Anthony Colpo’s Substack

Anthony Colpo’s Substack

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San's avatar
San
1d

This was definitely worth the read, the enlightenment, the data, & the humor!

I tip my hat to you, Anthony! 🙌

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
1dEdited

Thank you for this amazing article and finding that research paper. They just won't stop lying.

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https://TheyLied.ca

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https://TheyLied.substack.com

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Read or download the paper here: https://sci-net.xyz/10.1038/s41573-023-00859-3

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