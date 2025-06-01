Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Elizabeth Hart
It's stunning to consider the COVID-19 injections were mandatory in Australia, with people under threat of losing their livelihood and participation in society if they refused to submit to the mandated medical interventions.

The vaccinators collaborated with this travesty, violating their own personal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

- The Australian Government destroyed valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination... https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/the-australian-government-destroyed

- Mafia with a needle... https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/mafia-with-a-needle

Brother-in-law, brain cancer, detected May 2021, passed away June 2021. Ex-wife, leukemia, detected fall 2021, 40+ transfusions & chemo treatments later, still here. Friend who I worked on the RFK Jr. campaign with (& was coerced by his job) just diagnosed w/pancreatic cancer, prognosis not good. Business associate also just diagnosed w/prostate cancer. All jabbed by mRNA. If this is just my little world, what does that mean for all of humanity?

