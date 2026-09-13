On April 2, 2023, Larry Clancy was playing Call of Duty, when he suffered toxic in-game behavior from other players. As a result, the voices in his head told him to kill his wife.

Rather than ask the voices “what the @#$% has my wife got to do with this?”, Larry meekly replied “uh, okay.”

Now in a highly impulsive state where he was unable to think calmly, Larry calmly called his wife and told her to come home early because he had a special surprise for her. He closed all the curtains to make sure no-one outside would see the spur-of-the-moment murder he was planning in advance.

Larry then retrieved some exercise bands from his basement and placed them in the bedroom, where he planned to commit the homicide.

After doing the unthinkable, Larry tried to end it all by jumping from his bedroom window. However, his bedroom sat at ground level. When a neighbor walked past and observed Larry sobbing uncontrollably in the flower bed, he asked what was wrong.

“Other players were mean to me during Call of Duty,” replied Larry. “So I killed my wife.”

“Oh, that makes perfect sense,” said the (male) neighbor while calling 911. “You stay right there Larry, we’ll get you the help you need.”

The neighbor initially figured Larry had been smoking too much of the whacko tobacco. However, using (male) intuition, he sensed there was something more to the situation. He stepped to the window, pulled the curtain aside, and saw Larry’s deceased wife.

“You jokers better get here quickly,” he told the 911 operator. “This asshole really did kill her. There’s a dead body inside.”

No-one paid much attention to the case until 3 years later when, as part of the never-ending Gender War psy-op, the media started blasting the trial non-stop. As a result, even people in Islamabad and Nairobi knew who Larry Clancy was.

“Larry Clancy? He’s that dumb asshole who cold-bloodedly murdered his wife and then tried to blame it on gamer rage,” Nigerian man Abayomi told a CNN news reporter.

“E’s a right fookin koont innhe?” replied Glasgow man Duncan, after a BBC reporter asked what he thought of Clancy.

Vinnie from Brooklyn was similarly succinct when approached by an NBC journalist: “Gamer rage?!? Get da f**k outta here!! What do I look like to you, Michael f**king Tracey?!?”

Incensed by this callous lack of compassion for a cold-blooded killer, Larry Clancy supporters - all one of them - began a spirited campaign to drum up support.

Michael Tracey promptly posted a Substack article titled:

“DEAR FELLOW MEN: You’re making us all look like rational blokes over this Larry Clancy thing. Stop it!”

“Give it a rest, Tracey”, came the collective retort from millions of men around the world.

“Why don’t you go back to disingenuously downplaying the Epstein story and leave us adults alone?”, they added, while shaking their heads.

But Tracey would not be deterred.

Larry, you see, was not a cold-blooded killer. According to high-profile lawyer Barry Bollocks, Larry was suffering gamer rage. Anyone claiming otherwise, said a hysterical and overly emotional Tracey, was being hysterical and overly emotional.

Granted, gamer rage is no joke. It is a very real condition suffered by millions of gamers around the globe. The most common cause of this debilitating syndrome is losing a level repeatedly, followed by other players using cheats to win illegitimately. Gamer rage commonly leads players to break their keyboard, mouse or controller.

Have you gone shopping for a new backlit keyboard lately? Those things cost money.

Forget losing your limbs in an accident or having your three children murdered by some delulu claiming postpartum psychosis - gamer rage is brutal, folks.

Tracey posted a video by Dr Philip Ratschitt - “probably the nation’s leading forensic psychiatrist expert on ‘gamerspousicide’” - and said that “If you only watch or listen to one thing from the ongoing Larry Clancy trial, which has now enraptured the entire internet, I strongly recommend making it this.”

That’s right, folks - don’t examine both sides of the argument and then come to a conclusion. No need for that. All you need is this “one thing” from an ‘expert’ who just happens to be paid by the defense to say things that help diminish the culpability of the guilty killer.

In the video, Dr Ratschitt said that while gamer rage resulting in the killing of a spouse was “not frequent” (paid medical expertspeak for “extremely bloody rare”), the fact that his crime was committed post-game and that Larry acted like a psycho meant he was suffering post-game psychosis induced by gamer rage.

