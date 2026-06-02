Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Coda's avatar
Stephen Coda
3d

Low carbers definitely rank among some of the more intransigent people I've come across. Vegans seem more hysterical.

Reply
Share
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
2d

Your cynicism is so hilarious it's a parallel narrative. Seriously amusing.

Re your opinion of low-carb & vegan faddists I totally agree. They're the extreme of the dietary pendulum swings and they're as crazy as you've described.

Great writing, you made my day.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Colpo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture