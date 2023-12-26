Big Pharma Firm Fined $471 Million over Deadly Weight Loss Drug
Yet another "safe and effective" weight loss drug craze ends in a train wreck, with up to 2,000 dead.
Pharma giant Servier must pay more than 430 million euros ($471 million) in connection with its now-banned weight-loss pill Mediator (benfluorex), a French court ruled last week. The court said the company was guilty of fraud and other charges because it knew the drug was potentially harmful when selling it.
French health experts believe the drug killed …
