Meet the current Prime Minister of Australia - the much-despised, sniveling character named Anthony Albanese. That's him above, trying to look like a statesman.

He is currently overseeing what looks and smells like a globalist-coordinated land grab disguised as constitutional recognition of Australia's Indigenous population. "The Voice", as Albanese calls it, will be a parliamentary body supposedly representing Australia's Indigenous population (many of whom, it should be noted, are opposed to the plan). With dozens of bodies already purporting to represent the Indigenous population, both within and outside of parliament, Albanese has never explained just why we need another one, and why his poorly explained version should be embedded in the country's constitution.

A constitution is a country's fundamental legal charter, not an ethnographic record or anthropological document.

To make a change to the Australian constitution requires a public referendum. So Albanese called one, to be held sometime between October and December 2023. His "Voice" campaign has subjected Australians to a relentless mix of feel-good rhetoric and guilt-trip gaslighting, and has been marked by a staggering lack of detail. Australians are supposed to vote "YES" to something that Albanese either cannot or will not explain. The Voice is based upon the so-called Uluru Statement which, no sooner had he won the Federal election, Albanese committed to implementing "in full".

Yesterday came the stunning revelation by Albanese himself that he had not even read the Uluru Statement. "I don't need to!", he snidely told 3AW interviewer Neil Mitchell, confirming suspicions this Voice charade is the work of people other than himself.

What kind of an idiot, it must be asked, commits themselves to implementing a document in full when they have not even read that document in part?!

Even Australians, a population renown for their political apathy and follow-the-leader mentality, are starting to smell a rat. Opinion polling shows the "YES" camp is going to be met with a resounding “NO”. Instead of explaining to the electorate in a calm, reasoned and truthful manner just what the Voice is really about, and why he believes they should vote for it, Albanese has instead chosen to berate those who plan to vote "NO" as a bunch of "Qanon" conspiracy theorists.

How precious.

As it turns out, Albanese is the last person fit to be calling other people names.

On Friday, March 15, 2013, Albanese was spotted by a local resident entering a Dulwich Hill business known as True Thai Massage (also known as Traditional Thai Massage, Marrickville Thai Massage). Lest there be any doubt as to what sort of services were on offer at this establishment, it was listed on several websites as a provider of "rub 'n' tug", "body slide", "happy ending" and other more graphically-depicted sexual services.

The shady Dulwich Hill massage parlor is located in the electorate of Grayndler, for which Albanese has been Federal MP since 1996. At the time of his visit to True Thai Massage, Albanese was married and was the Leader of the House.

True Thai Massage, Dulwich Hill, pictured in February, 2022.

The local resident who spotted Albanese promptly called media outlets, one of whom dispatched a photographer. Around one hour later, Albanese emerged and was photographed leaving the Thai massage premises.

However, after discussions over the weekend, no major publisher would run the story. At the time, Labour’s media reform legislation was being fast-tracked through parliament. Was it that no media outlet wanted to risk adverse outcomes from the reform process by posting pictures of Labour's House Speaker emerging from a business known for providing illegal sex services?

Independent journalist Michael Smith, who does the kind of reporting our appalling mainstream media largely refuses to do, was told a photographer who was involved in the matter was very upset that, in the context of media legislation coming before the parliament, this story about a prominent Minister was buried. Smith subsequently spoke to this photographer, who asked him to investigate and find out why.

In a detailed statement provided to Smith, the photographer wrote:

"At 3.45pm on Friday afternoon 15th March 2013, the married Federal Member for Grayndler, Anthony Albanese, was at Traditonal Thai Massage, 467 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill, NSW which is within his local electorate.

A passer-by called the news outlets one of which managed to get images of him leaving around 4.45pm. In parlourpages.com.au this is described as follows, Escorts, Rub 'n tugs, body slides & happy endings. It is not a legitimate traditional Thai massage, but even so what is the married Federal Cabinet minister doing at this place in light of other issues involving Federal Labour MP's I.e. Craig Thompson. It shows a complete lack of judgment on his part.

Having regard to the pictures of him exiting the premises, [PUBLISHER’S NAME REDACTED] decided to bury the story, [PUBLISHER NO 2’S NAME REDACTED] then spoke to Albanese on Saturday, they didn't have the images, but he did in fact confirm he was there. He told [PUBLISHER’S NAME REDACTED] he had just received a traditional massage.

Given a week of issues involving Senator Conroy's planned media legislation, [PUBLISHER’S NAME REDACTED] decided to pull the story, and without the pictures [PUBLISHER’S NAME REDACTED] could not go anywhere with it. I am aware they considered the possible political repercussion's if it appeared they were going after him, public interest issues having been considered etc.

This is clearly a matter in the public interest, when a cabinet minister who is next week, opening a special ceremony for babies at Marrackville West Public school and is married to MP Carmel Tebbutt. Federal Labour has the media outlets running scared and they decided to bury to story, particularly so at [PUBLISHER’S NAME REDACTED]. Albanese should not be going to a place such at this, should exercise more discretion and be held to account for a higher standard than the average bloke. This lack of judgment is being talked about in newsrooms across the country. There is no doubt the PM knows about this. What's the problem with reporting this as fact, he's admitted it and it should be reported."

Smith began making what he described as "low-level enquiries". He had "a couple of conversations with people about the matter but did not take it any further than that."

On Wednesday, March 20, 2013, however, Smith received information that quickly removed any ambivalence he held towards the matter. He received a copy of an "Application to Modify a Development Consent" which described proposed extensions to premises at - you guessed it - 467 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill, NSW.

The application document is no longer available at the council website, but thankfully Smith posted a copy at his website which I've reproduced below:

This appalling application was approved! If you've ever had to deal with Australia's highly bureaucratic councils, where building a simple shed in your backyard requires detailed floor plans containing exact measurements, you'll no doubt be wondering how such a sloppy application for adding 2 rooms to a commercial property could possibly be granted approval.

As Smith wrote on March 26, 2013:

"Having now examined the [development application] and taken some expert advice on it I can see that it has major deficiencies and there are clearly questions to be asked as to how any development involving building 2 new rooms to expand a business could have been approved on that application."

Smith said the tip-off about the development application (DA) was sent to him from a government figure.

"The research into the DA and its background was conducted by federal government related people," said Smith. "I think it's newsworthy that federal government people, not me were the source of the DA and queries associated with it."

Albanese Interrogated by Labor Party Seniors, Suddenly Drops His 2013 Run For Deputy Leadership

Smith said an "impeccable source, a senior Caucus member", confirmed to him in writing that "Minister Albanese was interviewed by a senior Caucus figure in relation to the Thai massage parlour matter and that immediately after the interview (or interrogation as it was described to me) Minister Albanese agreed not to run in any leadership spill."

The account of that interview given to Smith was as follows:

"FYI - [name redacted, a Labor elder statesman] interrogated Albanese on the Thai establishment and Albo quickly relinquished his Deputy PM aspirations."

Smith was told the interview took place the day before Simon Crean made his ill-fated call for the then-PM and increasingly unpopular Julia Gillard to spill the leadership, aimed at encouraging Rudd to challenge for the position of PM, which in turn would allow Crean to challenge Wayne Swan for role of deputy leader. Albanese also planned to contest the deputy leadership in the event of a leadership spill, but evidently abandoned the idea after being grilled about his “traditional massage” outing.

As Smith notes, this first hand report from a senior Labor figure provides a plausible explanation for Albanese's decision not to run in any leadership spill.

As Smith further points out, "The report of the ‘interrogation’ taking place is news. The fact of a key Labor figure being so concerned about Albanese's behaviour as to brief a journalist on it is news. This account from a senior Labor figure at least makes some sense of the leadership puzzle and the Albanese/Crean deputy puzzle - that's newsworthy to me."

