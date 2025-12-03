Ah, I miss the 1980s. Such sweet memories. An era when humankind reached its pinnacle of intellectual and social development.

There was no gender confusion back then, only Boy George and Marilyn and heavy metal hair bands adorned in zebra tights and eyeliner …

Okay, so “androgyny” was a thing in the eighties.

But it was still a far more innocent era, when songs were far less trashy and sleazy than they are now. Back then, songs featured wholesome boy-meets-girl themes, with titles like “We Want Some Pussy” and “Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back to My Room)”.

Wait a minute…

Okay, so some of the songs were a bit on the raunchy side. But people were more sociable back then. Instead of the dehumanizing abomination that is online dating, people used to dress up, go to these sleazy places called nightclubs, drink too much, and act like twats. They’d say inappropriate things and grope each other (yes, the women too), and …

Okay, so there are a lot of Gen Xers extremely relieved that phone cameras and the Internet were not a thing back then.

But the idols were far more wholesome back then. Males had better celebrity role models, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, an arrogant ex-bodybuilder who would go on to establish himself as a serial groper, sex pest and philanderer.

Girls had better roles models back then too, like Madonna, a shameless trollop who described losing her virginity as a “career move”.

Hmmm…

Goddamn it … I see what’s going on here. Every generation likes to think it was spawned during an unmatched golden era, when in reality subsequent generations are simply born into a slow, progressive and deliberate rot.

The Kids Are Alright. Well, Considering…

All of which brings me to the modern-day abomination known as the Mansophere, and its latest spawn.

First, a little background history. The globalists gave us feminism, a movement supposedly aimed at achieving equality for women. In reality, it was an extremist ideology that actively fomented exactly what it disingenuously claimed to be fighting against:

Sexism.

To be fair, the feminists don’t just hate men. If there’s one thing feminists hate more than males, it’s attractive heterosexual females.

But millions of heterosexual females, bless their gullible souls, soaked up the feminist agenda. They swallowed the fantasy that everything wrong in the world, and their own lives, was the fault of men.

Personal accountability went the way of the Do-do.

So then came the inevitable counter-movement. First it was MGTOW (Men Going Their Own Way), which was basically men looking modern women and their anti-male agenda up and down, and concluding:

“Yeah, nah, I’ll pass.”

Increasing numbers of men decided women weren’t worth the trouble.

You’d think this would have been music to the ears of the globalists, obsessed as they are with the concept of depopulation.

But no, this wasn’t good enough. GloboPedo doesn’t just want us ignoring each other; it wants us actively hating and fighting among each other.

Divide and conquer, remember.

So along came the Manosphere. We were treated to the spectacle of Andrew Tate, an angry, motor-mouthed character who conveniently blew up out of nowhere and did his best to resurrect the notion that the only place for women was in the kitchen and bedroom. And on XXX webcam. They shouldn’t even be allowed to drive, he said.

Tate co-opted hip-hop’s “bitches and hoes” shtick, and raucously derided any woman over the age of 30 as “used-up pussy”.

Classy.

For a while there, Tate was the biggest show in town. Not because males loved him, but because the mainstream media constantly shoved him in our faces, trying to convince us that males loved him.

Truth be told, most of us couldn’t stand him. He was majorly obnoxious and annoying. As a perennially pissed-off thirty-something who boasted about sex with teenage girls and ripping off other men via a sleazy webcam operation, a lot of guys concluded Tate was a used-up dick.

So the back-up loons were rolled out. We were treated, or should I say assaulted, with the spectacles of Wes Watson and Ben “King” Azoulay.

Watson was a gruff ex-con who told prison stories, claiming to be a shot-caller for a white prison gang. He wore all-white outfits, was photographed with Diddy, and got stuck with the nickname “Peggy” after an ex-girlfriend alleged he had a fetish for getting penetrated with, uh, silicone implements.

The semi-literate Azoulay, meanwhile, was a shameless liar who claimed to have simultaneously worked for the mafia and FBI at the age of fifteen. He claimed to have retired in his early twenties after having sold patents for $150 million; a quick search confirms he never held any patents. He claims to have beaten up thirty men at once, a remarkable feat considering he can’t even work a bag properly.

Then came the news that he was criminally convicted - along with his brother - for the brutal 2008 gang rape of a 15-year old virgin girl they’d plied with alcohol and drugs.

When the rape details were made public, Azoulay responded by demanding his victim apologize to him.

Seriously.

Unable to quit when he’s behind, Azoulay’s recent attempts to stay relevant include likening himself to Jesus Christ. Which is interesting, because Jews don’t like Jesus.

Hey, I never said these alpha loons make sense.

Needless to say, lots of men don’t like the Manosphere. Unlike feminism, which spread like wildfire among females, males are looking the Manosphere and its exploitative agenda up and down, and concluding:

“Yeah, nah, I’ll pass.”

