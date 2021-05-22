When it comes to “Sars-Cov-2” and “COVID”, much has been written about Gates, Anthony Fauci's NIAID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Far less is known about EcoHealth Alliance, despite the fact it acted as the conduit for American money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a BSL-4 lab that specialized in risky gain-of-function research with bat coron…