COVID was a new, mysterious and incredibly deadly flu strain from China, said the 'experts' and mainstream media.

The only hope for humanity, they claimed, was a vaccine.

And so poorly-tested vaccines were rushed to market in record time.

The terribly sloppy and hopelessly inadequate clinical testing for these novel drugs was not a problem, they assured us.

The COVID vaccines were 95% effective, they claimed. The terms "Thoroughly Tested!™" and "Safe and Effective!™" became cult-like mantras, repeated ad nauseum on a daily basis.

Vaccines were the best - some said the only - weapon we had against the novel coronavirus, they claimed.

The vaccines were so "Safe and Effective!™", they insisted, that there was simply no excuse for refusing them. If you didn't succumb to the relentless pressure to get 'jabbed,' you were a selfish, evil granny-killer who deserved to lose your job, house, friends and the right to participate in anything resembling modern society.

Why Did Anyone Fall for this Patently Absurd Nonsense?

If you believed all the COVID alarmism and 'vaccine' hoopla and now feel kinda foolish, well ... you should.

If you still believe the COVID hogwash despite the ever-growing mountain of contradictory evidence available, then ... you're as dumb as a dead dingo's dingdong.

COVID-19: The Amazing New Disease that Allows You to Be Conscious and Unconscious at the Same Time!

Let's go right back to the very start. Remember back in January 2020 when media outlets aired footage with people "collapsing suddenly in Wuhan city"? This was the infamous footage used by media outlets around the world to foment fear and hysteria and really get the COVID con job rolling.

If ever you needed proof that human beings are the most gullible sods on the planet, this footage is it. Check it out below, and if you're one of the many people who still can't recognize why it's utter bollocks (sigh...), I'll explain it to you.

For starters, the footage only shows one person "collapsing" (at 0:39) - but he's not collapsing. He is acting, staging a fake collapse. We know this with certainty because he extends both arms out and braces his fall with excellent timing, something that a person who has just lost consciousness simply could not do.

If you've ever seen anyone faint or get knocked out, you'll have observed they go all "floppy" as conscious control over their neuromuscular system vanishes. People who are truly losing consciousness simply do not have the wherewithal to place their arms and leg out in front of them in a well-timed manner that effectively braces their fall.

The rest of the "collapses" in that footage are not collapses, but simply people (crisis actors) lying on the ground while paramedics (more crisis actors) look at them. It's interesting how many of the 'paramedics' are wearing Hazmat suits. We are expected to believe that almost every time someone collapses in China (a country not exactly known for its impeccable handling of chemicals and pathogens), first responders reach for a chemical protection suit instead of a defibrillator.

How can people believe such rubbish?

The minute this nonsense was aired, the whole pandemic hoax should have been laughed off the planet. But instead of telling the media and globalists to get a frickin' life, people lapped it up like a bunch of dehydrated lizards.

Instead of expressing disgust at such a brazen insult to one's intelligence, the sheeple took it seriously. They became worried, then scared. Which is exactly what the architects of this sham intended. When people are scared, they are as pliable as Play-Doh. And whatever rational faculties they possessed quickly diminish to the point where they become dumber than a Dil-Doh.

The Same Old Shite Flu, in a Shiny New Wrapper

All scary backstories about a 'deadly' new coronavirus from China aside, the COVID-19 'pandemic' was simply the regular flu re-branded. Why do you think regular flu virtually disappeared overnight?

Because of masks, lockdowns and social distancing, you contend?

Do you realize how utterly ridiculous that sounds? You are essentially arguing that the same measures that were so incredibly effective against regular flu were helpless against "COVID-19" despite the exact same routes and modes of transmission.

!

Gotta love our education system. It's an absolute robot factory. Another line of argument claims the new Sars-Cov-2 virus simply muscled the regular flu out of town. Even people who should know better have argued that, sure, measures like masks are of dubious efficacy, but "influenza viruses have been displaced by the more infectious novel coronavirus."

Great theory on paper, but one wee problem: There is no real-world evidence to support it. While several research groups claim to have 'isolated' Sars-Cov-2, there is no evidence that what is being diagnosed all around the world as a "COVID-19" case is in fact caused by this mythical new Straight Outta Wuhan strain.

