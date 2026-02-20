Trigger warning: This article contains discussion of domestic violence and sexual assault.

In February last year, several news outlets revealed that One Nation quietly re-hired convicted rapist and domestic violence offender, Sean Black.

One Nation is the ‘populist’ party, led by the intensely xenophobic Pauline Hanson, that has recently surged in popularity in Australia. A recent poll indicates this year’s Victorian state election will be a showdown between the incumbent Communists versus the rising Fascists. The limp Liberals are out of contention, with the latest Roy Morgan polling finding Pauline Hanson’s party at 26.5 per cent of the primary vote, slightly ahead of Labor at 25.5 per cent.

If a state election was held now there would likely be a hung parliament, according to the independent researcher.

Incredibly, the Sean Black re-hiring story came and went with very little commotion. In fact, I only recently learned of this while writing up an article about the newfound rise in One Nation’s popularity.

Black was arrested in 2017. He was an advisor to Queensland One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts at the time. Roberts continued to employ Black for several months after he was charged and arrested.

Black was found guilty at trial by jury, sentenced to 5 years’ imprisonment, but was freed after only 27 months.

Personally, I don’t think this character even deserves to draw oxygen, let alone walk around in free society. Black is, by any rational standard of assessment, a most regrettable human being.

Even before the rape and assault charges, he’d established a sketchy track record.

He began his political career with Queensland Labor, but was kicked out of the party over his adverse naming in a 2001 electoral fraud inquiry.

He later became a Logan City Councillor, where complaints of bullying and intimidation led to Black being banned from entering chambers or dealing with staff, as well as being subject to special security arrangements.

Then came the rape and assault charges.

He allegedly began abusing his then-wife Tanya in 2007.

The incident that saw Black convicted of rape occurred after one of his attacks left her covered in bruises.

Black approached her in the shower, observed the marks he’d caused, then told her she “should change her diet because she bruised easily”.

His wife proffered an alternative method for avoiding bruises. Namely, that her husband should stop bashing her.

This eminently sensible suggestion so enraged the demented Black that he grabbed her, dragged her by her hair from the shower, and raped her.

Black also pushed his then-wife down stairs and crushed her hand in a door.

The court heard Black threatened his then-wife with murder, and boasted he would get away with it due to his connections with Australia’s magnificently corrupt police and politicians.

Tanya told the court: “He (Black) had me convinced he was in with the police and politicians”.

The court heard Black said to her: “I know the police … I know everyone … I will kill you. I will shoot you in the head and kill you … and no one would ever even look for you”.

Black’s liar-for-hire tried to argue that Tanya was simply making the whole thing up, but the jury wasn’t buying it. The prosecution said there were doctors reports of bruising from the time which supported her testimony of being assaulted.

In sentencing, Judge Glen Cash said it was clear Black was willing to use violence to dominate his relationship.

Judge Cash said it was concerning Black had twice assaulted his then wife while she held their infant son in her arms, or the boy was nearby.

Judge Cash said Black showed no remorse for his offending.

What is Wrong With People?

I’m not exaggerating in the slightest when I say this situation absolutely stuns me.

A populist party that is surging in the polls happily re-employed a convicted rapist, and no-one seems to give a shit.

Fellow citizens of Australia will recall a certain sloppy hook-up between two heavily-inebriated government degenerates which blew up into a “rape” scandal that gripped the nation. Despite the fact the rape allegation has never been proven in a criminal court, the matter dominated Australian headlines for years on end. First it was the orgy of finger-pointing, then the suspiciously aborted criminal trial, then the plethora of defamation suits that followed.

That case involved a ‘victim’ who admitted purposely “drinking to get drunk” on the night of alleged rape, who subsequently took beaming selfies in the same dress she had allegedly been raped in, who when asked directly if she was raped did not reply “yes” but instead proffered she could not have consented because boinking the fellow government degenerate she willingly made out with at a bar in front of colleagues and who she happily jumped into a taxi with late at night would have been like “f**king a log”.

Right.

The One Nation-Sean Black situation involves, not he-says-she-says allegations emanating from two sleazy, shit-faced government staffers, but a convicted rapist and serial domestic violence perpetrator.

It involves an individual with a track record for being an obnoxious asshole, who stood trial, and after a jury heard all the evidence, concluded he was guilty of violently assaulting and raping his wife.

A subsequent appeal was dismissed, and Black went to prison for his offences.

He got out of prison, and instead of being made to forever hang his head in shame, was re-hired by the political party that has overtaken the Liberals in the polls - the same party that is now harboring Australia’s second-preferred choice of prime minister.

Not-so-fun fact: Pauline Hanson publicly “slammed” aforementioned purveyor of unproven rape claim, but evidently has no problem with One Nation employing an ACTUAL rapist.

