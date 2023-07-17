Australia has a major pedophile problem.
There have been three large reviews of child sexual abuse prevalence around the world since 2009, and all three point to Africa and Australia as abuse hotspots.
In 2009, Pereda et al from the University of Barcelona analyzed sixty-five studies of child sexual abuse prevalence, covering 22 countries, published betwe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.