Welcome to Sensible, the Most Logical State in Rational

Imagine for a moment, you are the chief medical officer in the state of Sensible, in a country called Rational. Unlike the chief health officers in countries like Australia, you are not a corrupt, prematurely-aged mediocrity but an honest official who really does care about the well-being of your constituents. Your interest is piqued when you hear news of a 'novel' virus emanating from China that is allegedly spreading like wildfire around the world. When citizens of Sensible start exhibiting symptoms of this novel flu, the first thing that strikes you is how these symptoms are essentially identical to those of regular influenza. As it is now winter, there is every likelihood that is exactly what you are dealing with: The seasonal flu.

However, the WHO, Bill Gates (a software mogul with no medical qualifications whatsoever, who sponsors the WHO and harbors a fixation with vaccines and population control), Anthony Fauci (a traitorous shonk who allows US taxpayer money to be funneled to shady Chinese biolabs), and the world's journalists (who collectively struggle to match the combined IQ of a small baboon troop), rabidly insist the new flu is not only novel but uber-deadly. What's more, they are portraying anyone who disagrees as an evil, heartless murderer.

In this situation, wouldn't you immediately set out to determine the actual viral strain present in Sensible patients allegedly presenting with COVID-19? Given that numerous research teams already claim to have isolated Sars-Cov-2, wouldn't you replicate their alleged methods, take samples from the initial wave of patients, test them, and isolate whatever virus is causing their symptoms?

It sounds the perfectly sensible and rational thing to do, right?

Sadly, we do not live in a sensible and rational world.

All around the world, skeptics have been submitting FOI requests to their state and federal health departments, asking two perfectly sensible questions:

Have you isolated, via scientifically valid methods, the virus dubbed "Sars-Cov-2"? If so, have you then administered this "Sars-Cov-2" to animals and/or humans under controlled experimental conditions and produced the disease dubbed "COVID-19"?

Any health department worth its oldest Xerox should have immediately implemented these two steps as a matter of course.

Yet in every instance, the response to FOI requests asking these two eminently reasonable questions has either been "NO" or no response. I myself asked these questions of the hopelessly corrupt South Australian health department, trading as SA Health, via two FOI requests. Despite a massive annual budget of six billion dollars to 'look after' an entire state population of only 1.7 million people (the size of a single borough in many of the world's mega-cities), SA Health has completely ignored me.

It's not hard to work out why: SA Health doesn't have the evidence I requested.

So yes, researchers in China may have taken a strain of one of their hybrid lab-made viruses and dubbed it Sars-Cov-2. But there is no proof whatsoever this is what infected your Uncle Bob, Auntie Martha or Zia Maria when they were diagnosed with "COVID" after having giant Q-tips shoved up their proboscises.

The global COVID con relied on the rollout of shady diagnostic criteria and inherently flawed testing procedures. I have discussed here and here why the widely used polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are a farce that deliver over 90% false positive rates - a very useful quality when you need huge 'case numbers' to blare in the media every day.

The WHO were also most obliging in helping perpetuate the scam when they conveniently introduced new diagnostic criteria allowing anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms to be diagnosed with "probable" or "suspected" COVID-19, even in the complete absence of any kind of testing. In addition to allowing a diagnosis to be made on the basis of highly suspect testing procedures, COVID-19 could be diagnosed on a whim, thanks to the new category "U07.2 COVID-19, virus not identified" which is so-called "Clinically-epidemiologically diagnosed COVID-19" that includes "Probable COVID-19" and "Suspected COVID-19."

"COVID-19" is the disease that globalists basically pulled out of their posteriors and transformed into a global nightmare. Sanity-destroying and economy-wrecking lockdowns were imposed, people were made to wear useless masks (and in the eastern states of Australia, viciously assaulted by armed goons if they didn't, even when bearing a genuine medical exemption) and, of course, pressured under extreme duress to get 'vaccinated' with drugs that, as I have explained previously, are not in any way actual vaccines.

The Huge COVID Death Toll That Wasn't

But what about the huge global death toll from COVID, thou doth protest?

It was a complete fraud, as I explain in detail here.

