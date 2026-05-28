Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
28m

I will persist in My nigh 100% carnivore diet - and no alcohol at all. Thank You for these data! It is encouraging!

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Kay Perrin's avatar
Kay Perrin
6m

Brilliant! I remember watching this on tv when visiting my parents. People will just swallow anything and everything as long as it’s a nice kindly presenter with a lovely wholesome homely feel to it. And if they throw in some scientists in lab coats then it’s 100% indelible fact cemented into the brain never to be shifted. They know exactly who to choose to present these programmes and exactly how to format it.

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