Hollyweird has established solid form for leaving uncanny clues to subsequent and seemingly surprise events, years before they happen. Perhaps the most famous example is the Simpsons episode, originally broadcast on Fox in the US on September 21, 1997, that contained imagery alluding to the world-changing event of four years later.

The usual suspects tell us this is all just a coincidence, even though no tourist brochure ever featured a big fat “$9” on the cover. Certainly not a 1997 one from New York.

Thanks to James Dellingpole, I’ve just learned of another such remarkable ‘coincidence’.

This time, it’s the 1998 movie Snake Eyes, starring Nicolas Cage.

In this ‘mystery thriller’, Cage plays corrupt and flamboyant Atlantic City police detective Rick Santoro, who attends a boxing match featuring heavyweight champion Lincoln Tyler.

Santoro meets up with his best friend since childhood, Kevin Dunne, who is a US Navy Commander escorting Defense Secretary Charles Kirkland.

As the first round begins, Dunne is distracted by a redhead named Serena who wears a ruby ring. He leaves his seat, which is then taken by Julia Costello, a mysterious woman with silver-lined eyeglasses, platinum blonde hair and a white suit.

When Tyler is unexpectedly knocked out by his opponent, gunshots ring out, mortally wounding Kirkland.

Dunne kills the sniper, a known Palestinian ‘terrorist’ who supposedly popped Kirkland in order to stop the sale of an air missile defense system to the US government.

Santoro becomes suspicious when he notices the “knocked out” Tyler woke up instantly when the shots rang out, and after studying the fight tape, realizes the knockout punch didn’t connect. Tyler confesses he threw the fight in order to pay gambling debts, but was never told anyone would be killed. He reveals he was paid to take a dive by Serena, the same woman in red who tricked Dunne into leaving his post.

The full plot can be read here.

A Tyler in Freemasonry is an officer responsible for guarding the entrance to the lodge, ensuring that only qualified members can enter. This role is crucial for maintaining the security and privacy of Masonic meetings.

Here’s Cage, displaying classic Masonic symbolism in the movie’s official poster.

And here’s Erika Kirk, telling us what she really thinks of us, in a ‘defiant’ tribute to fellow actor Charlie.

Same to you, Erika.