Mortality always rises during flu season. And according to the sleazy media, the hospitals are always "overwhelmed" during flu outbreaks. Check out this article from 2018 which appeared in one of the world's most widely-read newspapers. People sure have short memories...

And even a quick search on the heavily-censored Google search engine revealed a plethora of alarmist pre-COVID stories about hospitals being "overwhelmed" and "stretched" by flu patients. Sound familiar?

What about "long COVID," that hangs around for months, you ask? What about it? We've known about "long" influenza ever since the misleadingly-named (racist!) Spanish Flu outbreak over 100 years ago. And once again, a search on heavily-censored Google retrieves plenty of pre-COVID articles about "long-term" and "long-lasting" effects of the flu that "linger" long after the initial acute phase of infection.

"Long" influenza is nothing new - it's been around as long as influenza itself, and anyone unlazy enough to do a quick internet search could have quickly found this out for themselves. Sadly, most people are terribly lazy, gullible and averse to thinking critically and independently.

The Elite Think You Use Too Many 'Resources' and Want You Dead

The eugenic depopulation fantasies of the uber-rich and uber-powerful are no secret, at least to anyone whose cranium isn't firmly planted up their rectum.

In a 1990 paper, the late Prince Phillip repeatedly bemoaned "the human population explosion." He refrained from offering a "final solution" in peer-reviewed format, but his true feelings toward humanity were revealed in other arenas. In 1988, the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly told Deutsche Press Agentur: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”

In his foreword to a 1986 book titled If I Were an Animal (also published under the title People As Animals), he wrote:

"I just wonder what it would be like to be reincarnated in an animal whose species had been so reduced in numbers than it was in danger of extinction. What would be its feelings toward the human species whose population explosion had denied it somewhere to exist … I must confess that I am tempted to ask for reincarnation as a particularly deadly virus, but that is perhaps going too far."

The Rockefellers - open and unabashed supporters of the One World Order agenda that the mainstream media would prefer you believe is conspiracist phooey - are also longtime avid proponents of the depopulation agenda.

In 1952, John D. Rockefeller initiated the Conference on Population Problems, in Williamsburg, Va. Soon after this conference, he established the Population Council. In 1967, Rockefeller further initiated, lobbied heavily for, and finally achieved a World Leaders’ Statement signed by 30 heads of state including President Lyndon Johnson. The values and beliefs enumerated included the idea that “the population problem must be recognized by government as a principal element in long-range planning.”

Some commentators consider the Rockefellers a faded dynasty, but don't you believe it. The Rockefeller Foundation continues to be a major manipulator of the social and political environment by sponsoring a vast array of politically correct causes such as climate change alarmism.

In July last year, a press release proudly declared:

"The Rockefeller Foundation is announcing $13.5 million in new funding to strengthen Covid-19 response efforts in the U.S., Africa, India, and Latin America to counter health mis- and disinformation–confusing, inaccurate, and harmful information that spreads at an unprecedented speed and scale and threatens the health and wellbeing of communities around the world."

In other words, the Rockefellers were providing governments with millions of dollars to "counter" people telling the truth about the Great COVID Con. People like yours truly, who typically operate on a shoestring budget and write articles like this as a labor of love. How democratic of them.

In a 1991 issue of Audubon, billionaire media mogul Ted Turner lamented "there's too many of us" on "this little Earth." His solution? "If we had a much smaller population, and over time we could have an ethic where we had only one child, and over maybe 300 or 400 years we could cut back to 250 million – 350 million people."

Like most proponents of depopulation, Turner is a shameless hypocrite - he has five children. Bill and Melinda Gates, another duo world famous for their views on overpopulation, have three children. The rich and powerful consider themselves a separate and superior breed who deserve to play by a different set of rules, despite their irrational viewpoints and often degenerate behavior.

In 1974, the psychopathic megalomaniac Henry Kissinger compiled a then-classified National Security Study Memorandum titled NSSM 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (THE KISSINGER REPORT).