How this is not front page news in the wake of One Nation’s recent popularity surge is beyond me.

To me, this is further evidence that MeToo and political correctness are sham movements, convenient tools used to incite moral outrage when it suits the purposes of globalists.

I guess those same globalists have now decided it’s Australia’s turn to catch the “populist leader” disease. As a result, the media outlets they control have commensurately adopted an all-is-forgiven attitude towards Hanson and her party. Just as they did with Trump after the great presidential debate, when the world’s media suddenly noticed what everyone else could plainly see for years prior - that Biden was a senile, incoherent fart that struggled to remember who and where he was.

Since When Was Bashing and Raping Your Wife a ‘Conservative Christian Value’?

Among the gushing fans of the racist and rapist-friendly One Nation is George Christensen, a former politician who loudly professes to hold Conservative Christian Values™.

On February 2, Christensen posted a Substack piece celebrating the rise of One Nation.

Curious to why a man who constantly waxes lyrical about Conservative Christian Values™ was supporting One Nation, I sent an email to Christensen asking:

“Are you okay with the fact that the hateful, racist grubs over at One Nation recently reappointed a convicted rapist as their federal campaign manager? How does that gel with your ‘Christian’ values?”

I never heard back from George.

One Nation Politicians Won’t Respond to Me, Either

I figured I might have better luck with Cory Bernardi, another politician who talks the big talk about Conservative Christian Values™. Bernardi is an ex-Liberal politician who fell out with his former colleagues, so then started a short-lived “Australian Conservatives” party, before bowing out of politics. He has recently re-entered the political circus, this time as South Australia’s numero uno One Nation candidate.

Again, I was curious as to how Mr Bernardi (whose father, by the way, is an Italian immigrant) reconciled One Nation’s rapist-friendly employment practices with his Conservative Christian Values™. So, on February 17, I sent him a message asking that very question.

I never heard back from Cory.

That same day, I sent a message to Malcolm Roberts, a white bloke born in India (also known as an immigrant). I asked Roberts just how employing a DV offender and rapist aligned with the Australian “spirit” and “values” he often waxes lyrical about.

I never heard back from Malcolm.

Malcolm Roberts and Sean Black.

On February 18, I emailed the Orange Woman herself, Pauline Hanson:

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Why did your party employ a CONVICTED wife-beater and RAPIST? From Anthony Colpo

