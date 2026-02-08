Warning: This article contains naughty words.

Humans are a predictable lot.

There’s a regrettable scenario we’ve seen play out in Europe and the US, and now it’s happening in Australia.

It arises when the population has ‘progressive’ causes rammed down its throat, and the more ‘conservative’ of the populace begins to resent it.

Their resentment grows and grows, until some false messiah steps up and masquerades as a champion of the commonfolk.

This spruiker declares to the regular folk it’s time to “drain the swamp” and that he/she will take on the ‘elites’.

Never mind this shyster is invariably a member of the same parasite class he/she pretends to be fighting against.

He/she tells the plebs all the things they want to hear.

“I will Make America Great Again!”

Or if it’s in Europe, “Ciao a tutti! Farò MIMBA (Make Italy Molto Bello Again)!”

“I will fight the Deep State!”

“I will restore the traditional conservative/Christian/Western values that built this country!”

“I’ll close the borders and keep out all those evil people who look different to us!”

The press describes this loudmouthed shyster as ‘right wing’, which is music to the ears of disgruntled conservatives, who know that all bad people are ‘left wing’.

The plebs lap it up. They attend rallies and wildly cheer their new savior, who promises to restore conservative Christian values while dancing to gay anthem “YMCA” by the Village People. The name “Village People” was a salute to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, a neighborhood long known for its LGBTQ+ community. The band members embodied gay fantasy archetypes, donning costumes of a biker, policeman, cowboy, native Indian, construction worker, and Navy sailor.

Not that’s there’s anything wrong with that. There is, however, a shit ton wrong with politicians pretending to be something they’re not.

But your average Homo/hetero sapien is about as sharp as a billiard ball. They rally behind their new savior, and become ecstatic as he/she rides into power as a result of a “landslide” election result.

“Yay!! We get a new asshole taxing us and telling us what to do for the next four years!! Woohoo!!!”

The USA gets a sleazy, sociopathic degenerate like Donald Trump, while Italy ends up with Georgia Meloni. The latter was a protege and defender of the late and eminently corrupt Silvio Berlusconi who, in the finest Epsteinian traditions of politicians worldwide, used to hold “Bunga Bunga” sex parties - at least one of which involved him paying a 17-year-old girl for sex.

On election day in September 2022, Meloni posted a tongue-in-cheek video of herself holding two melons in front of her chest, a play on her last name (“meloni” is Italian for “melons”). Evidently, spending much time around a crass old sleaze like Berlusconi left a permanent impression.

Or should I say stain.

Creeps in sheep’s clothing, like Trump and Meloni, pretend to hate the global elite, when in reality they are obedient Globopuppets - just like their liberal ‘opposition’.

But no matter, the sheeple get the populist charlatan they wanted, so everyone lives happily ever after.

Well, not quite. They live happily for about as long as it takes for the initial post-election euphoria to wear off.

Then reality sets in.

Latinos for Trump look on in shock as their bloated orange hero gives ICE the green light to go full Gestapo. Especially on Latinos. ICE goons go on a rampage of illegally arresting, deporting and, for good measure, occasionally murdering people.

Apparently, it never occurred to Latinos for Trump that a guy who incessantly wanked on about building a wall across the entire southern border and making Mexico pay for it really didn’t like Latinos very much.

Anti-Vaxxers for Trump look on in puzzlement as the guy who promised to kick the Deep State’s ass vociferously praises the deadly clot shots and recommends everyone go get them, even as evidence of their lethality accumulates in the literature.

Evidently, it never occurred to these geniuses that a guy whose biggest donors included Pfizer, a serial corporate felon and manufacturer of the world’s primo “beautiful shot”, as Trump calls it, was totally on board with the global Scamdemic agenda.

Anti-Pedos for Trump seem shocked when Trump acts as if Epstein was yesterday’s news. They can’t believe it when, after promising to release the Epstein files, he tries to weasel his way out of releasing the Epstein files.

Apparently, it never occurred to these dimwits that a guy caught boasting on hot mic about grabbing women by the privates without consent, who was once close buddies with Epstein and described him as a “terrific guy”, might have something to hide.

