Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2d

While I do not doubt these behaviors are grossly unhealthy, I do ponder what the records show prior to the jabs o' toxins too many have taken... Sad these People thought bulging bodies were beautiful. I have always been repulsed.

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Robyn Chuter's avatar
Robyn Chuter
2d

I worked on quite a lot of bodybuilders - both male and female - when I was in my student days, working as an osteopathic assistant. Not a single one of them was psychologically healthy, let alone their physical health.

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