Date Wed 18/02/2026 11:19 AM To senator.hanson@aph.gov.au <senator.hanson@aph.gov.au> Dear Ms Hanson, I was shocked and disgusted to recently learn that, last year, One Nation re-employed convicted rapist, wife-basher and all-round scumbag, Sean Black, as campaign director. Is the talent pool in Australia THAT deficient that you need to hire a guy who repeatedly assaulted his wife? A scumbag that, after his wife made the eminently sensible suggestion that he stop hitting her, dragged her by the hair from the shower and raped her? The hell is wrong with you people? Rape is one of those violent actions that there is simply no excuse for. You don’t act in self-defense or avenge an injustice (real or perceived) by sexually violating someone. By re-employing Sean Black, a convicted rapist who the judge stated showed no remorse, One Nation is declaring that it is perfectly OK with rape and domestic violence. You can use all the weasel wording and rationalizations you want, but that is the reality. Along with his DV and rape credentials, Black has a long history of shady and bullying behaviour: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-07-26/former-one-nation-adviser-sean-black-rape-sentencing-five-years/10034592 Ms Hanson, you do a lot of talk about “Australian values” and “Western values” and how immigrants allegedly refuse to “assimilate”. And it’s all rubbish. Complete and utter bollocks. At 30 June 2024, the proportion of Australia’s population born outside Australia was 31.5%. https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/population/australias-population-country-birth/latest-release As at 30 June 2024, prisoners born overseas accounted for 14% of the incarcerated population. https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/crime-and-justice/prisoners-australia/latest-release So people born overseas are actually underrepresented in our prison population. Oh, and the most common countries of birth for prisoners born overseas were: -New Zealand (2%) -United Kingdom (1%) -Vietnam (1%) Note that the top 2 countries contributing to our prison population are fellow Commonwealth and predominantly WHITE countries (while they both round out to 1%, the number for UK is slightly higher than Vietnam). It looks to me like a lot of white people born in and outside of Australia are refusing to “assimilate”! But you have nothing to say about them. Instead, your party gives a job to a filthy rapist and wife-beater. If I had my way, that grub would still be in jail stamping number plates, not enjoying a well-paid gig as “campaign director” (i.e. party propagandist). PLEASE EXPLAIN why you gave a job to a known bully and convicted RAPIST? Why do you rant and rave about burkas, yet give a well-paid job to a sex offender? In all my years, I’ve never heard of a burka assaulting and raping anyone. I couldn’t give a rat’s if a woman wants to wear a burka - I do, however, strongly object to mask mandates that force innocent people to cover their faces and breathe in synthetic fibres and toxic CO2-rich air, all in the name of a “pandemic” scam. WHERE is your proposed legislation to make sure THAT never happens again? Could you also PLEASE EXPLAIN why you lie through your teeth on a routine basis? You literally just make stuff up. In 1996, you gave your infamous speech claiming that Australia was in danger of being “swamped by Asians”. You were talking about the Vietnamese, but at the 2021 Census, a mere 1.3% of respondents stated they had Vietnamese ancestry (similarly, Chinese constituted 5.5% of the population). https://www.abs.gov.au/census/find-census-data/quickstats/2021/5105_AUS Not to be deterred, in 2016 you were at it again, doing what you do best which is vigorously trying to foment division and ethno-religious hostility that your party can bottom-feed off. This time, you claimed Australia was in danger of being “swamped by Muslims”. At the most recent census, a mere 3.2% of respondents listed their religion as “Islam” (the figures for “Christianity” and “No religion” were 43.9% and 38.9%, respectively). https://www.abs.gov.au/articles/religious-affiliation-australia Who does your research? Where do you come up with this rubbish that is so easily disputed by a quick fact check? Take this May 16, 2024 rant, where your unbridled hatred of all things Islam was once again on full display: https://www.onenation.org.au/pauline-hanson-supporting-israel-and-australias-jewish-community You write: “On October 7 last year internationally recognised terror group Hamas invaded Israel and killed, abducted, and raped more than 1200 innocent Israeli men, women, and children. Their attacks were as indiscriminate as they were despicable. These are simple facts: the attack was unprovoked, unreasonable, appalling, and vile. There has never been such a large loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust of World War II. Hamas is the democratically elected government of Palestine. Palestine and Hamas are not two separate identities, they are one and the same. The people of Palestine, under the authority of their elected Government, invaded and attacked a neighbour. Hamas, and the people of Palestine, oppose the existence of Israel and call for the destruction of all Jewish people.” What an utter load of rubbish. The last Palestinian election was in 2006. Twenty years ago. For the record, Hamas did not win by a majority - Hamas won around 44% of the votes across the region. So the majority of Palestinians, even back then, did NOT vote for Hamas. But that’s hardly the end of it. In Palestine in 2023, the median age of the population was 19.76 years, meaning that almost half of the total population is comprised of children. https://www.statista.com/statistics/1424048/median-age-of-the-population-in-palestine/ Which means the majority of Palestinians alive today were too young to possibly have voted for Hamas. Many were yet to even be born. Blaming people who weren’t even alive when Hamas was “democratically elected”, and declaring they deserve to be maimed and killed for Hamas’ alleged actions, is so utterly moronic I should not have to elaborate further. Also, in your rush to dump on Palestinians, you conveniently neglected to mention that Hamas was the fruit of a collaboration between Israel and an outfit called the Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas is the non-democratically installed creation of Israel, also known as “controlled opposition”. https://swprs.org/why-israel-created-hamas/ You conveniently neglect to mention that October 7 absolutely stinks like a false flag operation. You do not mention that Israel lied through its teeth about what happened on October 7. https://ia800304.us.archive.org/11/items/the-evidence-israel-killed-its-own-citizens-on-7-october-the-electronic-intifada/Israel%20admits%20burning%20hundreds%20of%20people%20on%207%20October%20_%20The%20Electronic%20Intifada.pdf You do not share how Israel lied about the mythical “mass rapes” and how, when a UN commission set out to investigate the rape claims, Israel refused to cooperate. https://www.yesmagazine.org/social-justice/2024/03/05/israel-hamas-oct7-report-gaza https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/israel-still-cant-find-any-7-october-rape-victims-prosecutor-admits https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/un-commission-investigate-hamas-sexual-violence-appeal-evidence-2023-11-29/ You do not mention how Israel lied about the babies it claimed were beheaded and burned by Hamas. https://electronicintifada.net/content/how-israeli-colonel-invented-burned-babies-lie-justify-genocide/47011 You do not mention how the IDF - originally formed from pre-1948 Jewish TERROR groups - intentionally killed its own soldiers on October 7. https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-un-killed-own-soldiers-army-7-october You make no mention of how the IDF admitted it killed its own personnel on October 7 “in immense and complex quantity”. https://www.ynetnews.com/article/rkjqoobip You do not mention Israel’s Hannibal Directive, which officially endorses this behavior. https://electronicintifada.net/content/israels-national-murder-suicide-pact/46006 You do not mention how Israel, despite knowing of the October 7 “attack” for up to a year, did nothing to stop it. https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-06-18/ty-article/report-new-evidence-reveals-idf-had-detailed-prior-knowledge-of-hamas-plan-to-raid-israel/00000190-2d2de-af9e-6ffbdf700000 You do not mention how, when this supposedly ‘surprise’ attack kicked off, Netanyahu ordered the IDF to stand down for SEVEN HOURS. https://newsaddicts.com/israel-order-military-stand-down-during-hamas-attacks/ Why, Ms Hanson, would a well-equipped, highly-trained and very aggressive military force hold back for seven whole hours while people were allegedly being massacred by ‘terrorists’, who were somehow able to miraculously waltz over one of the most heavily-armed and -monitored borders in the world? There are two possible explanations for your rampant misinformation, where you spout easily-disproved lies on everything from Vietnamese-Australians to events in the Middle-East: 1. You are genuinely unaware of the facts, and simply repeat all the gossip you hear in the street/pub/fish and chip shop and the anti-Palestine, pro-Israel bromides spouted by News Corp et al; 2. You know you what you are saying is false, but promulgate these falsehoods any old how because they appeal to your xenophobic fan base. I submit that either of these possibilities renders you totally unfit to hold public office. Also, could you PLEASE EXPLAIN why your party is okay with the antics of your Victorian pole-dancing representative, Bianca Colecchia? She’s the Italian IMMIGRANT who made a derisory NYE video about non-Western immigrants - the overwhelming majority of whom are here to work and study hard and improve their lot in life. Someone needs to tell this character that, not so long ago in Australian history, people were spouting her brand of ignorant rot about ITALIAN and other Mediterranean immigrants to Australia! Colecchia, it turns out, is a self-professed pole-dancing addict whose contributions to making Australia better reportedly include managing a strip club - you know, those sleaze pits where women help make Australia great by mashing genitals with complete strangers. So could you PLEASE EXPLAIN how people who study hard at uni but refrain from getting involved in sleazy endeavours, who drive trucks and taxis and perform other jobs increasing numbers of locals don’t want to do, and who exhibit a lower propensity for criminal behavior are “refusing to assimilate”, but why rapists and people who manage strip clubs are such shining examples of “Australian/Western values” that they are allowed into your party? Could you also PLEASE EXPLAIN if your 2016 proposal to introduce a National Identity Card for Australians who access taxpayer-funded services extended to Australia’s biggest welfare bludgers of all - namely, politicians? You know, people who belong to organizations like One Nation, which sets up multiple legal entities under the One Nation banner, then “loans” money between these entities in order to “earn” interest at TAXPAYER EXPENSE? https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/nsw-one-nation-claimed-21000-electoral-expense-after-loaning-money-from-other-divisions/news-story/c8ac6074e22eba92c4d7d9c392407507 I eagerly await your explanations. Regards, Anthony Colpo,

