Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt's avatar
Matt
5d

I would pay dear money to see Anthony Colpo ground and pound various prominent virology shills in cage fights. Meanwhile, articles like these are the next best thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Eldon Wood's avatar
David Eldon Wood
5d

I have read that the ace-2 receptor is on the endothelial cells of blood vessels and that is why they are involved in blood pressure control by medication. The post that I read about the covid scam pointed out that the ace-2 receptor is not present in the lung cells that are exposed to the breathed air. While I am a chemist and not a physician perhaps you can explain if this is correct and how it might explain the bs about covid. I have extensively studied the literature and found that there is no scientific evidence for transmission of flu and other influenza like illnesses between humans. I really appreciate your exposing the fraud of virus isolation. Thanks for your consideration. My personal goal is to free people from the fear of contagion from breathing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Anthony Colpo and others
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Anthony Colpo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture