If you love arguing, but are running out of adversaries, then you really need to join the online bodybuilding community. These bros never run out of kindling to fuel heated arguments. They argue about everything: The number of sets one should do, high versus low reps, training frequency, training to failure, machines versus free weights, full versus partial reps, front versus back squats, and whether Arnold Schwarzenegger should’ve won the 1980 Olympia (that one’s easy: He shouldn’t have).

Believe it or not, a perennial bone of contention among these folks is the use of strict versus ‘cheat’ form.

Strict form involves performing an exercise with textbook-style technique, using little-to-no external momentum. Cheat reps, in contrast, involve using extra momentum emanating from muscles not directly involved in the movement.

For example, strict performance of the standing biceps curl would involve maintaining an upright posture, with the only notable movement being that of the forearms, as they engage in flexion and extension.

In contrast, ‘cheating’ on the biceps curl would involve leaning forward at the start of the movement, then reflexively leaning back in order to swing the weight up. As the set progresses and the reps become increasingly difficult, further cheating would occur when the weight reaches the mid-way sticking point. To get the weight past this sticking point, our intrepid bro would lean backwards like Schwarzenegger is doing in the picture above.

This significantly changes the dynamics of the movement. There is now a notable degree of flexion and extension occurring in the lower back and hip areas. There is an old adage stating such technique turns a good biceps exercise into a poor lower back exercise.

There are two main reasons people ‘cheat’ in the gym. One is to use heavier weight. The other is to continue a set past the normal point of failure; when another rep using strict form is not possible, some folks will loosen up their form in order to squeeze out another rep or three.

Most reputable trainers insist optimal exercise technique is paramount, both for injury prevention and to ensure the exercise recruits the intended target muscles.

Fans of cheating, however, insist that the extra load allowed by loosening up one’s form paves the way for extra gains in strength and hypertrophy.

So who’s right?