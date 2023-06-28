This guy successfully manipulated an entire country, breeding hatred of marginalized scapegoats, successfully convincing people to snitch on their neighbours. Starting in 2020, hordes of people who claim to hate him fell for the exact same ploy.

The last 3.5 years have been marked by a global hate and propaganda campaign, the duration and intensity of which the world has never seen before. The targets were those who called out the innumerable fallacies in the COVID charade, who protested against restrictions on freedom, and who resisted the pressure to be injected with dangerous gene therapies.

In January of this year, Nature published a study by Danish researchers who conducted a study of prejudice across groups as defined by their COVID-19 vaccination status. Their working definition of prejudice was “a negative evaluation of an individual that is significantly based on the individual’s group membership”. The paper reports on three studies conducted by the researchers while investigating this issue.

Across the three studies, the researchers surveyed over 15,000 citizens of 21 countries across the world. Before I report the results, it bears emphasizing that the researchers can hardly be classed as 'anti-vaxxers'. The introduction to their paper's full text begins with the gushing line, "In a historical feat of science, highly effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 were developed, tested, approved and mass produced in less than a year".

While the COVID 'vaccination' scam is indeed a "historical feat", a large volume of evidence has amassed showing that not only are the gene therapies highly ineffective, they are downright dangerous and often deadly.

I mention this, because the rest of the study does not paint the 'vaccinated' in a very flattering light. It is routine behaviour for both the brainwashers and brainwashed to scream 'anti-vaxxer' whenever presented with evidence disputing the official narrative, but such an argument in this case is clearly ridiculous.

The ‘Vaccinated’: Doing the Wrong Thing

One of the remarkable 'achievements' of the Great COVID Con is the manner in which it effortlessly divided and crushed family and friendship bonds. So the researchers' initial examination focused on exclusionary attitudes in the context of family relationships and, specifically, the level of antipathy if a close relative was marrying an ‘unvaccinated’ (versus ‘fully vaccinated’) person. This segment of the study was conducted across all 21 countries and included 10,740 respondents.

The results showed Malaysian respondents harbored the highest level of discriminatory attitudes toward the 'unvaccinated'.

In second place, not surprisingly, was Australia, a country where people readily turn on each other and hence where the globalist divide-and-conquer strategy has proved easy to implement.

In third place was China, a communist country renowned for its CCP-controlled propaganda.

The most tolerant respondents, meanwhile, were from Romania. Respondents from Hungary, Brazil and Mexico also evinced low levels of discrimination towards the 'unvaccinated'.

While exclusionary attitudes were present across all demographic groups, they were slightly stronger among the "highly educated", females, more affluent, and older respondents.

So if you are highly educated, female, affluent and older - or any combination thereof - and ‘unvaccinated’, put your palm up and collect an imaginary but genuinely exuberant high 5 from yours truly. Congratulations on not being like the others!

Hey, what the heck ... if you are 'unvaccinated', period, then put your palm up and ... boom, good job!

Awright, bonding session over, back to the study.

While the 'vaccinated' often harboured resentment toward the genetically unmodified, 'unvaccinated' respondents exhibited negligible exclusionary attitudes towards 'vaccinated' individuals overall. As the figure above shows, country-level estimates of exclusionary attitudes exhibited by ‘unvaccinated’ respondents were "noisy" (showing high variability) owing to the small sample sizes, ranging between −31 and 10 percentage points.

So, contrary to the "granny killer!" hate speech that prevailed throughout the vaxxx campaign, it seems the unvaxxxed are in fact the nicer and more tolerant of the two groups.

Vaxxxism versus Racism

Unless you've been living on another planet where green, purple and grey get along just fine, you'll have noticed there has been a lot of discrimination against Middle-Eastern folks, particularly since that world-changing NWO production known as 9/11.

The researchers found dislike of ‘unvaccinated’ people was two-and-a-half times greater than that of Middle Eastern immigrants, a group that is frequently the target of racist hate speech. In fact, according to the paper, ‘unvaccinated’ people faced significantly more hostility than immigrants even in 10 countries that are deemed unfriendly to immigrants.

The 'Vaccinated' Prefer Ex-Cons to People Who Think for Themselves

Study 2 involved six of the countries (Germany, India, Indonesia, Morocco, South Africa and the UK). It asked participants to rate fictitious individuals that varied in terms of vaccination status (as well as other attributes) on a seven-point like–dislike scale.

The analyses found 'vaccinated' individuals felt antipathy towards ‘unvaccinated’ individuals, even in a neutral evaluation task without any indication that participants would physically meet the fictitious targets. Across all six countries, they found ‘vaccinated’ respondents disliked ‘unvaccinated’ targets more than ‘vaccinated’ targets, on average by 14 percentage points.

On average across the six countries, ‘unvaccinated’ individuals were disliked as much as people who struggle with drug addiction, and significantly more so than people who have been in prison.

By contrast, ‘unvaccinated’ respondents on average did not dislike ‘vaccinated’ targets significantly more than ‘unvaccinated’ targets.

"Screw Your Freedoms!"

Study 3 extended the survey's scope from private relationships, to whether discriminatory attitudes extended into the domain of publicly recognized rights. This segment focused on respondents from the USA, a country with historical recognition of fundamental rights and freedoms.

'Vaccinated' Americans not only felt greater antipathy towards ‘unvaccinated’ Americans by 16 percentage points, but they were also 28 percentage points less likely to respect their freedom of movement, 10 percentage points less likely to respect their freedom of residence, 8 percentage points less likely to support their application for citizenship, and 7 percentage points less likely both to respect their freedom of speech and to support their applications for welfare benefits.

'Vaccinated' respondents expressed significantly higher exclusionary attitudes towards 'unvaccinated' individuals than against atheists on all six outcomes, against mentally ill on five outcomes, and against individuals who have been in prison or struggle with drug addiction on three outcomes.

The results of study 3 also indicated 'unvaccinated' Americans had some negative sentiment towards 'vaccinated' individuals (4 percentage points), but were neither more nor less likely to restrict rights or freedoms of the 'vaccinated'.

The 'Humanitarian' Psychopaths of the Left

In January 2022, the Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports conducted a national telephone and online survey that found 59% of Democrats were in support of forcing Americans to remain confined in their homes if they refused the COVID 'vaccine'.

Only 17% of Republicans supported that abhorrent idea, with 79% opposed.

Around half (48%) of Democrats said governments should “fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines”, and supported forcing ‘unvaccinated’ American citizens “to use a smart phone app or wearable device that tracks unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others.”

The highest category of respondents who “strongly support” or “somewhat support” a proposal to “temporarily remove parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine” were Democrats (29%).

Republicans opposed that truly satanic idea by 90% to 7%.

Other disturbing findings included 78% of Democrats supporting corrupt, decrepit President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, and 55% of Democrats in support of fining Americans who didn’t get the jab.

By the end of 2021, shortly before the Heartland-Rasmussen poll results were published, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were far more likely to be 'unvaccinated' than Democrats. While representing 41% of adults, they made up 60% of the adult unvaxxxed population across the country.

Leftocrats: Ruled by Delusion, Fuelled by Intolerance

Leftists like to fancy themselves as the most humanitarian and socially responsible segment of society, when in fact they heavily lean towards tyranny and oppression of those with different views. The Heartland-Rasmussen poll results indicate that, contrary to the self-serving feel-good manner in which they view themselves, Democrat voters are in fact far more likely to be intolerant sociopaths.

