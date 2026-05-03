Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Thumbnail Green's avatar
Thumbnail Green
1d

The hurty wurds act prohibits comments I would freely make in private company. With regards to Hollywood - how can anyone over 15 watch ANYTHING from this consent factory.

It's all gross and for stupid goy.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
14h

pregnant wife, Sharon Tate, and four other people were murdered at the Polanskis' LA residence by followers of cult leader Charles Manson.

That's been debunked as a military operation to turn the public against the anti war movement.

Manson was an operative.

Some good books cover it.

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