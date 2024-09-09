Over the last month or so, we’ve discussed the studies showing CoQ10 to reduce mortality in heart failure patients and the elderly. We’ve looked at the bioavailability and cost-effectiveness of different CoQ10 formulations. We’ve also examined just how much CoQ10 you can realistically ingest via your diet, even when including large amounts of organ meats.

No discussion on supplementing any nutrient would be complete without a discussion on safety and possible interactions with medications.

CoQ10 supplements have shown themselves to be generally very safe, even when administered at high dosages that most of us are unlikely to ever need. However, there are some issues to be aware of.