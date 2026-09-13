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Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
6d

We might ponder how many of the "supporters" of 33 - er LC (L=12, 1+2=3, C=3) are paid to be "supporters" in this psyop....

Aiming to normalize infanticide.

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Petra Liverani's avatar
Petra Liverani
7d

"Patrick Clancy did it!" is just secondary propaganda like "Israel did it!"

https://morganc000.substack.com/p/the-lindsey-clancy-psyop

It's all just loads of button-pushing and divide-and-conquering.

What about the 14 (and counting) other maternal multi-filicides since 2020.

https://petraliverani.substack.com/p/maternal-multi-filicide-how-many

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