Everyday Dipshits for Trump try to keep the faith, but eventually “At Least It Wasn’t Kamala!™” and “Give Him Time!™” start to sound beyond ridiculous as things continue to deteriorate. How much worse, exactly, could The Cackler possibly have made things?

Some People Never Learn

Mistakes are an inevitable part of learning, but it’s a lot less painful to learn from other people’s mistakes.

But many Australians stubbornly refuse to learn.

For the edification of those outside Australia, the country has a pretend democracy featuring an essentially rigged two-party system. One of those two parties is supposedly liberal and progressive, the other is supposedly conservative.

Here’s the bit that confuses Americans. The supposedly conservative party (which in reality is made up of people who do eminently non-conservative stuff like snort cocaine, go to all-male orgies, and get caught outside their hotel rooms naked from the waist down), is known as the “Liberal Party”.

The supposedly progressive party, which also does eminently non-conservative stuff like snort cocaine, view child pornography, and visit dodgey Thai rub’n’tug massage parlours, is known as the “Labor Party”.

Aussie folklore holds that the Labor Party represents the working class. However, as the working class now feels wealthy as a result of a hyper-inflated housing bubble, Labor has had to rely more heavily on the notion that it represents social equity and is the more ‘humane’ of the two parties - similar to how the Democrats pimp themselves in the USA.

The Liberal Party, meanwhile, is perceived as being more fiscally responsible, a better manager of the economy, more business-friendly, and more concerned with individual liberties.

Which, of course, is all bullshit.

The only thing either of these parties care about is self-enrichment and enacting the agendas of the globalists who give them their marching orders.

Both parties, when in power, corruptly award lucrative government contracts based on an agreement that the successful tender will deliberately over-quote, then surreptitiously ‘donate’ the surplus back to the party.

Your tax money at work.

Both parties have diligently acted in the best interests of foreign agents. They’ve let our manufacturing sector evaporate. Australia once manufactured everything from bicycles to trucks; now we just dig rocks out of the ground, send them overseas for other countries to make useful stuff with, and then buy back the finished product.

The Clever Country my ass.

An egregious example of how Australian politicians happily place Australia’s interests last occurred in 2015 when the Port of Darwin was leased for 99 years to the Chinese-owned Landbridge Group by the Northern Territory’s Country Liberal Party government.

The Country Libs pursued and approved the deal, but Federal government approval was also required - and given. Landbridge also “consulted” with Australia’s Department of Defence prior to the lease decision, “which did not express any concerns”.

This was despite Ye Cheng, Landbridge’s billionaire founder, being a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body under CCP control - a body Xi Jinping directed to uphold “unwavering loyalty” to the CCP. Ye framed the Darwin lease as a contribution to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a trillion-dollar infrastructure plan to expand Beijing’s global influence. Landbridge’s operations, including its Australian ventures, align with this state-backed strategy, blurring the line between private enterprise and CCP directives.

The Australian Government and media are always banging on about how China is our biggest geopolitical threat. If true, why the hell did the grubberment let the Chinese take control of our northernmost major port, a strategic gateway between Australia and Asia?

This brings us to Andrew Robb, who was the federal Trade Minister and a prominent Liberal Party figure at the time of the port lease deal. On July 1, 2016 – the final day of Robb’s parliamentary term – he began a lucrative consultancy with none other than Landbridge. The contract paid $73,000 monthly, totaling $880,000 annually, for “strategic advice” to Ye Cheng and Landbridge CEO Mike Hughes. Investigative reporting revealed no specific deliverables, with the agreement terminable by either party with 30 days’ notice – a structure former NSW judge Anthony Whealy described as suspiciously lenient.

Skeptical observers might say this looks more like a reward for a job well done, rather than a genuine consultancy contract.

As for the present Labor government, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet released a review of the lease in October 2023 and concluded it was ‘not necessary to vary or cancel the lease’ – advice the government accepted.

They’re all in this together.

Neither the Liberal nor Labor parties give a shit about the working class, the middle class, the elderly, small-medium businesses, or everyday Australians in general.

They’re a bit slow on the uptake, but more and more Australians seem to be sensing this.

At the 2025 Federal election, Captain Rub’n’Tug attracted 34.6% of first-preference votes, while Liberal attracted only 20.7%.

That means two-thirds of Australians did not give their primary vote to Labor, and almost half of Australians did not vote for either Labor or Liberal.

Disenchantment among Liberal voters is especially high, as the party has essentially degenerated into Labor Lite, jumping aboard all the usual globalist scams such as COVID and anthropogenic climate change.

If COVID didn’t prove Liberal was just another GloboPedo-owned outfit happy to stomp on civil liberties, the recent passage of the ‘Hate Speech’ laws confirmed it beyond all doubt.

The opposition leader, Liberal’s lame and ineffectual Sussan Ley, joined with Labor to endorse the draconian new laws, which can literally see you sent to jail for “offending” someone, even if that someone supports baby-killing purveyors of genocide and therefore deserves to be offended with some cold hard facts.

The National Party, who the Liberals rely on for extra votes via an ongoing “Coalition”, opposed the new legislation.

The Nationals were concerned the proposed laws could infringe on free speech (which of course, is the true purpose of the new legislation). The Nationals believed the legislation was rushed and did not adequately consider its implications. Interestingly, a number of folks, including renegade Liberal Alex Antic, said the legislation appeared so quickly after the Bondi psy-op ‘massacre’ and was so voluminous that you’d swear it had been written before the event.

The Nationals’ refusal to toe the party line has led to a split in the Coalition. Liberal is now without the party that helped it win numerous past elections.

The Nationals, meanwhile, have strong support in rural Australia. Problem is, while agriculture and mining pretty much carry Australia’s economy on their backs, rural Australians make up only a small portion of Australia’s population (all Crocodile Dundee bullshit aside, a whopping 87% of Australians live in urban areas).

So at the moment, the federal Labor party in Australia is pretty much uncontested.

What to do when you are a ‘conservative’ with no-one in politics that constitutes a serious contender against Labor?

Enter an abomination known as One Nation.

Australia Gets “Swamped” by Xenophobic Bullshit

On September 10, 1996, newly-elected Independent and former Liberal, Pauline Hanson, gave her maiden speech to the House of Representatives. Few people outside of Queensland had ever heard of Hanson up to this point, but her speech was so widely aired she instantly became a household name.

She took the floor, complained about “being called a racist”, then went on to claim Australia was in danger of being “swamped by Asians”, who “have their own culture and religion, form ghettos and do not assimilate”.

The racist Hanson was talking about the Australian Vietnamese community, who I can unreservedly state contains some of the sweetest and hardest-working people I’ve ever met. Australia, a signatory to the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, agreed to resettle its share of Vietnam-born refugees under a resettlement plan between 1974 and 1985.

A third immigration peak in the late 1980s likely resulted from Australia’s family reunion scheme.

So did this result in Australia becoming Hanoi 2.0?

At the 2021 Census, a mere 1.3% of respondents stated they had Vietnamese ancestry, whether alone or in combination with another ancestry (similarly, Chinese constituted 5.5% of the population).

Hanson’s predicted romper swamp never materialized.

That’s not all she got wildly wrong.

Of Vietnamese-born Australians, 44.7% stipulated “Buddhism” as their religion, followed by “No Religion” (29.2%) and “Catholic” (19.8%).

Hardly a bastion of militant religious fundamentalism.

As for holing up in ghettos and refusing to assimilate, I’ve never heard a bigger load of horseshit in my life. The 2021 census found 24.1% of Vietnamese-born Australians had an educational attainment of “Bachelor Degree level and above”, compared to 22.7% of those born in Australia.

Migrants parents tend to encourage their kids to go the extra mile at school, because they see education as an avenue for children to enjoy a better quality of life then they did when growing up. They consider the education system a more formal, objective and hence less racist system of assessment than the discriminatory social attitudes they encounter in day-to-day life. This is one reason why children of migrants tend to do better than their peers even in subjects like English. It’s how you end up with kids like Ly Tam Nhu Nguyen, who received the 2022 Best Academic Achievement Award in New South Wales for her outstanding performance, including an ATAR score of 99.85.

With a score like that, and the Vietnamese work ethic, her future is pretty much assured - which I suspect is one of the things that really pisses off the anti-immigrant crowd. They see people who look different getting ahead, and develop a growing sense of resentment.

But those immigrants and their offspring aren’t succeeding because of special favours - they succeed because they work and study hard.

Thanks to mandatory health screening, Australian residents born overseas tend to be healthier than those born here, and hence less of a burden on the healthcare system. The Vietnamese are no exception: 71.9% of those born in Vietnam reported “No long-term health condition(s)”, compared to 61.4% of locally-born census respondents.

In other words, Hanson’s 1996 anti-Asian rant was a complete and utter crock of shit.

However, people love a scapegoat. It gives them an outlet for their frustration and resentment.

Fun fact: In 1980, Pauline Zagorski embarked on what would be her second failed marriage, to a fellow named Mark Hanson. They honeymooned in ... South-East Asia.

The One Nation Party is Born

Capitalizing on her newfound notoriety, in 1997 Hanson formed the “One Nation” party to pursue her dream of a homogenous white Australia. Ever since then, Hanson and One Nation have remained a controversial presence in Australian politics, but one that has been more of an annoyance than a serious threat to the major parties.

That, sadly, looks like it’s about to change.

By the 2000s, Hanson realized attacking Vietnamese-Australians was no longer tenable; they had defied all her bullshit predictions.

However, she needed to maintain the rage, because anti-immigration sentiment is always sure to strike a chord. It validates the xenophobic tendency to distrust those who look and sound different. People of Anglo and European descent never want to acknowledge that it’s people of Anglo and European descent that overwhelmingly make their lives a misery; far easier to fall back on their tribal instincts and rally against the “other” - those strange people who appear different and have, like, accents and stuff.

The globalist parasite class knows this, and exploits the phenomenon to its full advantage. You keep the plebs fighting among themselves on such grounds as race, religion, political leanings and gender, and they’ll be too busy to ever notice just who’s really screwing them over.

So Hanson turned her venom to other ethnic and religious groups. She had a brief slag-off at Africans, who she claimed in 2006 were bringing diseases into Australia and were of “no benefit to this country whatsoever”.

You mean like our dipshit politicians?

“We’re bringing in people from South Africa at the moment. There’s a huge amount coming into Australia, who have diseases; they’ve got AIDS,” Hanson told AAP.

“And what my main concern is, is the diseases that they’re bringing in and yet no one is saying or doing anything about it.”

Never mind that the entire AIDS story is a complete fraud.

Never mind that stringent health checks were and are carried out on all permanent and temporary residents, which is why they tend to enjoy better health status than locally-born people.

Then, right on cue, Hanson started attacking Muslims.

“You can’t have schools not sing Christmas carols because it upsets others, you can’t close swimming baths because Muslim women want to swim in private, that’s not Australian.”

No shit. But where, exactly, is this epidemic of Christmas carol cancellations and swimming pool closures occurring, outside of Hanson’s overly imaginative head?

In 2010, Hanson announced she planned to sell her Queensland house and move to the UK, an announcement warmly welcomed by Nick Griffin, leader of the far-right British National Party.

The announcement was also warmly welcomed by Australians who weren’t racist fucktards.

As she geared up for the big move, Hanson said she would not sell her house to Muslims.

Sadly for Australia, and most fortuitously for Britain, Hanson said in November 2010 she’d decided not to migrate to the UK because it was “overrun with immigrants and refugees.” (Bold emphasis added)

The irony.

In 2015, Hanson claimed Halal certification in Australia was funding terrorism - a claim which was subsequently investigated and found to be false.

After the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, Hanson called for a ban on Muslim immigration to Australia.

In a 2016 speech in the Senate, heralding her return to Federal politics, she rehashed her 1996 speech, this time claiming “We are in danger of being swamped by Muslims”.

At the most recent census, 3.2% of respondents listed their religion as “Islam”; the figures for “Christianity” and “No religion” were 43.9% and 38.9%, respectively.

But of course, Hanson has never let a little thing like the plain facts get in the way of her xenophobic narrative.

According to the orange woman, Muslims “bear a culture and ideology that is incompatible with our own” and that they should “go back to where you came from” - the all-time favorite catch cry of feeble-minded racists Australia-wide.

She again called for a ban on Muslim migration.

Her authoritarian One Nation party also wanted to introduce a National Identity Card for Australians who access taxpayer-funded services (currently around a quarter of the population). But people in Australia who receive unemployment/student/disability allowances are already issued a health care card with their name, birth date and Centrelink Reference Number - so why the need for extra ID?

Is someone not telling us something we need to know? Are they really an advocate for centralized control while masquerading as a freedom fighter?

After the January 2017 Bourke Street psy-op, featuring a Greek-Australian bloke from South Australia doing burnouts in a clearly pre-orchestrated farce, Hanson stated in a live interview, “all terrorist attacks in this country have been by Muslims”.

She was promptly corrected by a journalist.

Pauline either doesn’t know how psy-ops work, or doesn’t want us to know.

Also in 2017, the orange woman called for Australia to “solve the problem” of terrorism by banning the Muslim faith.

At no point has Hanson ever called for banning Australian judges, like Judges Gary Neilson and Robyn Harper, who give pedophiles remarkably lenient treatment.

I’d like to think giving preferential treatment to kiddie-fuckers is incompatible with “our own” values - but apparently I’m mistaken.

Wait, both those judges are white.

Rather than clamping down on white sex predators and their apologists, One Nation has chosen to give one a job. Again.

Yep, One Nation has re-hired a convicted rapist to run its federal election campaign. Sean Black, who according to a Queensland judge showed no remorse for the rape and assault of his then-wife when he was jailed in 2018, is working as the party’s “campaign director” at its Brisbane headquarters.

Queensland One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts kept Black on as an adviser for five months after the latter was charged with rape in 2017.

But it’s okay, folks, Black is actually white.

At no point has Pauline Hanson ever called for the banning of politicians like Anthony Albanese, who are spotted frequenting shady rub’n’tug massage parlors.

I’d like to think availing the services of an establishment known to provide illegal sex services is incompatible with “our own” values - but again, it seems I’m something of a naive idealist.

Oh wait, Anthony Albanese is white.

I think I see a pattern here.

That pattern probably explains why Hanson is vocal about the waste and corruption inherent in government departments and bodies catering to Indigenous Australians, yet seems to have very little to say about the rampant corruption committed on a daily basis by our largely white major political parties, bureaucracies, judiciaries, police forces, and border control.

Remember the quackcines that caused adults and children to ‘mysteriously’ die suddenly? It wasn’t Muslims or Vietnamese or Africans who forced the COVID scam and its attendant clot shots upon the Australian public. It was white people like Scott Morrison, Dan Andrews, Mark McGowan, Nicola Spurrier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, Gladys Berejiklian and Michael Gunner.

Apparently, rape and domestic violence, corruption, child molestation and forcing people to take deadly drugs for a non-existent virus are only bad when it’s non-white people who are the offenders.

In September 2022, Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi tweeted on the day of the Queen’s death: “I cannot mourn the leader of a racist empire built on stolen lives, land and wealth of colonised peoples.”

Fair enough. I’m not big on taking others people’s property and killing them in the process, either. Nor can I have any positive sentiment for the heirs of successful thugs who live in unbridled opulence, who look the other way while their sons consort with the likes of Jimmy Savile and Jeffrey Epstein, either.

But the angry orange one was having none of it.

Hanson angrily quote-tweeted Faruqi’s post to her own followers, snarling:

“Your attitude appalls and disgusts me. When you immigrated to Australia you took every advantage of this country. You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in a parliament. It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan.”

But was it really necessary to decimate Australia’s indigenous population to build a country where you can buy multiple homes and get a job in a parliament?

Using Hanson’s logic, moving to Spain would mean approving of what the Spanish conquistadors did to the Latin Americans. Moving to the USA would mean having to approve of what Uncle Sam did in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and to the native Indians.

Yep, like most people pimping flawed theories, when Hanson can’t address the actual facts of the matter, she sidesteps them, gets emotional and conceals her ignorance behind a barrage of angry insults camoflaged as the moral high ground.

Faruqi decided to launch court proceedings against Hanson under the Racial Discrimination Act. The Federal Court of Australia ruled Hanson’s tweet was an “angry personal attack”, unconnected with the issues Faruqi raised, and was therefore “anti-Muslim or Islamophobic”. Hanson was ordered to delete the tweet and Faruqi was awarded costs for the entire proceedings. In November last year, Hanson launched an appeal against the judgment.

