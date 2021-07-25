Data from Australia, Iceland, Singapore Shows the COVID-19 'Vaccines' are Useless
All around the world, a reliable pattern is emerging: Once a country begins rolling out the so-called COVID-19 'vaccines,' its rate of new COVID-19 infections rises dramatically.
As I have stated repeatedly, these new 'vaccines' are not vaccines, and they don't prevent COVID-19.
Stop Calling Them Vaccines. Because They're Not.
A vaccine is an inoculatio…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.