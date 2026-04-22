Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Beard's avatar
Michael Beard
3h

Its not just medicine which has lost the Trusted Advisor status.

Financial Advisers should be more correctly labelled Financial sales people---unless they can sell you into some product, they have zero interest. in you. They have no advice to offer except, buy this product, which incidentally gets them high commission & other benefits such as an invite to expensive overseas junket conferences.

We need real advisers who actually care rather than commission driven bullshit artists.

Reply
Share
SLK's avatar
SLK
3h

Well said friend, absolutely correct. These people are just pieces of Shits. I never will trust a doctor in my life even if l have.to die. Fortunatly l was never in need for help from them. They really show themself who THEY really are with the CONVID. Thank you for exposing these fuckers but still though not all of THEM. Very little got the balls,but really a minority. I'm a no expert but l direcly felt the CONVID con right at the beginning. Be well.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anthony Colpo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture