creator on YouTube.

These sources allege a disturbing litany of degenerate behaviors emanating from Miller and his channel moderators. Much of the evidence centers around screenshots of damning conversations allegedly involving the aforementioned.

Below is an example of one such conversation, an exchange between Miller and a girl known as "Angelina" who reportedly served as an admin on his Telegram channel. Miller knows she is 15 years old and still in school; this does not stop him from calling her "sweetie" and "pretty" and discussing the possibility of traveling to Florida to meet up with her.

Of course, Miller and his sycophants will try and claim this conversation was fake or photoshopped.

Which is why I like evidence that comes straight from the horse’s mouth.

Exhibit A is an interaction between Miller and a 15 year old girl during one of his livestreams:

The teenager’s appearance stops an enamored Miller in his tracks. Upon learning she is only 15 he replies, “cute young girl, good for you!”

The look on her face at the end says it all.

Miller apologists might reply, “okay, bit awkward, but he didn’t actually proposition her or get her to do anything lewd on camera.”

Hold my beer.

Exhibit B is an interaction between Miller and a young girl evincing a teenage appearance and maturity level:

“What are you whores doing … are you going to show your t!ts or what!” asks the self-proclaimed man of God.

“Alright you f**king skank, good job,” he tells the young girl after cajoling her into turning around and showing him her ‘assets’.

You’ll note that Miller appears to be talking to more than one person; according to the source of this censored video, there was an even younger individual in the background.

What an Influence

Paul Miller, aka “Gypsy Crusader”, markets himself as an inspiration to youth, but he really hasn’t progressed far in life. At 19 years of age, he was arrested for selling drugs like heroin, marijuana and ecstasy - in one instance, at or near a school.

Now approaching 40, he stands as a degenerate with a history of saying inappropriate things to young girls.

Sex Tape Update

Remember how Miller spews bile at black people, dropping the N-bomb every chance he gets?

And remember how I mentioned yesterday about a rumored sex tape featuring the staunchly anti-black Miller and a black female?

Well, I came upon the following - apparently a snippet from the full footage. I include it below because it is no more graphic than your typical evening rot on free-to-air TV. If you choose to watch it, you can hear Miller’s distinct Romani-American baritones deriding the girl in a most ungentlemanly fashion.

From what I’ve been able to ascertain, the full tape depicts an abusive encounter in which the girl does not seem to be enjoying the proceedings. I’ve received other information pertaining to the girl’s profession and warnings conveyed to Miller by unhappy parties, but it currently remains unverified.

He’s a real winner, that Gypsy Crusader.

Congratulations to everyone who cheered for this loon during Duel Casino’s Dancing With the Nobodies event last weekend, using the rationalization that at least he wasn’t a sex predator like Queen Azoulay.

You literally cheered for a phony, racial slur-spewing weirdo that says perverted shit to teenage girls.

And if you’re still talking him up despite the clear farce that took place last Saturday, give yourself a massive pat on the back for your Guinness World Record-level idiocy.

Article updated 7 September 2026 to include images of alleged chat between Miller and 15YO girl.

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