Adopted as official policy in November 1975 by President Gerald Ford, NSSM 200 outlined a covert plan to reduce population growth in those countries through birth control, and also, implicitly, war and famine. Kissinger's homicidal tendencies were evident on page 77 of the report, where he wrote:

"There is also some established precedent for taking account of family planning performance in appraisal of assistance requirements by AID and consultative groups. Since population growth is a major determinant of increases in food demand, allocation of scarce PL 480 resources should take account of what steps a country is taking in population control as well as food production. In these sensitive relationships, however, it is important in style as well as substance to avoid the appearance of coercion." (Bold emphasis added)

PL 480 in the above passage refers to Public Law 480, which enabled food-deficit “friendly countries” to purchase US agricultural commodities with local currency, thus saving foreign exchange reserves and relieving US grain surpluses.

So what Kissinger introduced was a policy in which the USA would punish "friendly countries" failing to meet the depopulation agenda by deliberately withholding scarce and crucial food resources, in order to trigger famine and starvation.

Nice guy.

"Global over-population is the real issue" was the headline of a 2009 Telegraph article by disheveled hypocrite Boris Johnson. That very same year, Johnson fathered an extra-marital child, the product of an affair with art advisory Helen Macintyre. Johnson, who claimed he could "see," "feel" and "smell" the destructive effects of overpopulation whenever he traveled around the world, went on to father two more children, for a total of seven. Boris Johnson, it's safe to say, is full of shite.

So is his father Stanley, an avid depopulation proponent who fathered six children. In 2015, psycho Stan described Indira Ghandi as "courageous." She's the evil wench who, in 1975 as Indian Prime Minister, declared a national emergency, seized dictatorial powers, imprisoned her political rivals, and embarked, with the help of her son Sanjay, on a mass, compulsory sterilization program that ranks as one of the most disturbing and vast human rights violations in the country’s modern history. This nauseating agenda was helped by the Ford and Rockefeller Foundations, who set about creating the infrastructure for large-scale sterilization programs in India prior to Gahndi's megalomaniacal campaign.

"But at least she tried," laments the demented Johnson Sr.

Here's a video of Johnson Sr nonchalantly sharing his hateful views on British TV. When presented with the scenario of a Russian (who else...) bioweapons lab exploding and triggering an emergency, the seriously sick Johnson Sr responds:

"That is absolutely wonderful, because as an environmentalist I say to myself, the best possible news would be some mega emergency which got rid of huge chunks of the human race."

The only thing more disturbing than Stanley's sentiments is the audience response. While the young lad next to Stanley is clearly perturbed and gets up from his chair to distance himself from the whack-job he's sitting next to, the audience raucously laughs and applauds the deranged Johnson!

Humans: Not the sharpest tools in the shed.

This is all a matter of record, yet mention the depopulation agenda behind the new 'vaccines', and you can time your watch by the subsequent flood of "conspiracy theorist" taunts.

So to work out who really needs to don a tinfoil hat, let's examine the abundant evidence showing COVID-19 was not borne from an 'accidental' lab leak or Wuhan wet market, but a deliberate sham planned years in advance.

She's right, you know.

It's Not a Pandemic, But a Plandemic

In May 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation published a 54-page document titled Lockstep. The Foundation has since quietly pulled the document from its website, but you can still access it here.

Lockstep, by the way, is a rather curious title for the document. Lockstep is a method of marching in very close file, so that if anyone breaks step the whole squad falls over. Witness the unusually synchronized manner in which normally disparate countries all over the world introduced draconian, destructive policies to combat 'COVID.'

Published almost 10 years before the COVID con kicked off, the Lockstep document eerily reads like a working screenplay for what has transpired since late 2019. Set in 2012, the scenario describes a new "extremely virulent and deadly" influenza virus that "streaked around the world," leaving countries "overwhelmed" and millions dead in its wake. This, in itself, is nothing out of the ordinary - it's the same plot line that's kicked off countless doomsday virus novels.

But as the scenario continues to unfold, the parallels with what has transpired over the last 2-and-a-half years become downright disturbing. Either the authors were omniscient, or they knew full well what was coming. The lockdowns, mask mandates, ID requirements and increasing authoritarianism that we've suffered were not only 'predicted' in Lockstep, but effusively praised. Check out this passage from page 18:

"The United States’s initial policy of “strongly discouraging” citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the U.S. but across borders. However, a few countries did fare better — China in particular. The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery."

