Bard Joseph
We always give the public their heroes. We give the heroes to every faction, and then people once they hear this person say all the right things, we give releases to them because he or she speaks for ‘me’. We say go there go do that and they do it. We give our power to the authorized heroes."

Albert Pike

Scottish Freemason

What the ruling class understands and weaponized is that human belief and behavior is profoundly influenced and driven by unconscious dynamics outside of normal awareness or rational thinking. The average person doesn’t know anything about psychology or how their own brain or mind works, why they believe what they do, why they behave they way they do. They think that their thoughts, opinions, and choices are their own, arrived at independently, which their egos rationalize post facto. They have no idea how much they’ve been influenced and manipulated by both childhood experiences, especially traumas, they can’t even remember, as well as the systematic social engineering and cradle to grave propaganda coming from every direction. The ruling class have been researching, refining, perfecting, and deploying psychological warfare techniques and technologies for well over a century without public knowledge. While they’ve studied the science and developed the art of mind control for offensive purposes, the citizenry has been deliberately rendered defenseless against the incessant assaults by imposed ignorance, dumbing down, infatalization, cognitive impairment from mass poisoning, distractions, stress, etc. Make no mistake, the governments of the world along with every other institution in society, firmly in the hands of the transnational oligarchy, is and has been at war with we the people of the world. They want us poor, sick, stupid, weak, dependent, desperate, divided, and disorganized so that they have achieve their dystopian wet dream of implementing a New World Order of global government and digital slavery while drastically reducing the numbers of us “useless eaters”. Their diabolical plan is nothing short of total ownership of the world’s wealth and absolute control over the surviving population. And everything that’s been happening, all these events, crises, threats, etc. are just cover stories and pretexts and means to that ultimate end, designed to frighten and confuse the masses in order to manufacture their/our consent for their/our own immiseration, poisoning, enslavement, and extermination. Unfortunately for humanity, there’s not much time left to get enough people up to speed on how all this works in order to understand what’s happening and why so that we can come together to stop them. But we still have to try.

