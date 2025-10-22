Acetaminophen: Not So Safe After All
In fact, it's one of the leading causes of emergency room visits.
“Acetaminophen is one of the safest drugs around,” claims a September 25 Nature article, one of many written in the wake of the recent White House announcement linking the drug to autism1.
The Nature claim is nonsense. Far from being one of the safest drugs, acetaminophen is a leading cause of poisoning hospitalizations.
