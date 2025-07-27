The beneficial effect of caffeine on endurance performance is well-established. But what about training in the gym?

Will caffeine increase your maximal strength? Will a double-shot prior to a workout have you setting new PRs on the squat, deadlift and bench press?

Will it increase the number of repetitions you can do with a given weight?

What about the effects of regular use? Will using caffeine over the longer term improve your training results?

Let’s find out.