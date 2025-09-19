Mr E has put together a video focusing on the moments before, during and after Charlie Kirk’s alleged ‘assassination.’

If you still think this blatant farce is a bonafide event after watching the video, then there’s clearly no helping you.

The video contains some patently ridiculous anomalies: Kirk’s mouth and nose temporarily disappear, the letter “F” inexplicably disappears from the “Freedom” slogan on his tee, his hairline changes, his pinky ring moves fingers, and the bizarre bouncy movement of his t-shirt is accompanied by what appears to be some sort of tubing around his stomach area (perhaps for a fake blood squib, although it is clear the ‘spurting blood’ has been digitally altered or added in).

It’s heartening to see many can see through this obviously staged event - and disheartening to see so many cannot. I’m still getting the occasional genius who calls me “nutter”, “delusional”, “idiot”, even (yawn) “schizophrenic”. I’m guessing these amateur hour psychoanalysts pulled their psychiatry degrees from a cereal packet, because the one thing they all have in common is a complete inability to explain the growing list of anomalies in this so-called ‘assassination’.

Most don’t even try; they resort straight to name-calling and insults. They are not acting from a platform of reason and logic; they are lashing out emotionally.

As Mr E laments, “it’s amazing that, even in 2025, people still believe the narrative”.

“But remember, the narrative in this case is a trauma-based mind control narrative, so people get really emotional about this issue and they do not think critically about it, and so it’s a highly triggering emotional event primarily, and if you look at the mass media coverage, it’s all about the emotion, and that’s the weapon they use against us”.

The frequently unhinged Louisiana Republican Rep Clay Higgins has wasted no time in trying to capitalize on this phenomenon. He promptly got his psycho-tyrant on and declared anyone who "belittled the assassination of Charlie Kirk” (i.e. called BS on the absurd official narrative) should be banned from “ALL PLATFORMS FOREVER”, banned from school, and forbidden to hold a driver’s license.

Meanwhile, the US State Department bans anyone “celebrating” the ‘assassination’ of Kirk from entering the USSSA.

Note how many people have given a red love heart to the idea of using censorship to block people from entering the United States of America, a country that seems to really hate the First Amendment of which it once boasted incessantly.

During COVID, the “right” pissed and moaned about censorship by the “left”, but I’ve long maintained they are two sides of the same turd. Now they are openly confirming it.

All this is most ironic, considering Kirk was wearing a “FREEDOM” tee during his alleged assassination. It’s like they’re laughing in our faces.

I probably would too, if I was sinister enough to pull stunts like this and people actually fell for them.

Before I go, Charlie, Erika and friends have some more Masonic symbolism for you.

