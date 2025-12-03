Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CaliforniaLost's avatar
CaliforniaLost
1d

Jesus. I don't know where to start. I guess, WTF!?!?!? Who listens to these guys? That is the whole point, right corrupt the youth? But this is so stupid...

If, and I gotta doubt he is taking all of those drugs, but if he is, good chance his balls shrivel up and he'll be bald and have no teeth and be covered in sores, all in two years. Really "looksmaxxing" genius right there.

And even if I could believe he was "bone smashing", as someone who use to do some boxing (and I sucked, so I was hit a lot), never, EVER, try to get hit in the head!! Take two to deliver one was a bad idea in boxing, but take two to look good??? I get headaches from wearing my old man reading glasses because my nose and cheekbones were "bone smashed" by gloves. Intentionally using a hammer on your own face is so stupid, I actually think humanity deserves a meteorite if they pay attention to that idiot.

And that little girl injecting some sort of goo into her face? WTF?

These kids, wow, just wow. Makes me almost miss parachute pants and hair metal bands. Almost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sumotoad's avatar
Sumotoad
1d

This little wuss has never been hit in the face. Guaranteed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Anthony Colpo
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Anthony Colpo
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture