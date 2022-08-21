Australia, Alcohol and Toxic Feminism: An Unholy Trinity of Self-Destructive Stupidity
In my previous article, I discussed the mythical alcohol J-curve and explained why moderate alcohol consumption does not confer health benefits compared to teetotalling. I further explained why the recent Gates-funded study that suggested otherwise was marred by false assumptions and deficient methodologies.
That study, however, did confirm something an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Anthony Colpo’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.