In a solid display of self-policing, every half-wit appearing on the Internet positioning himself as an “alpha male” is now promptly roasted by a host of male YouTubers who see straight through their BS.

Contrary to the absurd feminist fable of a mythical ‘patriarchy’ that collectively oppresses women while looking out for the interests of men, there is in fact a burgeoning genre of male content creators that specialize in shooting down Manosphere grifters. Jon Bravo Films, Dubess, Bubba (unrelated to Trumpian fellatio), Saintsaholic, penguinz0, and American Thor are among the highly popular channels lambasting the alfalfa males.

Stop and think about this for a moment: If more women did the same thing in response to the feminazi loons, maybe a lot less of them would now be wondering why men don’t approach them anymore…

But I digress.

When zero-talent, tren-enhanced, dysfunctional hucksters flashing Masonic symbolism blow up out of nowhere and feature prominently on YouTube - while channels telling the truth about Australia’s biggest psy-op get shadow-banned - you know damn well someone’s pulling strings and rigging the algorithms.

But the alpha charade is losing steam.

An Australian survey of almost 1,400 adolescent boys found a minority - 25 per cent - viewed Tate as a role model. The majority either disagreed or were “meh” when asked if they viewed him as relatable and as a role model.

That survey was conducted in 2022, when Tate was at the peak of his media-bolstered popularity. A more recent England-wide survey of over 700 16-year-olds concluded “Andrew Tate is dead … irrelevant, finished, past it.”

He is “just a meme now”, said some of the respondents. Many others rolled their eyes when asked by The Observer, describing him as someone who still pops up online but doesn’t matter any more.

So to keep alive its mission of screwing up young male minds, GloboPedo has now gotten behind a phenomenon called “looksmaxxing”.

GloboPedo Says: Stay Superficial, Godamnit!

According to Wikipedia, “Looksmaxxing is a term referring to a process of maximizing one’s own physical attractiveness.”

Well big deal. People have been doing this since day dot.

But wait, there’s more. “While online looksmaxxing communities have encouraged superficial practices to improve appearance,” writes Wikipedia, “they have also promoted more extreme interventions, such as jaw surgery.”

A 2024 BBC article claims looksmaxxing has its roots in online “incel” (involuntarily celibate) forums. The aim of looksmaxxing, it says, “is becoming the most attractive one can possibly look according to a set of prescribed criteria, with particular importance given to jawlines, eyes and physique (including ‘hunter’ eyes, angled slightly upward toward the temples – a positive canthal tilt).”

“Hunter eyes”? A “positive canthal tilt”?!

Vaffanculo, for crying out loud.

There’s even a Lookmaxxing forum where people discuss the merits of things like “mewing” - flattening your tongue against the roof of your mouth in an attempt to chisel your jawline. Some claim it can even realign teeth and improve overall facial aesthetics.

“Unfortunately,” notes the American Association of Orthodontists, “scientific evidence supporting Mewing’s jawline-sculpting claims is as thin as dental floss.”

It’s not just useless; the AAO warns excessive “mewing” can disrupt the natural alignment of teeth, leading to crooked teeth or gaps, malocclusion (underbites, overbites, or open bites), pain, and even speech difficulties.

Sounds dumb? Strap yourselves in folks, we’re just getting started.

All Hail He of the Collarbone

The latest influencer to blow up out of nowhere is a 19-year old lad called Braden Peters, who goes by the moniker “Clavicular”.

A month ago, I’d never heard of this guy. All of a sudden, Peters is appearing on podcasts, left, right and center.

That does not happen by accident nor luck, folks.

The dysfunction is strong with this one. He claims to have started taking steroids at the ripe old age of 14.

He says it’s important to take steroids, because you can spend less time in the gym and reach your physique goals quicker.

“I thought, why would I work out as a natural, take years to make the progress that I can make in months? It didn’t make sense to me at all. I was never worried about side effects. I was just worried about progressing, right? So, that’s kind of always been my mentality.”

What a mentality.

“I do not care about side effects … I just want to get to my goals as efficiently as possible.”

His kamikaze methods have already sent him to the hospital.

“I‘ve had to go to the hospital once before back when I was 16 years old because my blood pressure got up to 190. And the reason for that was was an extremely, uh, excess amount of sodium intake from table salt, uh, in conjunction with a high high dosage of testosterone. Um so I had to go to the hospital to get an EKG, make sure everything was fine and get some blood pressure medication.”

The kid’s a walking pharmacy.

He injects testosterone propionate every day.

He takes minoxidil and dutasteride for his hair.

He takes Accutane daily, believing it will enhance his skin.

Then there’s the meth.

Yes, meth.

“I use crystal [meth] for hollow cheeks. I’m not a huge longevity guy.”

That’s right folks, Clavicular is a methhead.

But a science-based one, so that apparently makes it okay.

