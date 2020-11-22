Australia: Leading the World in COVID-19 Bullshit
Australia: Draconian one day, totalitarian the next. As in all the "Five Eyes" Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand), its leaders disingenuously wank on about democracy, freedom, Western values and the rule of law. In reality, they are largely a bunch of sociopathic deviants who are working diligently to transform the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.