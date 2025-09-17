Considering their immeasurable wealth, it's curious how globalists conduct most of their non-battlefield psychological operations in the manner of low-budget, B-grade productions. Terrible acting, absurd plots, a raft of glaring anomalies showing the story wasn’t thought out properly prior to filming, and an off-the-charts cringe factor (the grotesque parody of live-streaming a ‘grieving’ wife stroking her ‘dead’ husband’s hand while he lays in a funeral casket, anyone?)

Your average psy-op is like one of those B-grade movies where a bus enters a tunnel, then emerges displaying a totally different color. Because, hey, the exit scene had to be filmed mañana, and that’s all the rental yard had available that day.

That these garbage productions manage to fool most of the people most of the time is a terribly sad reflection on humankind's general level of intelligence.

While some people think psychological operations (psy-ops) are a construct of cuckoo ‘conspiracy theorists’, they are actually a well-known military tactic employed for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Researchers and military tacticians write books and journal articles about them (see here, here, here and here for examples).

The Australian Defence Force was a major player in the COVID psy-op, even patrolling Sydney streets as part of a campaign to menace anyone who tried to defy the tyrannical and fraudulent lockdowns.

From a 2012 issue of its Australian Army Journal:

“PSYOPS are operations planned to convey selected information to a targeted audience to influence attitudes and behaviours of governments, organisations, groups and individuals.”

“The basic aspects of modern PSYOPS, as employed by the ADF, have been known by many other names, including psychological warfare, political warfare, propaganda and the more recently coined ‘hearts and minds’. But the name PSYOPS is the current accepted terminology and is defined as ‘... the use of propaganda and tactics in a hostile situation to influence people to accept a particular belief, undertake a course of action, weaken their will to resist ...’” (Bold emphasis added)

The bio for the author, Warrant Officer Class Two Dallas Sharp, states he is an Australian Intelligence Corps soldier who:

has been involved in the PSYOPS capability for the past five years, attending the Psychological Operations Officer Course at the John F Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School in 2006, prior to commencing exchange within the then 4th Psychological Operations Group, both at Fort Bragg, NC … Sharp has been instrumental in developing the new ADF PSYOPS training continuum and ADF PSYOPS doctrine for which he received a Forces Commander Bronze Commendation in 2011.”

In his article, Sharp argues the psy-op capability should be shifted from the AIC to other military units, but concludes, “Regardless of which direction the PSYOPS capability goes, it must, and almost certainly will, remain within the ADF’s non-kinetic arsenal.”

Psy-ops are here to stay, folks. So long as people keep falling for them, the parasite class will keep using them against us.

“But those articles you linked to talk about psy-ops on a foreign enemy,” I hear some of you objecting, “not civilians!”

News flash: You are the enemy. You are the people the globalists want to cull. You are the people they targeted with a worldwide rollout of intentionally harmful injections. You are the people they need to keep distracted with bread-and-circus spectacles and a steady diet of ooh-aah psy-ops to ensure constant infighting over gender, race, immigration, and political leanings.

You Can't Hide Your Lyin' Eyes

Globalists use the cult of Freemasonry as a worldwide recruitment and control network. All your high-level government, police and entertainment figures belong to this apron-wearing club. The highest level of Freemasonry is the 33rd degree, and this number has clearly been chosen as a psy-op calling card.

Right on cue, the Charlie Kirk story is oozing with “33” references, as I explained here:

Get a load of this footage from the press conference in which FBI director Kash Patel and Utah governor Spencer Cox make a point of repeating the alleged 33-hour time frame in which the shooter was arrested:

“In 33 hours, we have made historic progress for Charlie,” says the Kashman. Later in his speech, he repeats the Masonic signalling: “In less than 36 hours, 33 to be precise, thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Governor Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period.”

Cox, unsuccessfully doing his best to sound genuinely upset, says:

“And, uh, for 33 hours, huh, I was, I was praying that uh, that um, if …”

The body language in that clip is interesting. Spitting out Masonic numerology in front of the cameras is evidently a new gig for Cox, because right before he trots out the “33” reference, he briefly pauses and his mouth distorts sideways, as if he’s struggling to spit out the bollocks as instructed. He can’t even bring himself to look at his audience as he says it. Instead, he turns around to the Kashman for some bro support at the very moment he says “for thirty-three hours.”

Up to this point, the Kashman periodically blinks. As Cox turns around, Patel’s eyes freeze and lock in on Cox. Patel’s internal dialogue at this point, which he’s trying to convey non-verbally to Cox, is no doubt something along the lines of:

“WTF is he doing? Hey, don’t screw this up, dipshit, the story they’ve given us to work with is already ridiculous enough! Turn your pale pink ass around and keep bullshitting, for crying out loud!”

Cox takes the cue, turns back around, and keeps verbally stumbling in front of the cameras. Patel’s eyes then resume their usual pattern of blinking. Cox is clearly uncomfortable, and I submit it’s not because his fave influencer is dead.

Erika’s Freudian Slip

I must thank Conspiracy Sarah for spotting this one. Almost fifteen minutes into the “Raw and unfiltered” livestream of her performative monologue, Erika Kirk says:

“When I got home last night…”

She then pauses, slowly and deliberately pushes one eye shut, then brings her hand down to her nostrils and loudly sniffs her three outstretched fingers.

She then looks up, smiles and briefly laughs.

I’ve been to a lot of funerals (I’m Italian, remember), but never in my life have I seen someone wipe the tears from their non-teary eyes by pushing their bottom eyelid upwards.

Never have I seen someone wipe their runny nose that isn’t really runny by pretending to snort something from their fingertips. And then chuckle about it.

After this bizarre sequence of gestures, Kirk’s ‘widow’ then says this:

She recounts the heart-breaking task of telling her three year old that daddy won’t be coming home, that he’s gone forever … and accidentally says he was there for it.

“Gigi, our daughter, just ran into our arm , my arms.”

That inconvenient slip, you’ll note, is not followed by a creepy smile or laugh.

Acting is not as easy as it looks, folks.

Just ask Spencer Cox.

At this point, people who believe that the government and media tell the truth will object that the 33 stuff is all just numerology.

Yes, it is numerology that appears with a frequency and pattern that cannot be explained by sheer coincidence.

People who think the government and media really care about us will further object that, hey, people grieve in different ways. Some weep inconsolably and ask you to respect their privacy so they can mourn with dignity. Others prefer a macabre parody where the media films them while they stroke a ‘dead’ body in a casket, and make all-seeing eye and finger-sniffing gestures during eulogies. What’s the big deal, right?

The big deal is that the holes in the Charlie Kirk story go way beyond the apron cult’s most exalted compound number, and way beyond Erika Kirk’s strange behavior.

But more on that later.

Share