Hanson’s vocal anti-immigrant stance makes her a hero to a growing portion of white Australians, who seem to live in perennial fear that one day someone will do to them what the original white colonialists did to the Aborigines.

Never mind that immigrants - Muslim or otherwise - are people who have overwhelmingly come here in search of a better life, but find themselves accused of being terrorists, criminals and seeking to undermine Australia’s way of life when all they want to do is work, raise their families, and abide by the law.

The Italians and Greeks had to put up with this exact bullshit when they migrated here after WWII. Eventually, Anglo-Australians - well, most of them - realized Mediterraneans didn’t come here as part of some surreptitious plot to take over the country or undermine the “Australian way of life”. To the contrary, Southern European immigrants helped introduce Australians to such earth-shattering concepts as tasty food and proper coffee.

But people never learn. The exact same pattern of xenophobic suspicion and racist bromides greets every new wave of immigrants.

Never mind that Australia is a country whose population simply could not have ever existed if it wasn’t for immigration. Heck, even the Aborigines came here by boat.

Stupid Is as Stupid Does

The aforementioned rehiring of a convicted rapist is by no means the first time One Nation has been embroiled in scandal.

In 2003, Hanson did an 11-week stint in jail for electoral fraud, before being acquitted. The party has since been the subject of numerous claims of financial impropriety

In 2017, Mark Ellis, who was standing for One Nation in the Queensland state election, resigned after it emerged he’d sent a series of threatening Facebook messages to Mihalis Kalaitzidis, a 25-year-old student who worked for his company, Gatecrash Security. After a misunderstanding about a shift, Ellis reportedly wrote: “I’m gonna kill you, I’m gonna f*** you up c****. I know where you live”.

Kalaitzidis also told The Guardian that he was sent a threatening voice message. He said he ignored the threats until he discovered Ellis was standing for public office.

At the same time, Ellis’ Facebook site featured a photo of him performing a Nazi salute on a lawn with a swastika mowed into it.

Also in 2017, another One Nation candidate from Queensland had to be dumped after she posted an old story about a same-sex couple in the US who faced charges in 2011 over raping one of their foster children. She wrote above the story: “Abnormal sex behaviour leads to abnormal crime. Gays should be treated as patients, they need to receive treatments.”

The post did not mention that both men were later cleared of all charges in 2014, and in 2015 filed a $100 million lawsuit in connection with the case.

By the way, this wayward candidate’s name was ... Shan Ju Lin.

That’s right folks - One Nation’s candidate for Bundamba was Asian.

You can’t make this stuff up.

In 2019, Hanson and fellow One Nation senator Brian Burston accused each other tit-for-tat of sexual harassment. Burston was awarded a $250,000 defamation payout against Hanson, which was later quashed upon appeal.

That same year, it was revealed One Nation claimed $21,000 from NSW taxpayers for effectively loaning money to itself, borrowing funds from its federal and Queensland divisions to pay for the 2019 NSW election campaign.

Which does little to suggest One Nation would behave any differently to the rortfest major political parties, should it ever attain the same degree of power and voter appeal.

Further proof that Hanson is not substantially different to her cohorts in the major parties is the manner in which she panders to Israel.

On May 16, 2024, her utter disregard for the facts and her hatred of Islam were again on full display when she posted an article titled “Pauline Hanson supporting Israel and Australia’s Jewish Community”.

Hanson wrote:

“On October 7 last year internationally recognised terror group Hamas invaded Israel and killed, abducted, and raped more than 1200 innocent Israeli men, women, and children. Their attacks were as indiscriminate as they were despicable. These are simple facts: the attack was unprovoked, unreasonable, appalling, and vile. There has never been such a large loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust of World War II. Hamas is the democratically elected government of Palestine. Palestine and Hamas are not two separate identities, they are one and the same. The people of Palestine, under the authority of their elected Government, invaded and attacked a neighbour. Hamas, and the people of Palestine, oppose the existence of Israel and call for the destruction of all Jewish people.”

So in Hanson’s worldview, if your government does something wrong, you fully deserve to be murdered for it.

Only if you are Muslim, of course.