Therefore, Larry could not possibly have known what he was doing was wrong and therefore he deserved, not life in prison, but a big hug.

Well that settles it! A big round of applause for Dr Ratschitt, who said exactly what you would expect a ‘medical expert’ being paid by the defense to say.

Tracey, inspired by Dr Ratschitt’s less-than-inspiring explanation of Larry’s mental state, started a GoFundMe for Clancy.

But no-one donated. Not a cent.

Not to be deterred, Tracey arranged a one million-man march in Washington DC, to show the world that Larry Clancy supporters were not going away, that they demanded to be heard. The millions of raging gamers, ignored by doctors and suffering in silence around the world, deserved nothing less.

But no-one showed up.

News reporters sent to cover the event desperately stopped male passersby to see if any of them supported Larry Clancy.

“That f**wit who murdered his wife then blamed it on Call of Duty? They should hang the bastard,” said Joe, visiting from Australia with his family.

“That peesashit needs two behind the ear and a shallow grave,” said Rocky from Philadelphia.

“That asshole is an insult to all gamers,” said Cal from California. “Yeah, sometimes we get a bit frustrated, but we don’t go killing family members every time things get ugly on Mario Kart!”

The sympathy campaign for Larry Clancy was falling flat on its face. Men simply weren’t falling for it.

Unlike the hordes of women who fell for the Lindsay Clancy psy-op.

Some Women Will Believe Anything

Outside the demented worlds of Feminazism and TikTok, there is no argument about whether Lindsay Clancy murdered her three children.

Patrick Clancy, first responders, the police, and prosecution all state that Clancy killed the children.

Lindsay Clancy herself admitted to killing the children.

Her defense counsel acknowledge she killed the children. Their argument was not that she was innocent, but that the insanity defense applied because she was allegedly suffering postpartum psychosis and therefore unaware of what she was doing.

However, the TikTok FBI (Female Bureau of Insanity), and a small handful of eager simps, loudly insist they know better than all these people with firsthand knowledge of the case.

They claim that Patrick Clancy in fact killed the three children.

They further claim he then somehow magically brainwashed his wife into taking full responsibility for the killings.

They have no proof of this, no explanation for how Patrick Clancy performed this incredible act of mind control.

They claim he was wearing two different pairs of shoes during the CCTV footage confirming he was not home at the time of the murders. The silhouettes of the allegedly two different pairs of shoes in fact look similar; the difference in color can easily be explained by the fact that it was snowing when he went out. You don’t think walking in snow could change the color of your boots?

Try it sometime if you have any doubt.

There’s also speculation he was having an affair. Even if true, this constitutes zero evidence of murder.

There are claims he requested for his phone records to be sealed. “Gotcha!” declares the social media CSI, ignoring the inconvenient fact there is no evidence for this claim either, just a random video by some cop not connected to the case.

If there is no valid evidence implicating Patrick Clancy in the murders, and CCTV footage showing he was not at the house when they occurred, why are the TikTok detectives so sure it was him?

Fellow men and sane women, you’ll love this.

Yep, forget a coherent body of evidence. Modern women have no need for such trivialities as facts and forensics.

They have “female intuition” you see.

Ah yes, female intuition! That magnificent sixth sense so infallible, it constantly leads women to ignore decent men (they’re “boring”, you see) and instead date the same narrow pool of indifferent and/or abusive douchebags.

Women just love a bad boy, you see. Because women just love a “challenge”.

For men, a challenge is working up to a new PR in the gym, climbing a mountain, or achieving a lofty financial goal.

For many women, the penultimate challenge is trying to make some dickhead love them.

After actively selecting for indifferent and/or abusive douchebags, these same women then become shocked and disillusioned at the realization they keep attracting indifferent and/or abusive douchebags.

This then causes them to declare all men are bastards/assholes/abusers/predators/foot soldiers of the mythical ‘Patriarchy’ (a club so mythical most men never knew it existed and never received an invite).

Let’s face it: “Female intuition” is about as reliable as one of these Hummer pieces of junk.