“Uh I use crystal meth uh so methamphetamine um for as a stimulant and to lean max right, it’s very suppressant of your appetite it’s a very long acting stimulant so this is something uh that I’ve started using in place of aderall right. Because aderall is 75% dextroetamine and 25% levoetamine um, so the levoetamine I really didn’t like it, it makes, it’s too much of a physical CNS stimulant, so if you’re trying to work it just can be too much too jittery. Um, whereas, you know, the the meth is a little bit better uh in terms of its dopamine release, you know, just being targeted for the brain, crosses the bloodbrain barrier a lot quicker. Um, and when you say crystal meth, it sounds outrageous because a lot of people don’t know that meth has different isomers, right? So the, the street meth, the uh L-methampetamine, is what people are smoking, what people are tweaking out on, and what makes them (inaudible), right? So this is not the stuff that I’m using, right? I’m using like very very low therapeutic dosages of D-methamphetamine, which is actually something that’s prescribed by doctors.”

As if all that’s not enough, this unlikely lad is recommending “bone-smashing”.

Da fook is that, I hear you ask?

It involves subjecting your face to blunt force trauma in the hopes of permanently improving the way it looks. Because, hey, blunt force trauma has a solid track record for making things look better, right? The extremely gullible sods who’ve fallen for this nonsense believe that by using a hammer, rolling pin, bottle or whatever hard object you can find, and repeatedly driving it into the bony architecture of your face, you’ll alter your appearance for the better.

Here’s the Clav, explaining for those of us who don’t get out enough:

“Bone smashing is dope if you realize that the swelling is what you want, right, so in terms of going out before nightlife what I’m trying to do with bone smashing, what my goal of it is, is to simulate uh more zygomatic, uh you know, prominence, right, so more projection, so what I do is I use the swelling to my advantage, so I’ll bone smash and then I will cover up the inflammation with makeup. That way, you know, it looks people perceive my zygos as being a lot bigger from the bone but not the swelling itself. So, that’s how I use it and make it dope. I could send you some pictures to pop up uh on the screen of like how I look after I bone smash like a really hard session and you might find it a little scary. So that’s why I usually have to lay in my bed in bone smash because you could have some issues like getting CTE. If you’re just like punching your head really hard and, you know, obviously if you’re not well braced things can go wrong and it can be horrible. So uh that’s why I like to lay in my bed and brace myself.”

So why is he doing all this?

This is where the story starts to go Azoulay.

“So, I was a bouncer for a little while and that kind of helped me make a lot of necessary observations to shape kind of how I think about everything, right?”

Okay, so he’s 19 years of age, and he started his looksmaxxing escapade when he was 14.

So where the hell was he bouncing?

Day care?

It must have been a really inappropriate day care center, because:

“I was noticing who was going home with the pretty girls every night and I noticed it was really about 1 to 2% of men, right? So, uh it was people who were very tall, people who were very good-looking. This is something I was noticing over my formative years when I was a teenager growing up, right? So, um, making these observations, kind of seeing that sometimes good-looking people would be able to go up to women and start making out with them without saying anything, I kind of started to shift my worldview a little bit and realize, hey, okay, so this is like the most important metric and I have to go all in.”

So this all came about because he wanted to be a player who could go up to skanky strangers in nightclubs and start swapping spit with them.

Just brilliant.

Seriously, I couldn’t imagine a dumber life goal.

This guy is taking everything from minoxidil to methamphetamine, hitting himself in the face with a hammer, and talking about getting limb-lengthening surgery, just so he can attract high-body count floozies at those human zoos known as nightclubs.

The very same demographic he also claims to hold in poor regard.

He roasts a panel of 304s on the Fresh&Fit podcast, while simultaneously going to extreme lengths to to get approval from 304s*.

Even though he already has a 17-year-old girlfriend**. Here she is, being injected by the Clav with face filler during a livestream.

We got ourselves a genius here, folks.

One that has suspiciously blown up out of nowhere and is now being paraded in front of formative young minds as a celebrity figure.

He might be insane, but he’s a handsome enough guy. And to the uninitiated, he sounds articulate and scientifically savvy. All of which, to susceptible minds in their formative years, grants an air of legitimacy to the absolute lunatic bullshit he’s spouting.

Whether Clavicular’s story is true or simply a concocted tale (I strongly suspect the latter), it’s clear a new twist on the alpha strategy is being employed. We’ve got the insecurities and frustrations of the incel crowd being mated with the simultaneous 304-consorting and 304-deriding sensibilities of Andrew Tate.

Hopefully, youngsters will see through this crap, just as they did with Tate.

The globalist social conditioning agenda is relentless, never stops, and gets wackier as time goes on.

*For those wondering what a 304 is: Type “304” into a digital calculator, turn it upside down, and then read what it says.

**Legal age of consent in Florida is 18, however those 16 or 17 years old are allowed to agree to have intercourse with someone who is not older than 23.