Hanson, egregious fabricator that she is, conveniently neglects to mention a few key facts.

The last Palestinian election was in 2006.

In Palestine, the median age of the population was 19.76 years in 2023, meaning that almost half of the total population is comprised of children.

Which means the majority of Palestinians alive today were too young to possibly have voted for Hamas. Many were yet to even be born.

Blaming people who weren’t even alive when Hamas was “democratically elected”, and declaring they deserve to be maimed and killed for Hamas’ alleged actions, is so fucking moronic I should not have to elaborate further.

All I will say if you truly see no problem with the murder of innocent children, and use some easily disproved bromide to justify your sick views, you are the very worst type of human being.

Then there’s the inconvenient fact - fastidiously ignored by the mainstream media and the likes of Hanson - that Hamas was the fruit of a collaboration between Israel and an outfit called the Muslim Brotherhood.

“In 1981, Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, Israel’s military governor of Gaza, told me he was giving money to the Muslim Brotherhood, the precursor of Hamas, on instruction of the Israeli authorities. The funding was intended to tilt power from both Communist and Palestinian nationalist movements in Gaza, which is considered more threatening than the fundamentalists.” -David K. Shipler, New York Times Jerusalem bureau chief from 1979 to 1984 In 1992, Israeli military intelligence whistleblower, Ari Ben-Menashe, revealed how Israeli intelligence agencies were using “Palestinian terrorists” to sabotage the Palestinian cause: “The slush fund helped finance the intelligence community’s “black” operation around the world. These included funding Israeli-controlled “Palestinian terrorists” who would commit crimes in the name of the Palestinian revolution but were actually pulling them off, usually unwittingly, as part of the Israeli propaganda machine.” There are many more examples here, but let’s fast forward to more recent times. In February 2020, former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed Prime Minister Netanyahu secretely asked Qatar to keep funding Hamas: Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and the top officer of the Israel Defense Forces in charge of Gaza, Herzi Halevi, visited Qatar earlier this month on the instruction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to plead with its leaders to continue the periodical payments to Hamas, Yisrael Beytenu party chief Avigdor Liberman claimed Saturday night. “Both Egypt and Qatar are angry with Hamas and planned to cut ties with them. Suddenly Netanyahu appears as the defender of Hamas, as though it was an environmental organization. This is a policy of submission to terror,” he said, adding that Israel was paying Hamas “protection money” to maintain the calm. With Israel’s approval, Qatar since 2018 has periodically provided millions of dollars in cash to Hamas to pay for fuel for the Strip’s power plant, allow the group to pay its civil servants and provide aid to tens of thousands of impoverished families.

That’s right, folks: Hamas is the non-democratically installed creation of Israel.

AKA controlled opposition.

But that’s by no means all that Hanson is neglecting to share with us in her rush to bend over backwards for the immensely influential Israel.

Hanson’s anti-Palestinian rant does not acknowledge that Israel lied through its teeth about what happened on October 7.

It does not reveal how Israel lied about the mythical “mass rapes” and how, when a UN commission set out to investigate the rape claims, Israel refused to cooperate (see here, here, here).

It does not mention how Israel lied about the babies it claimed were beheaded and burned by Hamas.

It does not mention how the IDF - originally formed from the pre-1948 Jewish terror groups - intentionally killed its own soldiers on October 7.

Hanson makes no mention of how the IDF admitted it killed its own personnel on October 7 “in immense and complex quantity”.

Hanson does not mention Israel’s Hannibal Directive, which officially endorses this behavior.

Hanson does not mention how Israel, despite planning knowing of the October 7 “attack” for up to a year, did nothing to stop it.

She doesn’t mention how, when this supposedly ‘surprise’ attack kicked off, Netanyahu ordered the IDF to stand down for seven hours.

You read that right - seven hours.

Why on Earth would you hold back for seven whole hours in response to an alleged massacre?

It makes no sense. Unless of course, that event was pre-orchestrated to serve a useful purpose - like providing a pretext for the subsequent flattening of Gaza and the genocide in which over 70,000 Palestinians (mostly civilians) have been murdered.

An Immigrant Joins One Nation and Starts Attacking Immigrants (True Story)

As if all this isn’t bad enough, One Nation just got even kookier.

