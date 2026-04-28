Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Adin's avatar
Adin
1d

I saw this guy on someone’s podcast and thought how in the world did this blow up overnight? Good stuff brother. Please look into GG33. Somethings going on there.

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
19h

Money sure does promote some awesome things! And to think... We can obsolete that tool, and return Our rightful wealth to Us all, and make buying things and People to agendas impossible on any large scale. Cartels of all sorts will vanish.

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

About Our rightful wealth:

Trusts: The Big Heist Against Humanity (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/trusts-the-big-heist-against-humanity

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