CDC's COVID-19 Travel Warning List Dominated by Heavily 'Vaccinated' Countries
The latest highly revealing marker of COVID 'vaccine' failure comes courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC has created a page titled "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination." The page features 5 levels, with Level 1 being "Low Risk" and 4 being "Very High Risk" (the remaining level is for "Unknown" risk).
Under…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.