In January, a senior One Nation staffer caused uproar after claiming Melbourne “doesn’t look like a Western nation at all” and labelled multiculturalism a “failed concept”.

To prove her point, she posted a video filmed on New Year’s Eve in Melbourne’s CBD, in which she played a “game” dubbed “Spot the Westerner”.

Yes, in the hand-picked snippets she’s chosen to post online, the majority of passersby do not look Anglo or European.

But that’s not all that stands out about those videos.

Remember, they were taken on New Years Eve, an occasion long used by many Anglo- and European-Australians to get shit-faced, hook up with strangers, and generally act like twats.

But in those videos, when I look past the plastic-looking camera lady, I can’t see any people who are drunk, causing trouble, engaging in hoe behaviour, or getting into fights.

Not a single one.

All I see are people minding their own damn business and peacefully enjoying a night out in the city.

What the hell is wrong with that?

And just who is this peanut that claims she’s “watched our great nation veer off course and take a dark turn in recent years”, and posted this video of peaceful NYE revelers as proof?

You might want to sit down for this folks, and completely swallow any liquids you might be drinking before proceeding.

Her name is Bianca Colecchia, the state secretary of the Victorian branch of One Nation.

You’ll note that she has an obvious European accent.

That’s because she’s an immigrant.

That’s right, Colecchia migrated from Italy to Australia a decade ago “to start a new life” - just like a lot of those people in the xenophobic video she posted.

She’s a big fan - surprise, surprise - of Donald Trump and Georgia Meloni.

As someone who has an Italian background, and is proud of it, I find Colecchia to be an absolute embarrassment.

But wait, it gets even more ridiculous.

You’ll note how the heavily made-up Colecchia, who looks like she’s about to go clubbing, says she’s “just hopped out of work here in Melbourne’s CBD” to take her footage.

What kind of work might someone like Colecchia be doing in the CBD on a New Year’s Eve?

According to News.com, the former beauty queen contestant studied politics and international relations and sociology at Melbourne University while also managing a gentleman’s club in the city.

To those outside Australia, “gentleman’s club” is a polite term for strip club. You know, those sleazy shitholes where people enrich their country’s culture by prancing around topless and rubbing their punanis against strangers in return for money.

Whether Colecchia’s strip club duties were strictly managerial or more ‘hands on’ is not clear, but she’s clearly a fan of the pole.

So to recap, we have an immigrant who derides other immigrants that don’t look Western enough for her fancy.

She claims, that, because they don’t look ‘Western’ enough, Australia is taking a dark turn.

This, despite these people typically being hard workers willing to do a lot of the jobs locals don’t want to do.

Meanwhile, her contribution to Australia is to join a divisive political party and manage a troupe of biker skanks and gangster molls ‘exotic dancers’ who mash private bits with complete strangers?

Interestingly, after completing her studies, Colecchia says she commenced an internship in Canberra in the office of “our fantastic Senator Malcolm Roberts” - the same One Nation senator who continued to employ Sean Black as an adviser after the latter was charged with rape in 2017.

In Sleaze We Trust

One Nation might be an AEC-certified clown show, but its anti-immigration message is appealing to an increasing number of Australians.

Capitalizing on the Liberal-Nationals turmoil, One Nation has experienced a recent surge in the polls.

The latest Capital Brief/Demos AU poll finds Pauline Hanson overtaking Sussan Ley (26% versus 16%) as preferred prime minister, with PM Anthony “Happy Ending” Albanese comfortably ahead with 39% and 19% undecided.

A national YouGov poll for Sky News, conducted January 20–27 from a sample of 1,500, gave Labor 31% of the primary vote (up one since an unpublished late December YouGov poll), One Nation 25% (up five), the Coalition 20% (down four), the Greens 12% (down one), independents 6% (steady) and others 6% (down one).

What will come of the Liberals-National feud remains to be seen, but in recent years the Liberal Party has seemed determined to limp-dick its way into irrelevance. The rise of One Nation - with its pro-Israel, anti-Muslim and supposedly pro-Australia platform - suggests increasing numbers of Australians are succumbing to the temptation of scapegoating immigrants, instead of turning their wrath against the predominantly white people who rule over them and repeatedly make decisions that favor foreign interests.