Here we see the exact narrative that was later used to incessantly attack Trump for his 'mishandling' of a non-existent pandemic. Globalists like the Rockefellers have long endowed China with preferential treatment, and in Lockstep we see them praising the totalitarian regime for being a totalitarian regime. The United States, meanwhile, is castigated for its "leniency." Readers of Lockstep are being conditioned to accept a draconian, freedom-crushing response to a 'pandemic' as a noble measure necessary to save "millions of lives." Countries which refuse to stomp all over their citizen's freedoms, in contrast, are portrayed as irresponsible.

The Rockefeller Foundation is not the only globalist outfit to field an uncannily prescient "planning scenario."

Event 201

On 18 October 2019 – not long before COVID-19 mysteriously appeared out of nowhere - an invitation-only pandemic simulation exercise dubbed Event 201 was held at The Pierre hotel in New York. Hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the simulation involved "an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms." (Bold emphasis added)

According to 'fact check' (propaganda) websites like the hopelessly dysfunctional Snopes, Lockstep and Event 201 do not constitute evidence that COVID was pre-planned, because the stories differed in some details between what subsequently transpired. For example, in the Lockstep scenario, the virus was initially spread by wild geese. In the Event 201 scenario, the virus first appeared in Brazil, instead of China. Pointing to secondary details like this as 'proof' that all is kosher with COVID-19 is highly disingenuous. The globalists might be degenerate assholes, but they're not dumb. Well, at least not as dumb as the majority of Homo sapiens: They knew that accurately 'predicting' every last detail of the impending 'pandemic' would be a dead giveaway.

Fauci Tells Us What's In Store

In January 2017, during a keynote speech at a Georgetown University Medical Center event on pandemic preparedness, Anthony Fauci said:

"If there's one message that I want to leave with you today ... is that there is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases." (Bold emphasis added) "Both chronic infectious diseases in the sense of already ongoing disease, and we have certainly a large burden of that, but also there will be a surprise outbreak.” (Bold emphasis added)

How about that - Fauci was telling us with certainty there would be a “surprise” infectious disease outbreak during Trump’s term as president. Just how did he know a pandemic virus would emerge – having completed its “stepwise evolution” and all - in time to wreak havoc during Trump’s first term?

The Next Pandemic, and the Next Vaccine, Were Revealed in November 2019

On 7 November 2019, Netflix aired an episode of Explained titled The Next Pandemic. Gates and the dubious Peter Daszak (who acted as middleman for taxpayer funds channeled from Fauci's NIAID to China's BSL-4 biolab) featured heavily in the documentary, again warning that an impending pandemic was looming. “The economy will shut down,” said Gates, in yet another uncanny display of prescience (a grinning Gates had also forewarned of a global pandemic in 2015 and 2017).

Gates complained in the video that traditionally, a vaccine might take around four years to create in response to a new viral strain. The documentary says this is why the Gates-funded Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was formed, to develop a vaccine for “Disease X” – the future disease that Fauci, Daszak and Gates were assuring us was on the way.

So how the heck do you create a vaccine for a disease that doesn’t exist yet?

“Traditional vaccines inject protein molecules from a virus,” explained the narrator. “But this new vaccine doesn’t use proteins. It injects genetic material that tells the body to produce those proteins itself. Your body becomes the manufacturer, creating the protein molecules and then the antibodies for them. Scientists can customize the genetic material to get the body to produce the protein molecules of almost any virus. Once they figure out how to deliver this into the body, it could reduce the time it takes to develop a new vaccine from several years … to just 16 weeks.” (Bold emphasis added)

There it is, folks: The Netflix doco was talking about mRNA drugs which instruct every cell in your body to produce the spike protein of Sars-Cov-2. The "race for a vaccine" was presented to us as a frantic response by governments supposedly caught off-guard by an allegedly 'novel' coronavirus. But the supposedly 'novel' vaccines - which were not in fact vaccines, and unlike any drug previously released to market - were not at all new. The pedophilia-promoting Netflix was telling you - a full six months before Operation Warp Speed was launched to 'develop' a vaccine - exactly what type of drug would be unleashed.

