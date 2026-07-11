Remember the clot shots? Those wonder drugs that were going to protect us against the monumental fraud known as “COVID-19”?

That was when they re-branded the regular flu as some mysterious new hybrid virus called Sars-Cov-2 that arose after a bat, pangolin and human allegedly had a threesome in a Chinese biolab. Or at a Wuhan wet market. Or something, it doesn’t really matter, it was all complete bollocks. As I explain in detail here and here, there is no such thing as a virus called Sars-Cov-2.

Little surprise, given that - outside of Microsoft operating systems - there is no such thing as a virus (see here, here and here).

Oh, and don’t get me started on the viral “transmission” and “contagion” nonsense. You know, the scientifically-disproved belief that when you sneeze, cough and even breathe normally, you propel squillions of invisible tiny ‘virions’ into the air, where they land on other people and then magically make them sick.

Controlled scientific studies - as opposed to the mindless bromides emanating from ignorant and/or dishonest people’s mouths - show this is complete nonsense (see here and here).

As my fellow contrarians will know, pointing out unpopular scientific facts to people raised from birth on a steady diet of bullshit is not an easy task. These people will argue until they are blue in the face that the pedophilic deviants who rort their tax money, sell out their country to foreign interests, and try to depopulate them are telling the truth, and that you are wrong.

“Who is this tin foil cooker conspiracy theorist denier nut job who doesn’t parrot everything preached by News Corp and the Epstein class?”

My name is Anthony, son of the Calabrian Goddess Nor. Legend has it I emerged from the womb waving a peer-reviewed paper, telling the nurses to stick their vitamin K shot up their keesters. When the doctor tested my blood type, he was stumped - it came back as “E” (espresso). I love dogs (even ones that repeatedly destroy couches), cannoli, bicycles and painfully steep hills.

Must I go on? Or are we ready to discuss some more facts?

Great.

The study I’m about to discuss is now 2-and-a-half years old, but I only just became aware of it. Hey, even Son of Nor occasionally gets distracted by Earthly pursuits and can’t always stay on top of every interesting paper that passes peer review.

This paper can’t go without discussion, because it once again highlights just what a bunch of bald-faced liars the media, health authorities, politicians, and of course harmaceutical companies are.

The paper is titled “Strategies to reduce the risks of mRNA drug and vaccine toxicity”, and was published in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery on 23 January 2024.

As is standard fare for medical journal articles written by people who received a shite ton of your tax money, the article is pay-walled.

But not to worry, as Son of Nor I was able to use my otherworldly powers to locate a copy of the full text.

I rejected the optional cookies (what do I look like to these people, a Sesame Street character?! Where are the mandatory cannoli?), and downloaded the paper.

Let’s read it together.

When the paper was written, three of the four authors (Dimitrios Bitounis, Eric Jacquinet and Maximillian A. Rogers) were employees of Moderna Inc. - not to be confused with the infamous Murder Inc. After all, Moderna’s drug did maim and kill far more people than the 1930s mob enforcement arm comprised primarily of Jewish-American and Italian-American gangsters.

Confirming the disturbing intertwining of academia and Big Harma, two of the aforementioned authors also work at prominent universities (Bitounis at Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Northeastern University, Boston; Rogers at Harvard Medical School, Boston).

The abstract kicks off with the usual grandiose claptrap:

“mRNA formulated with lipid nanoparticles is a transformative technology that has enabled the rapid development and administration of billions of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine doses worldwide.”

Woo-bloody-hoo. No mention so far of what a brazen fraud the whole thing was.

But then, things suddenly get interesting.

“However, avoiding unacceptable toxicity with mRNA drugs and vaccines presents challenges. Lipid nanoparticle structural components, production methods, route of administration and proteins produced from complexed mRNAs all present toxicity concerns.”

That’s right, mis amigos, those “thoroughly tested” (LIE), “95% effective” (LIE), “Safe&Effective!™” (LIE) Frankenjections that people were cajoled into receiving under threat of job loss and not being able to see shit bands like Coldplay, are inherently toxic.

Unacceptably toxic.

Little surprise, because the entire purpose of these drugs was:

To cull the herd (ie kill people); Serve as a giant IQ and compliance test (which, sadly, most people failed).

To avoid problemas legales, I am not suggesting that the authors of this paper knew any of this. No sirree. For all I know, they were good little employees doing just as their evil masters told them.

Anyways, let’s continue.

