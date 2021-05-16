Australia's COVID Restrictions: Doing the Same Things that Failed Over 100 Years Ago
Australia, which has proudly become the new North Korea by indefinitely banning its citizens from leaving, has to date recorded 910 deaths in people with COVID-19. The overwhelming majority of these deaths occurred in elderly people with multiple comorbidities.
The Federal Health Department’s website admits the median age of those dying with COVID-19 in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.