Again, we're supposed to act like we've been lobotomized and pretend this is all just a remarkable coincidence. We're supposed to pretend that Gates (manufacturer of bug-ridden software), Fauci (an unelected career bureaucrat who changes position on masks and mandates like most people change underwear), Daszak (a second-rate 'researcher' whose real talent is skimming off taxpayer grant money) and the hacks at the Rockefeller Foundation all possess amazingly accurate forecasting abilities.

If you believe that, I have a one-owner, low-mileage, magic flying carpet you might be interested in.

Physician to the Elite Warned of the Impending Scamdemic in 2009

While the 'fact checkers' are happy to defend Lockstep and Event 201, they are deafeningly silent when it comes to the highly inconvenient case of Dr Rima Laibow.

During a 31 December 2009 episode of Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura, Dr Laibow warned the global elite were planning an impending medical genocide. This genocidal campaign, which the elite referred to as "The Great Culling," would revolve around a flu pandemic whose dangers would be greatly exaggerated in order to scare people into taking new vaccines. The vaccines, Laibow was told, would be the real danger, because their true purpose was to kill people. The WHO, said Laibow, had decided that the world was vastly overcrowded and that 90% of us had to go. Those who got the death jabs but survived, said Laibow, would be infertile. Since 1974, she said, the WHO has been working on vaccines that cause sterility.

The entire episode can be found here; below is the 9-minute extract from the show featuring Dr Laibow.

Dr Rima Laibow exposes "The Great Culling" in 2009. From Season 1, Episode 5 of Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura.

Again, while some of the specifics vary, the campaign that Dr Laibow described in that video has indeed been unleashed.

As Dr Laibow warned, compulsory vaccination has been presented under the guise of "voluntary," even though there's nothing 'voluntary' about being confronted with the option of either taking an unwanted drug or losing your job and other key freedoms. It's about as voluntary as being given a contract and told "sign it, or else" while armed thugs stand in the background giving you icy stares. The legal term for such a situation is "under duress."

According to Dr Laibow, the original plan was to spread influenza via a Flumist-type drug that contained live virus. As people began to get sick, the government would conveniently declare a 'pandemic.' Instead, realizing just how hopelessly gullible most people really are, the globalists simply concocted a cock'n'bull tale about a mysterious new bat virus emanating from a Chinese wet market, and got the media to hype the living daylights out of it. To convince people the seasonal flu was in fact a deadly new super flu, false positive-inducing PCR tests were rolled out en masse, and the diagnostic criteria for COVID-19 were endowed with gymnast-like flexibility, to the extent that not only heart attacks and kidney failure but even murder-suicides by firearm were able to be reclassified as COVID-19 deaths.

Another interesting revelation is that the depopulation shots were originally poised to feature squalene as the killer ingredient. A ubiquitous substance found in plants and animals, squalene is harmless when consumed in small amounts via healthy foods like olive oil. However, direct injection with squalene as an 'adjuvant' in vaccines looks to be a whole other story. Squalene has been implicated in Gulf War Syndrome via its surreptitious inclusion in at least some batches of anthrax vaccine. I don't have time to get into this supposedly 'debunked' contention here, but Gary Matsumoto's book Vaccine A: The Covert Government Experiment That's Killing Our Soldiers--and Why GI's Are Only the First Victims explains why the connection is nowhere near as discredited as the obstructive Department of Defense and Big Tech bullshitters like Wikipedia would have you believe.

Officially, none of the most widely-used COVID-19 'vaccines' contain squalene. Instead, the architects of "The Great Culling" have settled upon other toxins to get the job done, such as the "Sars-Cov-2 spike protein" and nasty 'adjuvants' like polyethylene glycol (PEG), which is known to trigger anaphylaxis. Just how effectively they are achieving their desired goal is something I'll discuss in Part 2.

Dr Laibow says she was alerted to this psychotic "Great Culling" agenda in 2003 by a female patient who was a head of state. This megalomaniac told Laibow it was "almost time for the useless eaters to be culled."

This is a further demonstration of why those who think the world would be a better place if it were run by women are largely missing the point. Irrespective of whether they're packing a penis or not, those who rise to the upper echelons of government and big business tend to be the most corrupt, deranged and morally deficient people society has to offer. When British clinical researcher Kevin Dutton administered a survey to people from all manner of professions, CEOs and lawyers (who go on to dominate politics and the judiciary) ranked highest for psychopathic traits. Other noteworthy inclusions in the top 10 psychopath-dominated professions were civil servants, police, clergy, media anchors and journalists.

Explains a lot about the world, doesn't it?

The world would be a much better place if it were run by people who were not psychopaths, irrespective of whether they pee standing up or sitting down.

Oh, and for those who still can't believe the Dr Laibow segment really aired ten years prior to the COVID scam, information about Jesse Ventura's series, complete with airing dates, can be found here.

How Bad Are the 'Vaccines'?

Oh, they're shit.

Unlike the "Follow the Science!™" crowd, I did actually follow the science. I carefully read the clinical trial papers for the AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna drugs, along with the associated supplementary materials and whatever FDA submissions were available online.

To anyone even vaguely familiar with drug company malfeasance and even remotely capable of understanding a research paper, the fraudulent nature of the 'vaccine' sham was glaringly obvious before you even finished reading the methodology sections.

I've written ad nauseum on this website about the countless flaws in the so-called 'vaccine' trials. I've explained at length that what these trials really showed is that COVID-19 is a monumentally overblown wank and that the so-called 'vaccines' are about as useful as boobies on a bull.

If you want to read these articles, enter "vaccine" in the search box above, and knock yourself out. Like a Wuhan crisis actor.

When it became evident that the new 'vaccines' - originally and loudly proclaimed as up to 95% effective - didn't prevent diddly squat, a new line of nonsense emerged. It went like this:

"OK, you can still get COVID if you're vaccinated, but the vaccines prevent severe infection, hospitalization and death!"

In response to this fantasmagorical hogwash, I shared with readers the inconvenient observation that in the Pfizer trial, it was those getting the 'vaccine' who were more likely to meet their maker. That's right: More people died taking the "95% Effective!™" mRNA drug when compared to those who got a saline placebo.

Of course, this inconvenient tidbit never made headlines in the mainstream media, and for most people "Follow the Science!™" means uncritically soaking up the nonsense written by journalists - you know, the same schmuck collective that ranks among the top 10 most psychopathic professions.

Sometimes I get the impression that when I talk science, a lot of people drift off, close the page, and go over to the Daily Mail where they can instead read more 'engaging' material. I mean, who needs to learn what the science really showed when you can instead watch two emotionally-retarded actors bare their marital woes in court, or discover what Kim Kardashian wore to the beach last week.

What most people want is a story. Facts seem to put the average Boobus Westernensis to sleep, while a good story engages their primal longing for gossip and escapism.

So let me tell you a story. A true story. I'm sure you'll find it interesting.

Once Upon a Time (2021) in the Antarctic

It's December 2021 and, despite the Southern Hemisphere summer, the Antarctic winds are still freezing cold. Not that many people would notice, because there are not many people in the Antarctic. With a population density of 0.01/km2, the Antarctic makes the Arctic Circle look like a bustling metropolis.

If you are one of these paranoid nutters that wears a mask while driving alone in a car with all the windows up, the Antarctic probably seems like a great place to live. Especially if you are fully 'vaccinated.' All you'd need is a wardrobe full of goose down, and you could self-isolate to your demented little heart's content.

Or maybe not.

On 27 November 2021, the Sargento Aldea arrived at the Chilean army's Bernardo O'Higgins research station on the Antarctic Peninsula. Chile, it should be noted, was praised in early 2021 for being one of the world's most 'vaccinated' countries. Never mind that the formerly stable and reasonably prosperous country was turning to shite amidst economic turmoil, social unrest and widespread protests and riots. Nope, never mind that. The country now had far more important things to worry about, like implementing a depopulation campaign at the behest of its globalist masters. And so with all the passion and exuberance for which Latin America is famous, Chile's "blazing fast vaccination program" even reached the Antarctic. No way was Chile going to let a Woohoo virus infect the Antarctic snow. That's just not fútbol!

In addition to being fully 'vaccinated,' everyone aboard the the Sargento Aldea had tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the ship. And that was using PCR tests, which are so 'sensitive' (false-positive-happy) they can find 'COVID-19' in a pawpaw!