Which is probably why investigative agencies around the world unanimously omit it from their training manuals.

But let’s play along for a moment. If female intuition is so powerful that it can sense things experienced detectives fail to see, why did it fail Lindsay Clancy? When her husband allegedly tried to magically MKULTRA her into accepting responsibility for murders he committed, where was her intuition?

Why didn’t she look him straight in the eye and say, “wait a minute, I see what you’re trying to do here! You’re trying to pin the blame on me, you philandering, shoe-changing bastard!”

There’s a reason these women pursue arguments with no basis in reality.

They’re deluded. These women are intellectually and emotionally stunted creatures who think the reality of a situation is determined by whims and emotions, not by empirical evidence.

Years of being raised on a diet of Disney princess tales and militant feminist sentiment has created a legion of women who have an anaphylactic aversion to accountability. They are strong, independent and empowered - until they do something wrong, at which point it’s all men’s fault.

Modern feminist ideology is a case study in how millions of people can be so easily brainwashed into believing you can have your cake and eat it too. You can at once be a strong independent empowered woman who doesn’t need a man and a helpless victim that cries “I’m just a girl!” and blames men every time something goes wrong - even when it was 100% your fault.

Welcome to 2026, folks, when a woman coldly strangles her three children - one after the other, while they desperately gasp for air, wondering why the hell their mother is doing this to them - and it is still the man’s fault, even when he was nowhere near the house.

Not Only is the Juice Not Worth the Squeeze, But it Tastes Like Piss

It behooves me to point out there are plenty of women out there on social media who have no love for Lindsay Clancy. Plenty of these women maintain that killing your children is unthinkable, unforgivable and some openly state they would be more than happy to see Clancy unsubscribed from life.

So I find it highly suspicious that not only did this trial seemingly blow up out of nowhere, but that her female supporters dominated media coverage.

I find it curious how, in this less-than-plentiful economic environment, her GoFundMe raised a million dollars so quickly.

I find it curious that the most vocal of the handful of male commentators supporting Clancy just happens to be Michael Tracey, a guy who has made it his mission to attack Epstein victims and portray the saga surrounding this convicted sex offender as an overblown nothingburger.

While Michael Tracey calls men critical of Clancy and her supporters “emotionally stunted”, they’re actually responding to this situation in a perfectly rational manner.

Of all the causes one could rally behind and raise money for - starving people, abused children, abandoned animals - Clancy supporters have chosen to make a hero out of a woman who strangled all three of her children to death.

Millions of women have exalted her, holding her up as a symbol of their own alleged struggles with postpartum depression.

Except that Clancy’s defence was not about postpartum depression, it relied entirely on a claim to postpartum psychosis. Arguing that you killed three kids because you were depressed probably wouldn’t get much play in court - claiming you were experiencing psychosis presents a far more powerful argument.

While sane men and women correctly consider 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan the actual victims, Clancy supporters have little to say about the murdered children. Many in fact display a sociopathic indifference to the horrific fate of those three murdered children.

As you know, the recent court saga ended in a mistrial. The jury - featuring 9 women and only 3 men - would have found her not guilty by way of insanity save for one black man who couldn’t bring himself to let a child-murderer off the hook so easily.

His reward for placing the children above all else was to be publicly labelled as “arrogant” by three of the jurors. Those three jurors - surprise, surprise - just happened to be middle-aged white American females, the kind raised in the increasingly misandric environment of the last six decades.

Their comments are disturbing.

One claims the man admitted having reasonable doubt, which apparently delighted her. “I started fillin’ out the forms, I was so excited!”

Yeah, nothing like getting jury duty over and done with so you can go home and make some TikToks about it.

Another complains “He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

News flash, lady: A lot of people - men and women - are having the hardest time believing the claims of a woman who had the kind of upbringing and lifestyle that would make millions of struggling people jealous, only to murder all three of her children.

Her claim to have heard voices commanding her to commit this abhorrent act is a most convenient one, because it is essentially unfalsifiable. There’s no retrieving CCTV or audio footage from inside her head to confirm or refute this claim; instead, in this age of “believe all women” (except, of course, the ones who don’t believe Lindsay Clancy) a predominantly female jury appears to have accepted this claim.

