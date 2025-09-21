At 12:23 pm on the day he was allegedly ‘assassinated’, Charlie Kirk was ‘debating’ whether transgender people should have their right to own a gun revoked. An audience member asks, in a civil tone:

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

Kirk clearly doesn’t, because he simply replies:

“Too many.”

The manner in which Kirk responds to the question is telling. He listens to the question, casually leans forward, and picks up the microphone. He delivers his two-word response, not as an answer to an earnest question but as if it were a triumphant comeback to a verbal insult. The smirking Kirk then smugly puts the mike back down, as if the matter has been settled for all time. He is clearly pleased with himself, and oozes with self-assuredness.

If this is what passes for ‘debate’ nowadays, we’re in big trouble. However, the crowd laps it up. Their oracle has spoken. The adoring masses loudly cheer, totally indifferent to the fact their hero didn’t even begin to answer the question.

Simple-Minded Arguments Appeal to Simple-Minded People

Sometimes, the best arguments are indeed simple ones.

Why shouldn’t blind people be allowed to drive?

Because they can’t see where they are going.

Why shouldn’t pets be allowed to poo on carpet?

Because it stinks and it’s hard to clean up.

Why shouldn’t adults be allowed to have sex with children?

Because children are not sexual beings. They are children, for crying out loud.

Simple solutions are great. The problem is, not every problem has a simple, soundbite-level answer.

But that’s all Kirk ever was: A deliverer of soundbites.

His public ‘debates’ were about as genuine as the faith healing miracles performed by a Lamborghini-driving evangelist.

Curiously, evangelists never offer their miraculous services to public hospitals who, more than ever, could really do with some extra help. Likewise, Kirk never debated serious, capable opponents. His heavily-promoted image as an unassailable debater would not have been possible without a steady diet of young layman opponents and the predictable absence of a moderator to pull him up every time he talked over them and descended into his trademark condescension, intelligence-insulting reductionism, and scatter-gun spray of diversionary arguments.

Kirk was a sham. Anyone genuinely knowledgeable on any of the topics on which he smugly proselytised would have dismantled him in a New York minute. Which is why he carefully avoided worthy opponents. Instead, he harangued college kids, posting the footage on YouTube with titles like “Woke/Muslim/Transgender/[Insert name of other demographic hated by MAGA crowd] Student Gets DESTROYED!”

There are Kirk videos in which the titles even boast of his “WOKE” opponents being reduced to “tears” and “stuttering”.

None of which is particularly helpful to enlightened discourse. Honest debate is supposed to be about getting at the truth, not belittling and humiliating college kids in order to create self-aggrandizing propaganda for your social media channels.

Kirk did not debate in good faith. He was derisive and divisive. He cared little for the truth. He came prepackaged with a set of MAGA bromides and an arsenal of dubious tactics to pelt his opponents with them.

Yet his followers hold him up as a martyr, a man who fought to the very end for the truth.

Nothing could be further from reality.

Let’s use his transgender-gun ownership argument as an example.

I’ve already publicly stated what I think of the campaign to push children and teens into the sex change pen before they’ve had a chance to mature and reconsider (as I explain here, a significant portion of adolescents who experience gender ambiguity quite literally grow out of it).

That doesn’t mean I harbor a hatred of transgender people, or think it is OK to unfairly discriminate against them. I actually feel sorry for folks who are genuinely grappling with gender-identity issues; who am I to belittle their struggle or ridicule them as human beings?

Where I proudly differ from so much of Homo televisionensis is that I can delineate between minority and marginalized groups, and the bad actors who exploit them for ulterior motives.

So I went online looking for the number of transgender mass-shooters that Kirk was incapable of citing, and struggled to find anything more than a single-digit count.

Interestingly, as I was searching, I came upon this chart on Statista:

So if forbidding gun access on the basis of gender is the key to preventing mass shootings, then the data is unequivocal:

Men shouldn’t be allowed to own guns.

To be sure, I don’t even begin to support such a notion. Neither do the kind of people who follow Kirk, yet they are happy to embrace his incoherent logic when it suits their trans-hate agenda.

People dumb enough to follow the likes of Kirk really should be careful what they wish for.

So much activity of our governments and the supranational entities that control them (“ve have penetrated ze cabinets!”) is aimed at division. For all their talk of equity and inclusion, they deliberately keep us bickering and fighting with each other on such grounds as political leanings, race, gender, religion, and that perennial favorite for rousing up the simplestiltskin, immigration.

This is known as the divide-and-conquer strategy: When your enemy is too busy fighting among itself, it can’t direct its fighting energies towards you.

As I’ve said so many times, the left and the right are two sides of the same stinky turd.

The left did its job by pushing the transgender issue to the fore. Out of nowhere, and ahead of all the other marginalized groups suffering far more brutal outcomes, transgender folks were portrayed as the world’s most downtrodden people. Heck, they even overtook the Jews for a while there, and that’s really saying something.

The transgender cause was all but rammed down our throat. Libraries scheduled book readings by transvestites for children, in defiance of widespread parental opposition. People with penises were allowed to use female toilets, which the rest of us have long understood to be for people who do not have penises. Governments around the world passed legislation allowing minors to undergo “gender reassignment” without permission or even the knowledge of their parents.

Predictably, this pissed a lot of people off. Which was the entire point.

Growing public resentment will happen whenever you choose any group for selective and seemingly favorable treatment. When people who are struggling with bills, struggling to find a place to rent, and struggling to make sense of an increasingly irrational world are told they should first and foremost be concerned for the welfare of some group they in fact have nothing to do with, it’s going to rouse up a lot of “f**k you!” sentiment.

The left, having successfully installed transgender folks as the new hate icons of the right, had done its job.

Now it was the right’s turn. Back came the Don, after a pre-orchestrated four-year humiliation ritual. After a staged assassination attempt, all was forgiven. The Don was now exalted as an all-American hero, despite being a knee pad-wearing Zionist puppet.

With the Don came his admiring army of so-called ‘conservative’ influencers. Using black-and-white pub-level reasoning, they were now emboldened like never before to hate on their favorite targets without fear of being shadow-banned.

And so we had folks like Charlie Kirk mouthing off about transgender shooters. Kirk never seemed to ponder as to just why transgender mass shootings were a new phenomenon that seemed to coincide neatly with the left’s transgender sympathy drive.

Things that make you go hmmm.

Kirk’s followers applauded when he said transgender folks shouldn’t be allowed to own guns. At no point did these admiring geniuses ever stop to think:

“Hey, wait a minute. If the government bans transgender people from owning guns based on a handful of mass shootings, what will it then do in response to the overwhelming majority of mass shootings committed by straight white males?”

Fans of Trump, Kirk and all these other false messiahs of the right need to be very careful what they wish for. They are literally supporting the vehicles of their own demise.

Kirk’s fake non-profit was called Turning Point USA for a reason; I suspect this assassination hoax will indeed be a turning point, and for all the wrong reasons.

It will be used as an example of why the radical left has gotten way out of hand, and needs to be reigned back in. Of course, to do that, everyone except the parasite class is going to need to make some sacrifices.

They’ll control what you can and cannot say online, under the guise of combating “hate speech”. They’ll control your financial behavior, under the guise of combating “terrorism” and “money-laundering”. They’ll eventually come for your guns, under the guise of preventing mass shootings.

If you support Trump and his gushing army of phony conservative influencers, this is what your are effectively cheering for.

Stop it.