And so, by all rights, the Chileans should have enjoyed a fortnight of COVID-free bliss. However, thirty-six of them (26 military personnel and 10 maintenance workers) were subsequently "evacuated" back to Chile after testing positive on the Antarctic for - you guessed it - COVID-19.

But that wasn't the end of it.

After two weeks of peeing their names in the snow, it was time for rest of the crew to head back home. And so on 10 December they sailed back to Chile. Upon their arrival, three more crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Belgian Balls-Up

It wasn't just the Chileans who learned the cold way that COVID vaccines are about as useful as mammaries on a male seal.

The Belgians may not be known for their Latino-like flair, but when it comes to keeping the Antarctic free from Woohoo viruses, they don't mess around either. When Belgium sends scientific researchers to the international Princess Elisabeth Polar Station, it makes sure they are all vaccinated and have undergone several PCR tests before arriving.

Fat lot of good that did them last December. A 5 January BBC story reported that, since 14 December, eleven Belgian workers at the Princess Elisabeth Polar Station had tested positive for COVID-19.

And so, even in the most remote and pristine parts of the world, COVID 'vaccines' are not 95% Effective, but 100% Useless Bullshit.

Meanwhile, in Mexico...

Last year, having had a gut full of Australia's corruption, widespread mental illness and COVID paranoia, I decided I needed a break. And, hey, what better place to escape corruption and crazy behavior than Mexico?

Okay ... it was one of the few places an unvaxxxinated person could travel to at the time.

And so, earlier this year, after being granted parole from Auschtralia by Home Affairs, I flew to Mexico. Due to the restrictions on unvaxxxinated travelers, I literally had to spend two-and-a-half days in transit. The end result was epic jet lag and 4 weeks of bad sleep that didn't improve until I got to the UK. In Mexico, I caught planes, trains and buses. I went to crowded markets. In the UK, I caught more planes, trains and buses. I went to crowded places like Oxford Circus. During my trip I also came into close contact with at least one person while they were "COVID positive." Throughout it all, I didn't get so much as a sniffle (I did, however, become intimately familiar with my new casa de mierda after eating two cooked and supposedly "orgánico" eggs a few days after arriving in Mexico. Free travel tip: If you eat eggs in Latin America, boil the living daylights out of them first).

Anyways ... prior to leaving the UK and heading back to South China Australia, I had a PCR test.

It was negative.

Upon returning to Australia, I started to wish I'd stayed in the UK (which, apart from the cold weather, was really nice). You see, vaxxxinated travelers returning to South Australia only needed to have a single test within 24 hours of arrival, in addition to the Federally-mandated pre-departure test.

Unvaxxxinated travelers, in contrast, had to have a test within 24 hours of arrival, along with two more tests on days 6 and 13 after arrival. This discriminatory behaviour by SA Health was designed with two goals in mind:

Punish those who refused to get quaxxxinated; Inflate the case count among the unvaxxxinated by subjecting them to two extra tests.

Despite SA Health's best efforts to add me to its moronic case count, yours truly - unvaxxxinated AF and proud of it - tested negative on all three tests.

To the handful of nasty little sods who wrote to me over the last couple of years saying "you're an asswhit, I hope you get COVID" ... well, I tried. Sorry to disappoint you lol.

Meanwhile, in the several weeks since my return, some twenty-seven relatives and friends have been diagnosed with COVID.

All but one were vaxxxinated.

The 'Jab' is Really a Prick

If the 'vaccines' were merely useless, the story would end here. But they're more than useless: They're dangerous and often lethal toxins causing more death and destruction than any other pharmaceutical drug could ever have dreamed of.

Just as they were meant to.

Stay tuned for Part 2.

The Mandatory “I Ain’t Your Mama, So Think For Yourself and Take Responsibility for Your Own Actions” Disclaimer: All content is provided for information and education purposes only. Individuals wishing to make changes to their dietary, lifestyle, exercise or medication regimens should do so in conjunction with a competent, knowledgeable and empathetic medical professional. Anyone who chooses to apply the information on this substack does so of their own volition and their own risk. The owner/ and contributors to this substack accept no responsibility or liability whatsoever for any harm, real or imagined, from the use or dissemination of information contained on this site. If these conditions are not agreeable to the reader, he/she is advised to leave this substack immediately.