Interestingly, Clancy appears to have been prescribed an array of antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs. Among these was Pfizer’s Zoloft, which, like all SSRIs, can trigger suicidal behavior. Yet drug-induced alterations in Clancy’s mental state do not appear to have formed a meaningful part of the defense argument.

Men: Inventively Unstunted, Thanks to the Powers of Logic and Deduction

You’d never think it after listening to the Misandry Politburo, but men are responsible for the overwhelming majority of life-improving innovations throughout history.

Automobiles, harnessing of electricity, washing machines, modern housing, air conditioning, computers - almost all the innovations that make women’s lives far easier were created by the one group they constantly insist makes their lives a misery:

Men.

After years of being blamed by women for things they never did, after decades of wooing women only to bring drama and conflict into their lives, then getting skinned like rabbits in family courts, men are finally revolting.

Not by marching, yelling, burning their Y-fronts and chanting “I am blokeage, hear me roar!”, mind you.

Instead, they are quietly walking away.

They’re done with the drama, the delusion and the screeching sense of self-entitlement.

When street interviewers on social media ask overweight women what they would rate themselves out of 10, the answer is almost always ten. These same women invariably demand top 1% height and salary metrics from men, but when men have the temerity to ask what demanding women bring to the table aside from bad attitude and biohazard body counts, they are either shouted down or told “I am the table.”

It says a lot about modern women that when asked what they bring to a relationship, they either get offended - as if men are not allowed to have standards - or literally describe themselves as a table.

A table is an item of furniture that typically features four legs and a platform upon which you can rest items, such as books or eating utensils. You can buy them cheaply at IKEA or even get them free as giveaways on Gumtree. If a man wants a table, he doesn’t need to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a combative, entitled, botox-filled aberration wearing enough make-up to repaint a delivery van.

The Lindsay Clancy phenomenon furthers the parasite class’ ongoing depopulation agenda by giving men yet another reason to steer clear of women. Men are now screening their wives and girlfriends to see if they harbor amicable sentiment towards Lindsay Clancy; those replying in the affirmative are being shown the door.

This is not an “emotionally stunted” reaction; it is a perfectly rational assessment of long-term suitability. If women are okay with subjecting men to idiotic “shit tests”, then men are perfectly entitled to run the Lindsay Clancy test. No sensible, sane man would want to have children, and leave them alone with, a woman who identifies with the perpetrator of a triple filicide.

The Screech Sorority will of course be morbidly offended by what I just wrote, but let’s turn the tables.

Let’s imagine a guy returns from war, suffers PTSD, and kills his wife. At his trial, his attorneys argue his PTSD and an alleged concomitant psychosis excuse him from culpability.

The case gains widespread publicity, and women ask their boyfriends and husbands what they make of the case.

“Truth be told,” reply some of the men, “I’ve had thoughts of doing the exact same thing to you.”

Quite rightly, these women would be mortified.

Instead of feeling sorry for the men and seeking to understand whatever traumatic events may have led to their current mindset, Da Sistahood would tell these women to immediately “dump his ass”.

They would loudly trumpet what this small handful of men admitted, not as evidence PTSD is inadequately addressed by the medical system, but as further proof all men are bastards/assholes/abusers/predators/foot soldiers of the mythical ‘Patriarchy’.

This double-standard no longer flies. Sure, there are still simps around, but men are increasingly refusing to accept rampant misandry, while being blamed for misogyny they never harbored and belonging to a Patriarchy they never joined.

I want to close off by turning attention back where it truly belongs. Not on Lindsay Clancy, who grew up living a charmed life. She grew up in a nice neighborhood, had loving parents, a good education, and a husband who - unwisely in hindsight - stuck by her through her mental health ordeals.

The three people who really deserve our sympathy are Cora, Dawson, and Callan, who through no fault of their own are no longer with us. On January 24, 2023, their lives were brutally and systematically cut short in a horrific act of betrayal by one of the two people who was supposed to love them the most.

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