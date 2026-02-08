Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Penny
5d

I have sent Hanson numerous videos of Palestine, the murder of innocent children and babies, the bombing of hospitals and schools full of children, I have asked her where she stands on genocide and ethnic cleansing

Needless to say I have never had an answer.

I asked her why she thought it was appropriate for her to drape herself in the Israeli flag on the floor of the Senate … no answer

Dotty
4d

Being a ol caucasian lady born in early50s ,with a father that moved from district to district across the state of Calif every other year and always struggled with friends since I was always a new girl, I found more friends that were the minoritys and not popular kids. They were the most open minded ,friendly and always the most determined at academics than the other sassy white girls . We always lived in very white middle/upper class areas. After grad I moved to Bay Area and have found the hardest most dedicated workers were usually Asians or Mexicans . African Americans were always great humorous team members . The best Medical Physicians and Lab employees are from the mid east ... all in all the less compassionate and most up tight red necks were Caucasians ...Not labeling anyone here ...as in pooches..... theres really no bad dogs ...Just dogs with bad habits