Moving past the abstract, the authors kick their introduction off by claiming:

“mRNA has proven to be a disruptive biomedical technology, with billions of doses of mRNA vaccines successfully used worldwide for the prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to reduce the risk of development of its most severe symptoms.”

Note the constantly changing narrative for this technology, which did indeed disrupt billions of lives and brought millions of them to an unceremonious end.

First we were told it would prevent the non-existent COVID. Those of us who bothered to read the clinical trial reports saw immediately that this was complete garbage. The true absolute reductions in “COVID-like symptoms” and “COVID” as determined by the infamously nonsensical PCR tests ranged from a piddling 0·84% for the Pfizer–BioNTech mRNA poison, to 1·3% for the now-defunct AstraZeneca–Oxford drug.

If there really was a global pandemic, and they were pinning their hopes on these figures to bring it to an end, then our health authorities must have been even dumber than they looked.

Because narcissists don’t like looking dumb, new lies became necessary. As people who got poison-pricked got sick and died at an accelerated rate, the disgusting constellation of prostitutes masquerading as TheExperts™ had to reframe these casualties as COVID events. While this went some way to concealing the vaxxxine harms, it naturally made the vaccines appear ineffective in preventing “COVID’.

So then the narrative became, “oh, well the vaccines might not prevent COVID, but they do prevent hospitalization and death!”

To which us tin foil cooker conspiracy theorist denier nut jobs who don’t parrot everything preached by News Corp and the Epstein class correctly replied:

“Bullshit. The very same clinical trials from which you falsely derived the 95% effective claim also show absolutely no reduction in death from your beloved poison darts. In fact, the RCT data for your most beloved of beloved poison darts, the Pfizer poison, showed a higher death rate in the quackcine group. So vaffanculo, you disgraceful satanic scum!”

At least, that’s what I said.

So, the narrative had to keep changing. By 2023, the story had become that the COVID voodoo shots “reduce the risk of development of its most severe symptoms.”

What severe symptoms, exactly?

Myocarditis and pericarditis?

No wait, they’re consequences of the vaxxxines.

What about blood clots in the brain, Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis?

Nope, they’re also effects, not of ‘COVID, but of the vaxxxines.

The authors continue digging a deeper hole:

“The clinical use of mRNA in vaccines and drugs is relatively new, which raises important safety concerns that need to be addressed.” (Bold emphasis added).

Wait a minute, you lot told us incessantly before this crap was released to market that the mRNA concoctions had been “Thoroughly Tested™”!

So you were lying?

Wow, drug companies and governments telling lies, who could have predicted that?

A lot of us, actually - but we got called “conspiracy theorists” and granny killers.

Even though we were right.

“Like some biologics, mRNAs used to generate functional proteins might lead to toxicities.”

Given a post-vaxxx global excess mortality that runs in the tens of millions, I think we could safely label this an understatement.

“Additionally, mRNA drugs and vaccines are mostly delivered in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that contain many buffer and small-molecule lipid components that are also capable of inducing toxicities. This complexity of current mRNA drug and vaccine delivery formulations raises toxicity risks from various factors. Aside from some single-dose vaccines or gene editing purposes, mRNA drugs and vaccines may require repeat dosing, with additional toxicological concerns.” (Bold emphasis added)

Once again, thanks guys. Thanks for telling everyone in 2020 that you had this stuff well and truly sorted, only to turn around in 2024 and admit you’re still navigating this field while sporting a giant set of “L” plates!

“In this Review, we focus on the toxicities and pathogenicities that have been identified during the preclinical development of novel mRNA drugs and vaccines.” (Bold emphasis addded)

That’s right, they identified these toxicities and pathogenicities during the pre-clinical stage and are still trying to make heads or tails of them. But that didn’t stop the mRNA cheer squad, which included Moderna and their buddies at the NIH’s NIAID (led by that masked cretin pictured above), from declaring to the world that the vaxxxines were “Thoroughly Tested™” and “Safe&Effective!™”

Both Moderna’s mRNA-1273 and Pfizer’s BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) use a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) coating to house the mRNA, supposedly to enhance its delivery. This coating consists of liposomes and a chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG). PEG had never been used before in an approved vaccine, (“Thoroughly Tested™”, remember?) but is found in many drugs that have triggered anaphylaxis - a potentially life-threatening reaction that can cause rashes, plummeting blood pressure, shortness of breath, and rapid heartbeat.