Melbourne, Australia

I haven’t heard back from Pauline.

Australia’s ‘democracy’ at work.

I suggest “One Nation” change its name to “One Rapist, a Very Hateful Orange Person, an Outrageously Hypocritical Pole Dancer, and a Bunch of Easily-Disproved BS Designed to Create Division for Political Gain.”

If that’s a bit too lengthy for AEC requirements, they should just go with “Scum Nation” - which is exactly what I fear Australia will become should it ever vote into power a party that coddles up with a convicted rapist.

Hanson is following the playbook of fellow Orangoid, Donald Trump.

Namely, appeal to the forgotten “common folk” by talking the big talk about “freedom” and Traditional/Western/Conservative Christian Values™.

Pretend you will put Australia first, and complain about people who wave foreign flags at pro-Palestine protests - while strutting into parliament wearing an Israel scarf.

When I look at Pauline Hanson, I see a wolf in wolf’s clothing, a person who has “tyrant” written all over her face.

Millions of Americans rallied behind their false Orange idol - and many are now regretting it as they watch the US become increasingly Gestapo-like.

I strongly suspect the same thing will happen if sufficient Australians rally behind their own false Orange idol.

To this day, most Australians still don’t understand the pretend nature of our “democracy” - they refuse to understand that politics is a rigged game whose players overwhelmingly answer to foreign interests.

Along with why did One Nation employ a convicted rapist, another question with a potentially disturbing answer is whether the increasing numbers of Australians attracted to this xenophobic outfit even care?

Or are they like all those morally-bankrupt ‘adults’ who ignored Trump’s close Epstein ties and downplayed his infamous “grab ‘em by the pussy” hot-mic comment as harmless “locker room banter” when it was in fact a proud boast about committing sexual assault? Because that’s exactly what it is when you grope someone’s genitals without their consent.

Are Australians attracted to One Nation similarly happy to overlook the party’s rape-friendly recruitment division, in the naive belief that Pauline Hanson and her merry band of racists, rapists and strippers are going to make Australia great?

Wake the fuck up, Australia.