Yet the mainstream media ignored the story.

Albanese’s Response: No Comment

On the morning of March 25, 2013, Smith dialed Albanese's mobile phone number and left a comprehensive message informing him as to the content of the story he'd proposed to run about him.

"I offered Mr Albanese the opportunity to discuss the story and any concerns as to accuracy he had about it either on or off the record," said Smith.

Thirty minutes later, at 9.38 AM, Smith had a missed call on his mobile from Albanese's mobile, with no message left. Smith says he tried phoning him back four times. At 10.53 AM he sent Albanese a text message saying he had a story ready to publish, asking if Albanese would like to read a copy first, and that he was seeking Albanese's comments.

At 10.57 AM, Smith received a phone message from one of Albanese's staff members. Smith phoned the Minister's office and had a conversation with the staffer outlining the broad thrust of the story. The staffer asked Smith to send an email to the Minister's office, which he did at 12.34 PM. The email contained the following questions:

"Was the Minister at a business known as True Thai Massage at 467 New Canterbury Road Dulwich Hill during the afternoon of Friday 15 March, 2013?

Is the Minister aware of the web-based advertising and reviews of True Thai Massage at sites like

http://auxxxreviews.com/forum/f59/true-thai-massage-467-new-canterbury-rd-dulwich-hill-02-8021-9052-a-1149/index12.html

http://www.parlourpages.com.au/blog/?p=2025

If the services described in those websites are provided at the premises at 467 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill is that legal?

Is the Minister aware of any Application made by the owners of the premises or business at 467 New Canterbury Road to Marrickville Council seeking approval to alter the building on the site? Did the Minister have any role in discussions about any Development Application?

Did the Minister discuss his attendance at the True Thai Massage business or any other matter to do with the True Thai Massage business with a senior parliamentary Labor Party figure last week at the request of the senior Labor Party figure?"

Around 2 PM that afternoon a more senior member of Albanese's staff phoned Smith and they discussed in general terms the content of the article Smith proposed to publish. After listening to an excerpt of the article, the staffer told Smith he understood where the story “was going” and that he would get back to him shortly.

The return call never came, so Smith phoned Albanese's office again a number of times during the afternoon and made calls to various mobile phones on issue to Albanese and his staff. At 5.47 PM Smith sent the following text to the mobile phone of the senior staffer:

"Jeff I waited for you - I presume you have no comment. Michael"

A few minutes later, Smith received a reply from the senior staffer:

"Correct."

Smith then published the story.

The Sordid Affair Summed Up - and Remaining Questions

In 2013, Anthony Albanese - now the Prime Minister of Australia - admitted to attending premises well known to offer illegal sexual services.

He claimed his visit was for a "traditional massage". Even if we generously accept his response as meaning he received no sexual services during his visit, the fact remains he exercised extremely poor judgment in attending the premises.

Any claim that he was unaware of the sexual services on offer at the premises defies belief, given the parlour's candid advertising practices and Albanese’s longstanding familiarity with the area.

Much to the chagrin of legitimate and respectable Thai massage centres, there has for decades been a stigma in Australia about Thai massage. The so-called "happy endings" that occur in the less salubrious of these establishments have been the butt of many jokes. Therefore, the onus falls squarely on any public figure seeking a traditional Thai massage to ensure that any establishment he/she visits does not offer non-traditional "add on" services.

Albanese, as a Federal minister, enjoys the luxury of a team of staffers who could have easily made enquiries to determine exactly what sort of activities really take place at 467 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill. A quick Google search would have quickly revealed that True Thai Massage at Dulwich Hill is no place for a Federal MP to be frequenting.

That's assuming Albanese didn't already know, which as Federal Member for the electorate of Grayndler, is hard to believe.