Little surprise then, that within a fortnight of the Pfizer poison being unleashed on the American public in December 2020, severe allergy-like reactions occurred in at least eight people.

Many scientists naturally suspected PEG, and so Fauci’s NIAID feigned concern by convening several meetings to discuss the allergic reactions with representatives of Pfizer and Moderna, the FDA, and “independent scientists and physicians” (if you’re getting invited to shindigs featuring the NIH, FDA and the biggest of Big Pharma, you probably aren’t very independent).

Just how sincere these big name get-togethers really were is reflected in the fact that absolutely nothing was done about the LNP content of the vaxxxines. PEG remained in the clot shots, and people kept “dying suddenly”.

“Hang on Anthony,” I hear someone objecting, “maybe, after all these government and pharma experts sat at their big round table looking at all the escort listings scientific studies, they found that the research exonerated LNPs and PEG?”

My deadlift-trained ass they did.

To quote the lads from Moderna Inc. in their paper, published over four years later (bold emphasis mine):

“the organ-specific toxicological impact of complement activation induced by mRNA formulated in LNPs (LNP–mRNA) is not clear.”

and

“Overall, the particulate nature and biophysical properties of LNP–mRNAs have to be taken into account when assessing their toxicity and pharmacodynamics, especially within the drug development field where these parameters are not usually considered for small-molecule development.”

In plain Ingles:

“We still have no idea what this crap actually does inside the human body.”

At the end of the paper, the authors conclude:

“The safe development of mRNA-based drugs and vaccines demands a multidisciplinary approach that combines advanced in vitro toxicity screening methods, omics datasets for the early identification of risks and close monitoring of the ever-changing landscape of LNP and mRNA engineering. Although complicated, successful de-risking holds the key to low attrition rates and cost avoidance and represents a worthy investment for the budding field of mRNA therapeutics.”

So there you have it: mRNA technology is a “budding field” that is still to undergo “successful de-risking”. They’re telling you this over four years after Planet Dipshit was incessantly told this Bizarro World porqueria was absolutely positively would-we-ever-lie to you “Thoroughly Tested™” and “Safe&Effective!™”

When Your New mRNA Poison is Toxic But You Don’t Want to Publicly Admit It

On pages 7 and 8 of this peer-reviewed admission that mRNA technology is about as safe as playing chicken on the Western Ring Road, there is a table listing “Discontinued clinical trials of investigational mRNA drugs and vaccines”.

Reading through the “Reason for discontinuation” column, mostly derived ad verbatim from ClinicalTrials.gov, is a real hoot.

“Programme was discontinued”, is the only explanation provided by Translate Bio, Inc. for terminating a trial of LNP-formulated mRNA to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

For a trial by Bayer-CureVac testing a LNP-formulated mRNA vaxxx for the non-existent SARS-CoV-2: “The study cannot be conducted.”

Why not?

For another CureVac COVID vaxxx trial: “The principal investigators and CureVac decided to terminate the trial early following a change to the risk–benefit profile.”

Which I can only assume means CureVac’s attempt at a COVID vaxxx was so bad they couldn’t hide the fact it was wounding too many trial participants, so they instead canned the trial.

A trial for a mRNA colon cancer drug by Gritstone bio, Inc. was “Terminated owing to reprioritization”.

What, exactly, was the “reprioritization” and what caused this sudden shift in priorities?

A trial of a BioNTech LNP-formulated mRNA cancer drug was terminated due to “Sponsor decision”.

The next listing, meanwhile, states that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc terminated their trial of a LNP-formulated mRNA drug to treat glycogen storage disease type III due to “Sponsor decision not related to safety concern”.

From which I can only interpret BioNTech’s decision to terminate as being “related to safety concern”.

From the Bottom of My Heart

In closing, I would like to say something from the bottom of my heart to every health bureaucrat, politician, journalist, pharma mouthpiece, ‘scientific expert’ (paid shill) and lowly Internet troll who had anything remotely positive to say about these drugs:

F**k you.

F**k you very much, you lying grubs.

You deliberately recited lies that you either knew weren’t true, or were too lazy and stupid to check for yourself, despite the information being only minutes away.

May a thousand synthetic face masks become terminally wedged up your ass, the discomfort finally becoming so great that it drives you to take a long jump off a short pier.

Anyhow, to everyone else, have some Strega (the liqueur),

ciao,

Anthony.

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