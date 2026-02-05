Warning: This article contains naughty words.

It’s been a while since I’ve posted, my apologies - thanks to Substack’s eager embrace of Australia’s new age-verification laws, I’ve had difficulty accessing my account. These new laws require “social media” users to prove they are over the age of 16 before being allowed to access the platforms.

The official excuse for the new laws is that the government is trying to protect children, which of course is complete and utter garbage. The reality is both Australian federal and state governments do not give a flying fuck about child welfare. If they did, they would not display such an enduring and disgusting tolerance for pedophilia, and such a dogged determination to expose young children to adult sexual themes.

It was Australian politicians, remember, that tried to force drag queen book readings for children and gender reassignment without parental knowledge down our throats.

It is Australian politicians who are more than happy to look the other way when our judiciary makes excuses for vile pedophiles.

Take the example of Sydney District Court judge Gary Neilsen, who in 2014 presided over the case of a 58-year-old man charged with repeatedly raping his younger sister in the family’s western Sydney home in 1981.

Neilson refused to allow the jury to know the man had earlier pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting his sister when she was 10 or 11 years old in 1973 or 1974.

Neilson also denied the Crown prosecutor’s request to admit into evidence a telephone conversation between the siblings in July 2011, recorded by police, in which the man admitted to having sexual contact with her when she was “a kid” to “get his rocks off”.

During an exchange with the crown prosecutor, Neilson said the community may no longer see sexual contact between siblings and between adults and children as “unnatural” or “taboo”, just as homosexuality is now widely accepted.

Neilson said just as gay sex was socially unacceptable and criminal in the 1950s and 1960s but is now widely accepted, “a jury might find nothing untoward in the advance of a brother towards his sister once she had sexually matured, had sexual relationships with other men and was now ‘available’, not having [a] sexual partner”.

He also said the “only reason” that incest is still a crime is because of the high risk of genetic abnormalities in children born from consanguineous relationships “but even that falls away to an extent [because] there is such ease of contraception and readily access to abortion”.

So this aberration of a human being, who gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to sit in judgement of others, was essentially saying that raping your young siblings was no different to consensual sex between two same-sex adults. He was saying incest was no big deal because, hey we have contraception now, and hey, if that doesn’t work you can always kill the fetus.

In response to public outcry over these extraordinary comments, an ‘investigation’ was launched. When members of Australia’s parasite class are ‘investigated’, it invariably means the matter will be downplayed and whitewashed, or that stern words will be issued, but nothing of substance done.

Sure enough, Neilson told a committee that his comments were “unfortunate”, put on an apologetic front, and all was forgiven. He remains on the judiciary to this day, with the proviso that he must no longer hear cases involving sex crimes.

Unable to make degenerate remarks about child molestation, Neilsen’s ‘eccentricity’ continued to manifest itself in other ways. In 2017, he delivered a 17-hour-long judgment reading over the span of four days, for a negligence case that was heard for six days.

Your tax money at work.

In 2024, Neilson had to remove himself from a case after he asked whether missing defence lawyers of Middle Eastern heritage had gone to “Bankstown or Beirut” during a sentencing hearing of a woman of Lebanese descent (she hailed from the western Sydney suburb of Bankstown, known for its Lebanese community).

NSW judge Gary Neilson

Then there’s Judge Robyn Harper, who in 2023 allowed pedophile Gary Bloom, 68, to avoid prison despite pleading guilty to three charges of indecent assault against a 10-year-old boy. As a result, Bloom was able to return to Scotland, where he runs a B&B in Aberdeen.

The victim was 49 years old at the time of Bloom’s sentencing. Reacting to the sentence, he said:

“I wanted to scream out but couldn’t. I’d poured petrol on myself and basically set my life on fire all to watch him walk from court. I felt like nothing more than a file number. Is this what the community expects? Child sexual offenders spending no time in jail?”

Victoria judge Robyn Harper

This, remember, in a country that pretends the new age-verification laws are about protecting children.

A country that repeated published studies have pinpointed as a pedophile hotspot, ranking with South Africa as having the worst documented rate of child sexual abuse in the world. I emphasize the word “documented” because there are other countries where reporting and documentation is no doubt far more deficient; however, the fact that Australia nevertheless compares poorly with other countries that feature similar avenues for reporting and documentation, such as the US and UK, is an absolute disgrace.

Then there is Australia’s farcical child ‘protection’ ring, which in practice looks far more like a government-funded program to enable sadism. This so-called ‘protection’ system began in Australia in the 1960s. It was broken then, and remains hopelessly broken now.

In any state or territory of Australia, you can set your watch by the regular media stories about children who died after shocking neglect and abuse that was reported to but ignored by our child sadism protection authorities.

Australian Governments have had six fucking decades to fix the problem, but they haven’t.

Nope, to believe them, the real answer to protecting children in Australia is to ban under-16s from watching people do deadlifts on YouTube, and to make 58 year-olds prove they aren’t 15 before logging into a platform like Substack.

What a sick joke.

For all its flaws, there’s some great educational content on YouTube. Last year, I decided it was time to add some fancy initials to the knowledge I’ve accumulated over the years, and began a sports science degree. When I needed to brush up on my algebra in preparation for my first Biomechanics unit, I turned to YouTube, where I found a ton of helpful mathematics content.

Students under 16 will no longer be able to access this kind of eminently useful content. Well, not officially. Yet Australian governments are more than happy for children to attend book readings by the likes of drag queen Frock Hudson, whose claims to fame include publicly posting pictures of himself holding other men’s shlongs.

The loathsome Dan Andrews - who in 2024 was awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia - looks on admiringly as hand-job specialist Dean Arcuri, aka “Frock Hudson,” reads to young children inside Victoria’s Parliament House.

The truth, of course, is that the new age-verification laws were never intended to protect children. Their sole purpose is to make it easier for the government to track down people who say things it doesn’t like, and to obstruct people who don’t want to jump through the new Orwellian hoops from being able to access popular social media platforms.

What is especially sad about the new age-verification laws, and the subsequent Let’s Criminalize Support of Palestine and Criticism of Zionism ‘Hate Speech’ laws, is that most Australians have no problem with them. Because if there’s one thing most Australians cherish more than an ice cold beer on a stinking hot day, it’s the freedom to be told what to do by degenerate scum masquerading as their ‘honorable’ leaders.

Welcome to the Chunderdome.

PS. If Australian Prime Minister Elmer Fudd Anthony Albanese cares so much for the welfare of minors, did he ever stop to enquire whether the rub’n’tug massage parlor he attended in 2013 - known for providing illegal sex services - employed minors?

LEGAL DISCLAIMER: No Israelis or Zionists were harmed during the production of this article. Meanwhile, based on historical statistics, around 250 Palestinians will be killed today in Gaza and more than 10 children will lose at least one limb. I won’t say by who, but it rhymes with the “Israel Defense Force”. Whatever you wish for Palestine, I wish for you. I’m egalitarian like that.