A private investigator who visited True Thai Massage at Dulwich Hill on the morning of Monday, March 25, 2013 enquired at the reception as to the range of services on offer. “We were then ushered into another room and joined by another female,” the PI reported. “When we asked her about other services she offered oral sex for $45. We made an excuse to leave to get some more cash.”

Some might argue that what a politician does in his own time is nobody's business.

Wrong.

In a dystopian country like Australia where citizens are steadily and surely being stripped of their privacy and freedoms, there is no logical reason why the politicians they are forced to subsidize with their tax dollars should receive special treatment.

Politicians and bureaucrats should be held to a higher, not lower, standard. They live off public money and enjoy perks and privileges the rest of us can only dream about. They expect to be referred to as "The Honorable Member" when in fact many of them are thoroughly dishonorable, corrupt and degenerate characters.

While drug-addled, alcohol-soaked and MAFS-obsessed Australia can hardly be described as a country of high moral standing, many of us still believe it not just proper but essential for our ‘elected representatives’ - people who wield considerable influence over the country's economy and security - to avoid places of ill-repute.

While some folks dismiss prostitution as a transaction between two consenting adults that is no-one else's business, it is often anything but. It is a soul-destroying profession wracked by exploitation, drugs, violence and human trafficking. While some women clearly participate of their own volition for the perceived easy money involved, others are reluctantly drawn in because of poverty or via trafficking schemes in which they are promised legitimate work but then forced by criminals into the sex trade.

It is no secret to anyone with even a cursory knowledge of the Australian sex trade that brothels are required to pay regular stipends to the police. The late owner of a South Australian brothel openly told an acquaintance he had to pay the "SAPOL tax" twice weekly to South Australian police, who also expected free 'services' from the workers. The girls unfortunate enough to have to service these creepy corrupt cops were not remunerated for doing so - it was considered part of their work duties.

Police know full well where illegal brothels are located. In states where brothels can obtain licenses, they know full well which massage vendors are offering sexual services that they are not licensed to. Yet these premises continue to openly operate in violation of the law.

A decade after Albanese's documented visit to True Thai Massage, the business is still operating at 467 New Canterbury Road, Dulwich Hill. As recently as a week ago, a Google reviewer seeking a legitimate massage complained he was offered sexual services, and was treated rudely when he rejected them. A number of other reviewers have complained of similar experiences.

Unlike the first reviewer, Albanese was not new to the area; by 2013, he had been the sitting Federal member for 17 years. Any politician stupid enough to 'accidentally' visit such an establishment is clearly an individual of terribly poor judgement and poor information-gathering skills. In other words, an individual utterly unfit to hold public office, let alone lead a country.

Any politician who deliberately visits such an establishment to obtain sexual services is not just a person of poor self-control but an individual who is reckless to the extreme. They are placing themselves in a position that renders them ripe for blackmail, extortion and political compromise.

When you observe a politician doggedly pushing a highly controversial and unpopular policy, in the face of harsh and often relentless criticism, do not assume you are observing an individual with remarkable resilience or unusually thick skin. What you are more likely witnessing is someone who has been captured in a compromising position and has no choice but to push on with their widely-hated initiative, because that's exactly what those who are really pulling the strings have instructed them to do.

One of Smith's readers suggested the following should be asked of Albanese:

Are you a member of a private health fund? Does your policy cover provide rebates for remedial massage? Did you obtain a receipt for the therapeutic massage received on 15th March, 2013 at Dulwich Hill? Did you make an appointment with the masseur? Do you even know the name and formal qualifications of the masseur who provided the service? What part/s of your anatomy required and/or received massage? Have you lodged a claim for a rebate with your health fund in respect of the services received? Are you ashamed of embarrassing and potentially compromising your office and your family, let alone the residents in your electorate and the dignity of our federal parliament? How old was the masseur? Was the service delivered in the front rooms? If so, did you find that the traffic noise detracted from the overall experience?

Other questions that need to be asked include: