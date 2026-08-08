Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
5d

Thanks for that. Great summary.

To keep my licence over age 75 I now have to attend our local medical centre annually. Doctors, as I remember them, were never like this. Now it's like walking into a used car yard. The funniest episode was when I tested "normal" - twice! - for blood pressure and I was still advised to consider blood pressure meds.

The drugs are bad enough. Chopping out body parts because they show certain symptoms is like smashing an alarm to stop a robber. Just mindless. I don't know or care what a prostate is...but I know I'm keeping mine.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5d

So many reasons to avoid the pHARMa/mediKILL industry!

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

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