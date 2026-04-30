Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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Michael Beard's avatar
Michael Beard
15h

It's a jungle out there for young people. The internet allows criminals and perverts to plunder the innocent, the naive and the people with no moral compass.

Solution? Get a moral compass and then get offline.

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TrentonUK's avatar
TrentonUK
13h

"That this ban includes platforms like Substack, a controlled playpen not aimed at teens, devoid of pornographic content but replete with dissent against government and globalist agendas, should tell you everything you need to know about the true purpose of the age verification laws."

Those making the laws are adjacent to or entwined with, the tech companies. Former British politician Nick Clegg for example now shills for Meta or Facebook whatever its name is.

They're all part of the same Epstein pervert blob that regards us as cattle.

The harm being done by social media, online betting and so on has been apparent for a long long time and the lack of meaningful action on the part of governments makes you wonder what is the point of having nation states at all.

Thanks for writing.

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