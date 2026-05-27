Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Yeowoman's avatar
Yeowoman
2d

Blue zones were debunked many years ago. It was astonishingly poor journalism even for those days . Tragic dishonesty on many levels.

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F. Woodie Reche's avatar
F. Woodie Reche
2d

Finally, Anthony, you’ve put science over ranting again in a non-subscription article. Thank you from a friend!

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